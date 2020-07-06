General Zooz and Su Real bottle some much-needed ‘Indian Wine’

In the age of virality, convergence and collaboration in music are arguably the kingmakers. And what’s not to love about dancing set to song? Especially one that can bring together two cultures that are oceans apart.

Dancehall, a Jamaican cultural tour-de-force that’s seen massive incursions into global pop music since the ‘90s, is rooted in the Caribbean island’s traditions of mento, ska, dub, rocksteady, and most famously, reggae.

As a member of the Reggae Rajahs and a solo artist in his own right. General Zooz is no stranger to the music of Jamaica. Over the course of a decade, Zooz has left a permanent stamp on what it means to a touring performer, having played festivals and clubs around the world with the Reggae Rajahs, established DJ residencies closer to home and even stirred up the internet with things like ‘ The Mango Song ’ and more recently, ' No Corona! ’.

You would be remiss to think of the inimitable Su Real as a tourist of this, or any culture. The producer, DJ and all-round entertainer has walked the talk since basically forever. Even as far back as 2012, when Su Real was a contributor to the global music blog Imported Goods, he was hyper-focused on bringing attention to styles of music that side-stepped the American and European mainstream and had strong-rooted cultural identities.

The pair has teamed up with professional dancer and choreographer Janhavi Sheriff of the Smash Dem Crew for ‘Indian Wine’. The upbeat tune features the debut of a new dance move – also called Indian Wine – that sees the union of the centuries-old Indian dance tradition of Bharatnatyam with Jamaican wining.

“Surprisingly, I have found quite a few similarities between dancehall and Bharatanatyam,” says Ms. Sheriff. "We tend to look at dancehall as just a party dance form but we need to understand that it comes from a place of expression and experience. For example simple things like brushing your teeth, washing your clothes, calling down the rain, cooking rice and peas are every day actions for people in Jamaica that they have created dance steps based on. Similarly, in Bharatanatyam we use hand gestures to express and convey a message. For example, plucking flowers, making a garland, making sandal wood paste, eating food, showing strength or expressing how one is feeling.

“Dancehall music also sets the mood for the dance so your knowledge of movements will help you emote exactly what the song is saying. It’s the same with Bharatanatyam – the music helps set the mood. If it’s a song about a heroine in love, the dancer will accordingly use her gestures and expressions to convey this. Finally, in terms of body posture in Bharatanatyam, we sit in Aramandi position (Bharatanatyam base position, half sit) and in Dancehall the base position is pretty much the same except it’s not a perfect turn out. I’d describe it as the broken Aramandi. Haha!”

The Reggae Rajahs are also behind one of India’s most widely-loved music festivals – Goa Sunsplash – where dancing has come to have equal footing with the music on the bill.

“Dance and music are like bread and butter,” espouses General Zooz, “one without the other just doesn’t feel complete! This is especially true in the case of reggae and dancehall music from Jamaica as a lot of songs are made for dancers and about dance moves that certain dancers have created. The energy that Jamaican style dancers can bring to a reggae party or reggae festival for that matter is unparalleled because the music was made for them to dance in that style. We have been working with Janhavi (Ms. Sheriff of the Smash Den Crew) to promote Jamaican dance at Goa Sunsplash for the last two years and the response from everyone has been phenomenal. In fact, the Jamaican dance class has become one of the highlights of our programming – far and away the most interactive segment of the festival.”

A still from the 'Indian Wine' music video © Zorawar Shukla

With the popularity of a dance move somewhat depended on its wide-spread adoption, the untimely ban in India of video-based social network TikTok, an outlet for a lot of short-form dance videos, we sought Su-Real’s take on the impact of the ban on content creators.

“The TikTok ban affects a lot of people – content creators, fans and casual viewers as well,” says Su Real. “In these circumstances, I’m sure a lot of people from all walks of life are hooked on TikTok to while away the blues and the boredom. For me personally, it's a mixed bag. Sure as a content creator, it's one less avenue to reach fans. But as a human being and independent musician, haha, it's a bit of a relief. It's one less thing to worry about. I feel bad for those of my friends, fellow artists/entertainers who dedicated time every day to prepare, record and share something for TikTok.