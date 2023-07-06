Sourya Sen journeys through emotions on debut ambient album In The Cities

At the centre of audiovisual artist Sourya Sen’s new album In The Cities is the universal experience of temporary living.

When Sourya – also a photographer and filmmaker involved in the Indian independent music circuit for more than a decade – was looking back at the three years he spent in Helsinki studying new media design and production, a realisation dawned.

Sourya Sen © Roee Cohen

Mumbai-based, Kolkata-raised Sourya says, “I realised it’s not just the last three years, but ever since I’ve been 18. I've never really had a sense of home. I've always been moving – I've been in Pune and I was in Bombay, then I was in Helsinki, then I'm back in Bombay. And again, a year from now I might be in Bombay or I might be somewhere else. I lost the sense of what is home. And so that is something that played in my mind while I was working on the album,” he says over a video call.

Released on 27th June 2023 via Bandcamp, In The Cities has 11 tracks that traverse everything from field recordings to evoke a sense of the space Sourya is in, to all-out modular synth excursions.

It opens with ‘Petrichor’, which Sourya explains is a recording of rain outside his Kolkata bedroom where he grew up. There’s the eight-minute ‘Transit’, a seven-minute piece called ‘Settle’ and the nine-and-a-half-minute album closer ‘The Long Goodbye’, all of which are titled and sequenced in a manner that drives home the idea of Sourya’s experiences. Songs like ‘Ulos A’ – translating from Finnish to Exit A – comes as the penultimate track. “You’ll see that sign everywhere on the metro in Helsinki, so the recording is from the metro station.”

Sourya Sen © Naman Saraiya

In the summer of 2019, when Sourya made the decision to return to Mumbai from Helsinki after completing his course, he began thinking about In The Cities, but more as an abstract project.

It wasn’t yet figured out to take the shape of the ambient/experimental album we hear today and perhaps part of that is to do with Sourya’s multiple interests in the sonic and visual field, along with technology as well.

In the past, he’s worked to create sound for art shows. Most recently he executed the duty of visual artist for Sandunes and Krishna Jhaveri’s live outing of their recording project Ears to the Ground, which was performed at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in May.

“I would say I have become a different person through the experiences there [in Helsinki], so I was thinking about how to mark it,” Sourya says.

Sourya Sen © Aadi Iyer

As it turns out, Sen also had a bunch of travel through Europe lined up with his parents. It gave him a chance to take his recorder on the road and capture sounds, because he wasn’t going to be around any longer. He adds, “It was always going to be an album, but whether it was going to be only an album, or what kind of an album, those thoughts kept changing throughout.”

He’s very quick to say that there will be no visual accompaniment or videos for any songs off In The Cities. “For the first time in a long time,” Sourya says with a smile.

A project about travel, residence and experiences in different countries are ripe for this sort of thing, so he does add that In The Cities could have been a multimedia project with a photobook. “But then the logistics of printing a book, not knowing how many I would be able to actually sell, didn't really work out. And I didn't want to take that monetary risk,” Sourya says.

Instead, the process he chose involved modular synthesis. It meant there was “no going back” to a particular sonic idea, because everything created is a work in progress.

“Once I un-patch one thing [on the modular synthesizer], it’s gone forever. I won’t be able to play the same track for you on the synth, ever,” Sourya says. The artist’s brief to himself, then, was about feelings and ideas and putting down multiple takes until he was happy with it. “It’s extremely ephemeral.”

Sourya Sen © Roee Cohen

On the nine-minute, overwhelming piece ‘The Long Goodbye’, Sourya aims to capture his feelings as he bid goodbye to Helsinki. It’s sort of loop-based but it builds up overtime, getting into full-blown atmospheric, glitching flourishes that get noisier through the course of nine and a half minutes and then, in its final minute, there’s a descent, almost as if something was wrested from the prevailing sound.

“You don’t realise that you’re leaving one day and suddenly, that day comes. There was a line I read, which was that you have done certain things for the last time in your life without ever realising it. That’s the kind of feeling I was building towards on ‘The Long Goodbye’,” Sourya says.

A lot of the sounds emerge from Sourya’s Ship-of-Theseus-like setup, which uses modules from companies like Make Noise. “Tony Ronaldo is the one who designs these modules, and I really find that they make really open-ended instruments that can be used in a lot of ways.”

He cites the Make Noise modules as powerful instruments in and of themselves which “don't really force you to do things a certain way.”

Sourya Sen © Naman Saraiya

Another aspect about In The Cities that Sourya is clear about is that it’s not a pandemic album. The work started much before, according to the artist, even though there were parts written during the pandemic.

He looks at time as an “elastic medium” through the tracks ‘Plastic Elastic’ and ‘Elastic Plastic’. “It was inspired by this whole idea of how a plastic bag can be stretched out [and] at some point, it tears up but certain times, it just keeps going. It’s like how I spent three years in Helsinki but I didn’t even realise when the three years went by,” he says.

The album became a snapshot of time and place in the way that Sourya knows he interacts with sound very differently in India. The challenge then came from retrospectively thinking about the sounds in Helsinki while being in the noisy environs of Mumbai.

“Even the smallest sound that you make there [in Helsinki] sort of tends to stand out. Here, I have a ceiling fan always on in my room, I can hear the traffic. So the way you want to cut through it is also very different. The environment affects us in so many ways.”

Depending on where life takes him, there might be a part two of In the Cities. “Because I don’t see myself settling down,” Sourya says.