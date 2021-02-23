Learn how to skip a rope in 7 steps from a professional skipper

Akash Bhaniya is a 19-year-old skipping athlete from Delhi.

He started skipping in 2014, took it up professionally and has gone on to become one of the best skipping athletes in India.

He is a 10-time national gold medallist in skipping and has represented India in the 2015 World Inter-School Rope Skipping Championships in Dubai where he won one silver and two bronze medals.

Akash definitely spends more time with a skipping rope than anyone else and hopes more people can take it up. But his suggestion is not necessarily to look at skipping as recreation or sport; skipping can be a great workout.

Among aerobic workouts, skipping is known to burn the most calories an hour per workout. Plus, you basically just need a rope and flat land to skip, so it is very convenient.

“Skipping is a quick way to get into fitness. It is a no-brainer exercise and does not require a coach. Just get the basics right so that you do not get injured,” says Akash.

In relation to avoiding injury, people who are medically obese are advised to avoid skipping because of the high impact the activity has on the knees.

For those looking to take it up for fitness, Akash lists out a step-by-step guide on how to start skipping.

Step 1: Selecting the correct rope

Akash says there are three things to remember when selecting your skipping rope; the weight, the length, and the grip.

Akash advises beginners to use a heavy rope since it lets you feel the rope going around your body and helps you get used to the movement quickly. The perfect-sized skipping rope is one that reaches from your shoulder to your feet when folded in half.

For handlebars, make sure they have a comfortable grip and don’t slip out of your hands; that can tend to happen often in the beginning phase.

Akash Bhaniya © Shubham Chauhan

Level 2: Warm-ups and strength training

Skipping can have quite an impact on your lower body joints, so strengthening the muscles around the joints and warming up properly are important.

“If one does a lot of skipping and doesn’t focus on strengthening of the joints, injuries are bound to happen. It is important to do a proper warm-up of the ankles, knees and lower back,” says Akash.

A proper warm-up should include knee rotations, ankle rotations, waist rotations, calf raises, wrist rotations and knee raises.

“Bodyweight workouts like planks, squats, push-ups, calf raises, etc. would suffice as strength training for skipping,” adds Akash.

Step 3: Jump without a rope first

Learn the locomotion of skipping without a rope first. Place your wrists at the midline of your body and practice hopping on the spot. Jump only 1-1.5 inches off the ground and land softly on the balls of your feet. Even at an advanced stage, Akash makes sure he takes precautions.

“There are chances to get injured while learning new skills. So we use air mats that are slightly elevated from the ground,” says Akash about how he practices.

Step 4: Perfect the correct upper body position

Akash suggests keeping your upper body still but not stiff; this is the best way to avoid wastage of energy and not get fatigued quickly. Keep your spine neutral, a small bend at your waist, avoid tightening the muscles at your shoulders and elbows; this is the best position for your upper body while skipping.

Akash Bhaniya © Shubham Chauhan

Step 5: Practice with individual skips

Start with the rope behind your feet and a firm grip on the handlebars. Swing the rope ahead and jump just as the rope reaches your feet. Reset and practice this movement a few times to perfect the coordination between your wrist and feet.

“I see people facing a lot of issues with getting the wrist and feet coordination right. I also faced the same issue at the beginning but with practice, it becomes muscle memory to time the jump right,” says Akash.

Step 6: Have fun while skipping

If you get tired or frustrated, take a break and get back when you feel fresh and motivated. Especially in the beginner phase, it can be frustrating so try to keep it light-hearted. Get your friends involved if possible.

“I follow relevant accounts on Instagram from where I get ideas to try new skills and stunts. I try these new techniques with my friends and we help each other as a community,” says Akash.

Akash Bhaniya © Shubham Chauhan

Step 7: Progressing to advanced skipping

Once you’ve perfected normal two-feet skipping, you can try advanced skipping. These include criss-cross, double hop, single-leg, side-swing, reverse skipping, etc. Akash is one of the best advanced and stunt skippers in India.

“I have been practicing what we call ‘combo’. It includes stunts like front flip, side flip and back flip; all with a rope. It is known as freestyle skipping and we get 75 seconds in competitions to perform various stunts in this category.