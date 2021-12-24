Shreyas Iyer: Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting were my heroes growing up

Shreyas Iyer is the latest in the long and illustrious line of batsmen from Mumbai.

As a youngster, Shreyas was compared to the swashbuckling Virender Sehwag by his teammates. Shreyas is a clean hitter of the ball who first rose to prominence with his prolific scoring in the four-day Ranji Trophy. In his debut season (2014-15) he scored 809 runs at an average of more than 50.

A year later, he took the tournament by storm, scoring 1321 runs, including a century in the final to help his team Mumbai win the title. He not only topped the scoring charts that year but became the only batsman since VVS Laxman to score more than 1300 runs in a season.

Earlier, in 2015, he was signed by the Delhi team in India’s most popular franchise-based cricket league for Rs 2.6 crore, making him the highest paid uncapped player. Consistent performance on the domestic circuit and one-day matches had kept Shreyas in the reckoning for a Test cap.

Shreyas Iyer © Ali Bharmal

He earned his Test debut during the first match in the series against New Zealand in November 2021. Shreyas confirmed his credentials, scoring a hundred (105) and a fifty on debut.

In this interview just after he was confirmed as a Red Bull athlete, the 27-year-old talks about his game, his interests and his ambitions.

You have been knocking on the door for some time now. How was it getting your first Test cap?

I believe that for a professional cricketer five-day cricket is the ultimate test. You learn how to grind it out ball after ball, trusting your temperament and technique.

I have always wanted to play Test cricket for India and I’m grateful that I got the opportunity to don the whites. I hope I can do justice to the Team India Test cap.

Do you think the Test debut was better than what you expected?

Honestly, I did not go in to bat with any expectation or target. I am just glad that I could contribute to the team.

You come from a city that has produced many batting greats for India. Do you think of the legacy or feel like you have to live up to it?

They are legends of the game and their contribution to Indian cricket and the sport at large is unmatchable. They are great sources of inspiration and I have personally benefitted greatly from their guidance. The idea that we should enjoy our game and that I needed to stay on the front foot are pieces of advice that have stayed with me.

On my part, I just want to do justice to my talent and the faith vested in me by the team management, selectors and fans.

Shreyas Iyer © Ali Bharmal

Who were your batting heroes growing up?

Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting.

As a youngster did you enjoy playing football as well? If so, what made you choose cricket over football?

Yes, I loved playing football and still do. As a youngster, you indulge in all sports but with cricket, the credit goes to my father. He recognized the talent in me and decided that I should join a professional training camp. This is how it all began.

What has your experience been like in India’s biggest T20 league? Are there any words of praise or advice that have stuck with you?

The Indian Premier League is a great platform for youngsters to hone their skills by playing with and against some of the stalwarts of the game. I have been lucky to have got the opportunity to play and work with a lot of them. I think it has helped me add a lot of facets to my game, especially soft skills.

What all goes into adapting to different formats in cricket?

I think it’s all about the mind-set. Every format has its specific demand and as professional cricketers, it’s important to hit the correct gear when you step out onto the pitch.

Do you try to temper the aggression or pick your moments or do you still want to attack on every ball?

I always treat each ball on its merit. Yes, I do improvise as the situation demands but I approach every delivery with a clear mind and don’t pre-meditate shots before the delivery.

Shreyas Iyer © Ali Bharmal

Are you someone who thinks and talks about the game all day long or do you need to stay away from it for some time?

The good part is that I love what I do, so that makes it easy for me. However, when I’m not playing or on tours, I like to switch off and spend time with my family, friends and my dog Betty.

What are your goals for 2022?

Winning as many matches as I can for my team.