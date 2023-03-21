Find out the fitness levels needed to be a pro snake boat racer

Abdul Rahim is a five-time snake boat racing champion.

He has won the Nehru Trophy Boat Race – part of the Champions Boat League – for five years running while representing two teams. The races are conducted on the Punnamada Lake in Alappuzha every August, coinciding with Kerala’s harvest festival Onam.

Abdul won the league twice with Vembanad Boat Club before switching to Pallathruruthy Boat Club, with whom he has won it three times now.

Here he explains the cultural significance of the snake boat race and how fitness is an extremely important part of the sport.

Abdul Rahim © Susanna Vincy

About snake boat racing

Snake boat racing (locally called vallam kali) has been a part of Kerala’s traditions for nearly a century.

They are boat races in which teams steer long canoes – each measuring 100 feet in length – racing on the waters of Kerala’s lakes. There are 60 people on a team, with each member assigned a dedicated task.

The sport in its modern form is inspired by wars fought between feudal kingdoms of the 13th Century in Kerala. Hence a war cry is made part of the performance of the sport, both to rally troops and to help them stay focused.

“The war cry is all about rhythm. We have to make sure that each of us is rowing in unison. With almost 60-odd people on the boat, achieving synchronicity is quite hard. The war cry works as a sort of song for us to keep our rhythm, too. If the person tasked with the war cry fumbles, it could affect all of us,” says Abdul about the cultural and sporting importance of the war cry.

Abdul’s assigned role on his team is front rower; known in Malayalam as mukkani. The front rowers are a seven-member team at the bow of the boat. They are seated strategically one after another and are assigned a particular direction they have to row.

“We all have an important role to play, and we’re all feeding off the rhythm of each other. If one person loses rhythm, it could affect all the others,” says Abdul about the importance of teamwork among the front rowers.

Pallathruruthy Boat Club in training © Aby John

The importance of fitness for snake boat racing

Each race is about 1.5 kilometres long. And considering it is a hard-fought competition on water, the race tends to be very high intensity.

Abdul emphasizes that cardiovascular fitness and endurance are extremely important for a snake boat racing athlete, especially for his role as a front rower. He adds that for rowers seated in the middle of the boat, muscle strength is more important.

“Each person has a different role to play on the team, so the physical requirements of each person are different,” says Abdul. He says that if anyone is not fit enough, they will not be able to sustain for more than one minute in the race.

Abdul includes multiple facets of fitness as part of his training for snake boat racing, but he puts most of his focus on endurance.

“While all kinds of training are important, at the end of the day, it comes down to my endurance,” says Abdul.

Mukkani (front rowers) for Pallathruruthy Boat Club © Aby John

Being part of the training camp

With races starting in August, each team goes into training camps for three months before the competition season begins.

The training camp for Abdul’s team Pallathruruthy Boat Club is in Alappuzha, near the backwater. This three-month training camp has over 60 team members working twice a day to improve their technique, strength, and endurance.

“We all sleep, eat, and work out in the same place,” says Abdul.

The first 45 days of the training camp are dedicated to long runs conducted every morning at 6am. This is followed by strength training in the evening. The rowers only use free weights as part of their strength training. This phase of training helps develop muscle strength and endurance.

When asked if any specific muscle group is strengthened, Abdul pointed out that rowing is a full-body activity so all the muscles of the body are important. But he did mention that muscles of the back and biceps are sometimes given extra focus. In particular, all the rowers are required to do barbell curls and pull-ups frequently in the training camp.

But importantly, workload is managed to avoid injuries.

“No one is allowed to overdo it. If the coach sees that your body has reached its limit, you are immediately put to rest until you recover,” says Abdul.

The second 45-day period of the training camp sees the team work dedicatedly in the snake boats to train technique and timing. The most important aspect of this training is developing rhythm to make the team one big unit.

“No single person can win this for us. It is a team effort,” reiterates Abdul.

Members of Pallathruruthy Boat Club in training © Aby John

Maintaining a diet

While in the training camp, the dietary requirements of all rowers are managed by the boat club. The coach decides what each person eats. However, the meals are meant to be simple, healthy and nutritious.

“We eat two boiled eggs and a banana for breakfast. Some rice and curry for lunch. Snacks in the evening. And then it is some form of animal-based protein at night,” says Abdul.

He says there isn’t a need for the coach to impose any strict dietary restrictions as long as everyone is training vigorously.

Abdul adds the only important thing from a dietary perspective is that no one should gain any weight.

“The tiniest change in weight can affect the way that each person rows. Hence, we have to maintain a lean body, without any excess weight packed on,” says Abdul.

Since the objective is to build and maintain lean muscle, the workouts and diets of the rowers is steered in that direction and away from bulking up. They do not consume any dietary supplements since those are mainly helpful when bulking up.

Abdul also participated in Red Bull January Jumpstart, a campaign which encourages people to kickstart their fitness plans with the new year.

“As a mukkani (front rower), I have to be as lean as possible. I set a target in January to run more frequently so I can reduce my body weight to 60kgs and maintain it there. Achieving this would help me prepare for the races to come this year,” says Abdul.