How Cougar Motorsport changed the course of off-road racing in India

When Cougar Motorsport was launched in 2009, the vision was to curate luxurious, experiential drives through some of India’s best-known landscapes with a dash of competition. Motorsport’s version of glamping, if you like. But for the last nine years, Cougar Motorsport has been associated with the toughest, grimiest off-road event in the country – the Rainforest Challenge India.

The ninth edition of Rainforest Challenge India (RFC India) was held in Goa from 22nd to 29th July 2023.

A total of 21 teams competed across 26 special stages for a week in what was probably the wettest RFC India. Cedrick Jordan DaSilva and co-driver Mackwin Dias took the India title and won a ticket to the Rainforest Challenge Global Series Finale, which is the flagship event held in Malaysia.

Ashish Gupta (brown shirt) at Rainforest Challenge 2023 © Cougar Motorsport

“RFC India is one of the most unique international chapters, which follows the Malaysian event very closely in terms of duration, format and categories,” says Cougar Motorsport founder Ashish Gupta.

After working in banking for 14 years, Ashish started Cougar Motorsport to pursue his passion for rallying. Born in an army family, he had closely followed Indian rallies and even participated in some. A chartered accountant by education, Ashish spotted the gap in the market.

“I realised that a lot of my peers in banking, finance, law etc were quite keen to do something interesting with their cars. They used to hear stories about my rallying but they never had a suitable platform to do it themselves,” he says.

“The kind of rallying which was happening in India typically was very extreme, very demanding, morning to night, high speeds, a lot of preparation, practice etc. They would be looking for something which is more moderate, more comfortable, more luxurious, everything taken care of. And they can do something interesting with their cars. That’s where the idea was born. Since I was passionate about this, I thought why not create a platform where this kind of an audience can come and participate in events where we take care of everything.”

Action at Rainforest Challenge 2023 © Cougar Motorsport

The first event organised by Cougar Motorsport was the Desert Dash, which was a rally through Rajasthan and required participants to take on the dunes in the Thar desert.

“The Desert Dash was a fairly well received event. There were some very prominent people and leading figures with very powerful cars who participated. But it also had some participants who had never driven their cars out of Delhi,” adds Ashish.

“This became a good platform for them, in a safe manner. We kicked off with the Desert Dash and added an event called the Himalayan Dash, which was a non-competitive expedition to Ladakh. Again, the same audience that we were dealing with, they themselves expressed an interest to do some off-roading in the high mountains but didn’t want to do anything competitive. They just wanted to drive and tick it off their bucket list.”

Cougar Motorsport crew at Rainforest Challenge 2023 © Cougar Motorsport

Cougar Motorsport also added the Sanctuary Dash – which had a course running through the tiger reserves in Bandhavgarh National Park – to their roster. The company carved a niche in the ‘luxury motorsport’ sector and also exclusively curated drives for vehicle manufacturers.

But their association with Rainforest Challenge, Ashish believes, was a complete accident.

“I wanted to be a part of and witness some of the leading motorsport events around the world, like Dakar Rally. That was more of a personal bucket list,” he says. “In that list, I went to Malaysia in 2013 to witness the mother event of the Rainforest Challenge. I spent the week there in the Malaysian jungles, watching what the event was about. That’s where I met the founder of Rainforest Challenge, a gentleman called Luis Wee. He started the conversation about initiating a chapter of RFC in India.”

Ashish Gupta at Rainforest Challenge 2023 © Cougar Motorsport

The Rainforest Challenge was a completely different beast to what Cougar Motorsport was doing then, and Ashish was reluctant to diverge from the target demographic.

“Our focus from the time we started the venture was premium luxury and a different audience,” he says. “It was never about extreme hardcore motorsport. I did not want to be in that space. But the conversation went on, and I think he had better convincing powers than I did. He asked us to take it on and we did so in 2014. Once we put up our hands for it, we knew we must do everything that is required to justify an international event, its prestige, and its reputation.”

Cougar Motorsport crew at Rainforest Challenge 2023 © Cougar Motorsport

The organisers chose Goa to conduct the event because it was ‘closest to the coastal, high-monsoon area, similar to the Malaysian event.’ The state, more known for holidaymakers along its coastline, also has air connectivity to all parts of India and adequate hospitality. Organisers of the Rainforest Challenge then identified a course master, David Metcalfe, to help them.

“The major challenges are setting up the stages. Because we don’t want to do any damage to the environment,” says Abel Raj, a member of the Cougar Motorsport team and a former RFC India competition manager. “The advantage is that we are using these less-touristy pristine places. Most of the places we go are private property, so we have to be very careful. The most exciting stages are in the forest, but only after getting permission from the forest department. The Goa government has been very supportive.”

Cougar Motorsport crew at Rainforest Challenge 2023 © Cougar Motorsport

Apart from procuring the necessary permissions, finding the sponsors, putting in the necessary safety precautions and making sure that they run a non-controversial, dispute-free competitive event, Ashish says he was unsure of whether Indian participants were prepared to level-up for a rally of this intensity.

“It’s not a fair comparison but if I were to give you an example, the level of off-roading in India at that point was like junior school, and we were bringing a university-level event to the country,” Ashish says. “The experience of off-roaders in India, their level of preparation, skill, kind of vehicles they were using, the modifications and equipment they had, everything was very basic. At that time, in 2014, RFC was an 18-19-year-old international event already. It had evolved into one of the world’s toughest events and required a lot of vehicle modification, skills, equipment, etc. So we were worried that we were bringing this to India and didn’t want to dilute what the event was known to be.”

To help Indian participants along the way, the organisers flew in some Malaysian teams for the first three years. The experience shared by the Malaysian teams helped Indian drivers. Apart from RFC India, most of the off-road events last for a day, or a weekend. Going over a terrain that is primarily sludge and boulders at RFC India, the driver takes a physical and mental beating, and it takes a toll on the vehicle too.

“The Indian teams which were participating, they leapfrogged the 15-18 years between India and where Malaysia had gone by seeing those Malaysian teams compete. The driver-co-driver coordination, the contingency planning, how they would drive, the technique, the equipment [they learnt everything]. That was a big advantage,” Ashish says.

For a lot of off-roaders, RFC India is now the highlight of their season. As the years have passed, the participants, most of whom are privateers, have worked on their driving skills, invested in the best and most-advanced equipment, and have now started competing well in the RFC Global Series.

An ultimate test for rallyists in India, RFC India has also set a benchmark for off-roading events in the country.