How dance can help you become a much fitter version of yourself

Dance and fitness have always been very closely related.

As a professional dancer, you either get fitter through dance or you workout to improve your fitness so your dance performances also improve.

We spoke with some of India’s professional dancers to ask about their relationship to fitness. Here are the dancers featured in this article.

B-Boy Burst , breaker from Kolkata who has been dancing since 2012 and is part of Break Guruz Crew

B-Girl Astra , breaker from Lucknow who has been dancing for 10 years and is part of Beats in Motion Crew

B-Boy Tornado , breaker from Mumbai and winner of Red Bull BC One Cypher India 2019

B-Boy Flying Machine , breaker from Mumbai and three-time Red Bull BC One India Champion

Elvis Mascarenhas , an expert in Latin dances and many other forms of dance; he represented India in the World Salsa Summit, Miami in 2018

Sri Lakshmi , a professional dancer and choreographer who practices multiple dance forms including waacking and hip-hop

Velu Kumar , a hip-hop dancer from Bengaluru who has been dancing since the age of four

Sambo Mukherjee , a dancer, teacher and choreographer from Kolkata

B-Boy Hera , one of the forefathers of the breaking scene in India

Liladhar Thakur , one of India’s best Krump artists who has been dancing for seven years

Read below to understand how dance and fitness (both physical and mental) are interrelated based on these dancers’ experiences.

01 Overall strength

B-Boy Burst: “Breaking helped me increase my strength and stamina greatly. I do push-ups, pull-ups, muscle-ups and core workout. I realized that sometimes you can make your powermoves into workouts; eg. push-up flares, handstand flares.”

B-Boy Flying Machine: “When I reached college at 17, that’s when I realised how much breaking helped my fitness. I had abs without doing any workouts for it. In the gym, you generally just lift weights, but breaking is like calisthenics. Breaking helps develop your chest power, muscles, bones, strength, core, everything. It is basically an intense workout.”

B-Boy Flying Machine performs at Red Bull BC One 2021 Cypher India © Ali Bharmal / Red Bull Content Pool

B-Boy Hera: “I saw many kids bulk up, build more muscle while dancing. I think that was the general and natural outcome. Plus, stamina has considerably risen.”

Sri Lakshmi: “Waacking has really helped my arm strength and flexibility.”

Sambo Mukherjee: “Your muscles have memories. The more intense workouts or dance moves you do, the more your body gets used to it. I was doing Krump, Locking, House, Hip-hop; they all required their own body movement and foundation strength to become a good dancer.”

Liladhar Thakur: “You can do pull ups and push-ups to improve your jabs. They require you to have energy in your arms and forearms. My forearms have become quite powerful through Krumping. I do more than 500-1000 jabs in a day while practicing.”

02 Balance and flexibility

B-Girl Astra: “Breaking has a lot of physical advantages. But for me mind-body coordination is most important (as a dancer and as a person). So I do yoga since it is one of the best ways to improve mentally and physically. It helps in developing body balance, strength and flexibility, and that helps with my dance.”

B-Boy Tornado: “Breakers who don’t exercise regularly, tend to get injured the most. I practice breaking every day but lack of flexibility had caused me get injured unexpectedly. So I started doing basic stretching and exercise to reduce the chances of injuries.”

B-Boy Tornado performs at Red Bull BC One 2021 Cypher India © Ali Bharmal | Red Bull Content Pool

Elvis Mascarenhas: “In order to reach to an advanced level in dance, you need to have powerful muscle strength and control. I practice a lot of different dance disciplines, so I’ve found my fitness improving overall. In general, core stability, muscle growth, muscle awareness, and most importantly my flexibility have improved.”

Sri Lakshmi: “I give a lot of importance to stretching and yoga before I dance. Do the right kind of stretching to improve flexibility has enabled me to stretch my body while dancing to places that weren’t as easy to reach earlier. After stretching, I could assume positions that I couldn’t earlier.”

Sambo Mukherjee: “Dance fitness is also about lifestyle; what you eat, yoga, meditation, etc. There’s so much more to fitness than just bodyweight workout. And we are able to explore that through dance.”

Liladhar Thakur: “Krumpers usually have a rigid and tight body. So taking care of the spine becomes very important. I do yoga for flexibility and mobility. I also work on my breathing, which helps me build stamina.”

03 Endurance and stamina

B-Girl Astra: “To build my stamina, I usually prefer doing just toprocks for at least 20 minutes when I start practicing.”

B-Boy Tornado: “I used to get out of breath in each round during competitions. I kept training over years and realized slowly that my stamina was increasing through dance. I started practicing by doing multiple back-to-back rounds practice which helped me go longer in competitions.”

B-Boy Hera: “Breaking has given me energy and stamina for life. I’m 38 right now and while biking, I can peddle 65-80 km pretty easily. Thanks to the stamina I built through breaking.”

Elvis Mascarenhas: “I have always been doing push-and-pull exercises for strength and endurance. For better stamina, I do footwork drills and toprocks.”

Elvis Mascarenhas performs during Red Bull Dance Your Style 2021 India © Vaqaas Mansuri

Sambo Mukherjee: “I’ve been working on building my stamina for dance. I realized that along with dance, I need to maintain a clean diet. Dance and treating your body the right way are very beneficial.”

Liladhar Thakur: “Cardio exercises are very important for Krump artists; it helps improve your heart rate and build stamina for the dance. I do burpees, which help improve strength in my thighs. I also run for almost one hour every day.”

04 Strength in core, back and legs

B-Girl Astra: “While dancing, I realized my lower body, specifically glutes, were weak compared to the rest of my muscles. So I started working on them more.”

Sri Lakshmi: “Dancehall requires a lot of core usage, and because I regularly practiced dancehall, my core became really strong over time.”

Sambo Mukherjee: “To build strength for dance, I do small rounds of workouts with high intensity. I take it slowly. My focus is usually core, chest, back and legs; I try to do those workouts four-five times a week.”

Sambo Mukherjee from Kolkata © Omkar Deval

Liladhar Thakur: “Thanks to Krumping, my glutes feel super powerful (because of all the stomping movements). I also do a lot of ladder workout with fast drills that strengthen my legs; so when I dance, my feet feel weightless and the dance becomes easier.”

05 Fitness for battles/competitions

B-Girl Astra: “I work on fitness all the time but make sure I rest before a competition. This helps me keep an open and clear mind because I’m not under pressure or any fatigue.”

B-Boy Tornado: “Before big competitions, I train by doing three rounds without a break. This helps me build explosive energy for the competition.”

B-Boy Flying Machine: “To boost my energy and strength for competitions, I do push-ups and basic workouts. I do a lot of cardio – running, skipping, cross-fit workouts. I also calculate the amount I eat and the amount of rest I’m getting before a competition.”

Elvis Mascarenhas: “Before competitions, I make sure I rest well, stay mentally focused and stay positive.”

Sri Lakshmi: “Whenever I have big performances or battles coming up, I do activities that help take pressure off my mind, like listening to good music.”

Sri Lakshmi © Sri Lakshmi

Velu Kumar: “I definitely work hard in the build-up to a competition, but I take it easier in the final days leading up to it so my body is relaxed for the competition.”

Sambo Mukherjee: “I try to focus on eating clean before a competition, especially since I might be travelling to attend the competition. Traveling means I won’t be able to train properly, so eating clean helps keep my body in the best shape for the competition.”