There's almost no time for the past: Su Real on new album Visa On Arrival

The Indian club scene is constantly evolving and Su Real, aka Suhrid Manchanda, has been at the forefront of it for over a decade. Unabashedly real, irreverent and never stagnant, his trademark bass-heavy trap sound introduced local dancefloors to a whole new, raw, carefree kind of energy.

In recent times Manchanda won the 2018 edition of Amazon Prime Video’s music reality show The Remix. He's put out monthly mixtapes on Bobby Friction’s radio show on the BBC Asian Network, supported dance music icons like Major Lazer, Skrillex, Diplo, Nucleya and Ritviz, among others. And now, he’s just released Visa On Arrival, a brand new 12-track album that defies all expectations.

Su Real © Steve D'Souza

We met up with the producer and DJ outside one of New Delhi’s most popular gig venues, one he’s played at often, Summerhouse Cafe.

Manchanda arrives in his trademark snapback, loose T and baggy pants. After driving more than an hour to get there, he’s still full of energy, excited to get talking about his new project.

“I started with Trapistan, with the idea of contextualising a new style of trap for the Indian audience, and then Twerkistan was the next step, by including a few more subgenres. As the scene changes, club music is changing as well, it’s become a mish-mash of everything, and that’s what I always hoped for,” says Manchanda.

Inspired by dancehall crews from New Delhi and Mumbai, and made with long-time friends and collaborators Reggae Rajahs, Dreadsquad and Tanya Nambiar, this independently-released album is big on basslines and charm.

“In the years since Twerkistan, the community of dancehall dancers has been growing in India. I’ve been really inspired by them,” says Manchanda. “I love that kind of music and it’s finding a home on the dancefloor. That kind of set the direction for Visa on Arrival. I wanted it to be based in dancehall and reggaeton, picking up from the sounds of musicians like Major Lazer and DJ Snake.”

Looking at his releases over the years, you see not only a keen understanding of his craft but also audiences and trends. You can’t accuse Su Real of being shy of pushing peoples’ buttons on the dancefloor.

“I like to try to be ahead of the times, to introduce people to new sounds,” he declares. “I placed a few good bets on trap and moombahton earlier, which paid off. Moombahton has now become the basic format for pop music today.”

The trends are great, and I’ll use them when I can, but I also want to stay true to myself and carve out my own niche, always answering ‘who I am’ and ‘what I represent’. Su Real

Trapistan was more than a well-placed bet. It was a careful understanding of where musical trends were going around the world and a genius execution of that in India. The East-meets-West fusion has been done to death, but in all of Manchanda’s productions, there’s a sense of now-ness. These aren’t dusty Bollywood relics sampled and laid atop mind-numbing 4/4 kick drums – instead, they’re electric and purposeful – meant to get you on your feet. At the core of it though, Visa On Arrival is fusion at its finest, unapologetically blending cultures, genres and stories in an attempt to kick purism in its self-important behind. “I’m not a purist. I’m a mutt,” says Manchanda. “My mum’s from the North East, my dad’s basically from Pakistan. What’s really pure anymore? I embrace diversity in all the nooks and crannies of the Venn diagram that joins all of us.”

Su, as his friends call him, has been around long enough to see it all. He was around during the inception of the underground scene in Delhi, playing and programming the wildest, weirdest nights at the legendary TLR Cafe in Hauz Khas Village. The now-infamous party street had nothing but a couple of vintage poster shops and a tiny South Indian restaurant back then. At TLR gigs, Manchanda would be there to greet you at the door, he’d be there taking shots with you and then be there closing the night off at 3am (shutters down to ward off cops), the dancefloor now a mix of writhing locals, expats, college kids, DJs and promoters.

Parties and promotion have changed since then. “Back in the day, the only way to promote parties, well, there were two main things. One: passing out flyers in your school. Two: the day of the party you’re on the phone the whole day telling people about it,” says Manchanda. ”Now, there’s Tik Tok and Whatsapp, and I’m keeping up. The trends are great, and I’ll use them when I can, but I also want to stay true to myself and carve out my own niche, always answering ‘who I am’ and ‘what I represent’.”

Su Real at TLR Cafe, Delhi © Su Real

There’s still a sense of humility in his reminiscing. “I feel as a DJ on a daily basis, I’m a parent chasing my little kids,” he says. “New DJs are getting younger, and they’re better and faster at the internet. Everyone’s consuming content at such a fast pace, I sometimes have to follow younger DJs to keep up with what’s going on.” This humility is often what has drawn people to Su Real and his music.

With industry friends across borders and communities, it’s no wonder there’s such rich representation in Visa On Arrival. On selecting contributors, he says, “For the most part it was people who are my friends, and I’ve known for a while. I do have buckets when it comes to contributors. There is a bucket of people I would like to work with in the future, bigger names, more of a business thing, where we’ll try to have a hit single. But, this album was supposed to be about me. I’ve released it independently.”

Su Real performs live at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi © Rishabh Chadha

While on the topic of working with friends, he drops a little studio anecdote. “There are two tracks on the album with General Zooz, and we have a few more coming out. All these came from one or two sessions. One day, I called him over to my studio and gave him a really basic beat. I told him to get on the mic and freestyle and not stop till I told him to. He just kept going for 15-20 minutes. Then he asked me if he could stop and I was like, ‘I know you’ve got more in you.’ All the stuff he recorded, I cut up and used different parts of it.”

Polish producer Dreadsquad who’s also a close friend contributed production on Visa On Arrival. “We hosted him for his first India trip for the Reggae Rajah’s 4th anniversary at The Living Room in New Delhi. It was an awesome night, and we’ve kept in touch since then,” he recalls. “Since I knew this album was going in the dancehall, reggaeton zone, I had him in mind. He’s made a track with Zooz called ‘Mumbai Gyal’, and I loved the way he mixed it; it had huge bass. He knows us, and he knows the sound. It was a great experience working with him.”

Manchanda comes off as incredibly aware in a rapidly-evolving industry, one that is often volatile takes an unhealthy toll on its most patient survivors, and one where people are prone to flights of fancy.

“I feel blessed, honestly. I have a great team behind me,” he admits. “Whatever happens, as a hipster cockroach, I’m surviving. I know I’ll always have a place in the scene. It’s a lot tougher for younger artists, who are still trying to establish themselves. There’s a lot more opportunities, but a lot more competition. The quality of everyone’s game has gone up. I remember booking bands for shows and they wouldn’t show up for soundcheck; they’d come at showtime unbathed and unshaven, and it was considered rock n’ roll. Nowadays, people are demanding more quality entertainment, and that’s what gives all the good underground promoters their edge.”

Finally, getting into the reception of his album, Manchanda admits it’s been good till date.