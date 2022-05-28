Shivansh ‘Phoenix’ Singh ventured into the world of gaming a long time ago and knows the ins-and-outs of the Indian community very well.

He loves games that usually require high grey cell functioning in your brain, which explains his love for board games like chess.

Aside from chess, he also enjoys playing Pokemon Unite, Minecraft, Valorant, and many multiplayer online battle arena games. Like most Indian mobile gamers, he also loves BGMI. His fondness for in-game accessories and cosmetics is evident if you ever see his BGMI character, but would also realize how his taste in accessories sets his character apart and makes it very recognizable.

With the aim of fulfilling the curiosity of amateur gamers around the country, he launched his YouTube channel to impart gaming information in an entertaining way. The channel titled Phoenix Shivansh currently has 15.6K subscribers.

When it comes to casting, he has cast quite a few tournaments to his credit, including PMPLs (PUBG Mobile Pro Leagues), Rocket League shows, IEL Cologne 2021 (CS: GO tournament), and more. He usually commentates in Hindi, making him a favourite for a wide variety of Indian audiences.

One of the most famous tournaments that he has hosted is the VCT 2022: APAC Stage 1 Challengers. He has also been the official Hindi commentator for other Valorant tournaments like VCT 2021: APAC Last Chance Qualifier, VALORANT Champions 2021 and other VCC qualifiers.

He is currently the host of MTV’s Match of the Week. In the show, he also does an in-depth breakdown of the matches apart from hosting and casting.

During his time off, he loves to make short videos around off-beat content. And another of his favourite hobbies is ever-present on his personal streams – he is always munching snacks while doing his job!