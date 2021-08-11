Sylvan Esso walk us through their live setup

Having recently released their sophomore album, What Now, which was nominated for a Best Dance/Electronic Album Grammy Award, electronic pop duo Sylvan Esso , that is, Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn, have been completely engulfed in St Jerome's Laneway Festival, as well as playing some headline shows.

Chatting to them in some downtime, we ask the producer-singer combo - Sanborn being the producer, Meath being the singer - how they go about their live shows, what inspires them musically and how Laneway Festival has been so far.

Amelia: I think the one we played here in Sydney was my favourite one.

Nick: That or the Melbourne one. They've all been very different which is kind of the coolest part. It FEELS like they're all in very different places. They always get a bunch of local and regional bands to be on the bill so the bill feels very different every time. It's not as homogenous as I expected.

Have you caught any local acts you love?

A: You know honestly I've been slacking in my watching of bands department because I'm getting over a cold, so I haven't been able to see that much.

N: Connan Mockasin in Auckland was really cool.

A: I love Rolling Blackouts, they've been with us on everything but I've been listening to them heaps.

N: Sandy Alex G. And who was that band in Singapore? HEALS! They were all these young kids and they played this weird proggy '90s alternative rock, almost.

A: They were sooo cuuuuuteee. And they all got sooo drunk after.

So talk us through your live setup! What gear do you use?

N: Oh, it's so nice to be talking to someone from Red Bull about this. Usually when you get this question, they don't really wanna know the details! The live setup walk-through lectures that are on the Red Bull Music Academy site, I think those are sooo awesome and SO helpful. If I was younger, I think those would've been such a great resource - they ARE such a great resource now, because it's like everyone's reinventing the wheel you know? But I'm so glad you're putting those out. Thank you guys for doing those, it's such a good resource.

Anyway, our rig is in Ableton, so I use this now-ancient Ableton MIDI controller that Akai made that's called a APC40 - but the older ones, the older broken one, not the new one.

A: We've gone through four of them!

N: More than that maybe?

A: We've tried to buy all of them up as we've seen them because TSA keeps breaking them.

N: Also if you sweat into the faders, the faders die!

A: The first one we lost during a DJ set because everyone was dancing and we invited everyone on stage...

N: And two drops of sweat into the fader and the fader's dead! So it's this old MIDI controller and everything's separated out, so there's drums, bass, everything that isn't drums or bass, and back-up vocals. Then I have a bunch of tracks where I can sample her voice in live. So I can do that quantised like looped to the beat, or free, I have all these ways I can mix in her voice live. And then each one of those tracks I can change drastically, so I can loop and arrange any one of those tracks.

I also have a Moog Minotaur which is like the Taurus bass engine, like a tiny version, that's running with the bass tracks. So it's like launching the bass clip will also launch the MIDI effects, so the MIDI's being sent to this analogue synth so I can crossfade between the bass from the record and the bass on the synths.

I use a Dave Smith Tempest drum machine, which is just constantly getting the clock from Ableton, it's always just recording two measures so I can always play into it and it'll just loop whatever sound.

Do you plan ahead for all of this when you're playing live?

N: Most of that stuff is just improvised - the macro ideas... But I wanna be able to start a song and if I do nothing, it'll be just like it is on the record. But at any point, I can kind of like fingerpaint-style mess up the whole thing and bring it all back. If somebody really knows our music, I want them to be able to come to the show and feel like it felt totally fresh and new and everything got changed. I feel like with electronic stuff, it's really easy for the audience to not have any idea what's going on, you know? With a guitar for example, even if you don't know how to play guitar, if you see someone do this [mimics chords] and you hear the sound, your brain puts those two things together - the movement and the sound together, and you let go of not knowing how to play the guitar.

I think for that to be the goal with electronic stuff, you want to put the audience member in a place where they don't need to know what's happening but if I do something, they can HEAR the change happen. If they know the record well, they can hear and see that it's different live, they can hear that I just looped her voice. You wanna give them permission to stop worrying about it! I think that if I'M engaged, if I'm having a good time, if I'm moving the air around, then that will transfer to the audience even if they don't know what's going on.

I'm not the kind of person that ever wants to have just a drum pad that I hit in eighths, that's not interesting to me so if I'm doing that that won't be interesting to anyone else.

A: There's no way to look cool doing that!

N: So it's the APC40, the Moog Minotaur, the Dave Smith Tempest and oh, I have an OP-1 that I can sample Amelia's voice into, it's a really flexible cool little box.

And Amelia do you use anything while you're singing?

A: No I don't, I'm just concentrating on hitting all the [notes and] stuff and reacting to what he's doing, so it's a constant thing. I don't know what's coming all the time.

N: But it's kind of a conversation. We try to surprise each other...

A: But there's a small improvisatory structure, that's constantly being bounced back and forth.

N: It's kind of fun to be able to feel nights where there's gonna be more transitions between songs. It just feels like that's a thing we both want to do and kind of react to that. If she's singing and I take a small loop to use that as a transition, to see her react to that. To sing knowing that I'm gonna record a part of it, you know? It becomes this really fluid back-and-forth.

A: And when there's only two people in your band, you're both on 100% of the time. It's not like, you take a solo and then lay back.

N: Or turn to the drummer and go, 'oh yeah this is a great show!'

A: Because I don't have anything that I play apart from my voice, it's a crazy thing to just stand in front of people and act like a loon! It's like, enough job for me!

N: Amelia is like, the airplane. Everyone's looking at the airplane, and I need to make the air that moves the airplane. She's the thing leading the path and I'm the thing trying to build the energy where she is taking it.

Nick, are you all self-taught with the gear you use?

N: Yeah with the gadgets, but I went to composition school before dropping out to be in a touring band. Which is kind of why I bring up the Red Bull Music Academy stuff because it was SO hard when I was younger to understand how that stuff worked. Especially as somebody who would read complicated manuals to figure out how to use my MPC 2000. It was a HUGE hurdle to try to understand how other people did things and how MIDI sync works, how to incorporate a drum machine into a larger rig, I didn't understand any of that. It took me so long to figure that stuff out by guessing and testing.

How do you go about finding new sounds and techniques to use in your music?

A: We collect sounds all the time on tour. There's actually one song that starts with the Walk signal [on a pedestrian crossing]. The Australian one.

N: I love that track, we should finish that track.

A: Yeah. But we have a field recorder that we carry around and record, like, people throwing kegs around in Ireland and stuff.

N: The way our music works - we want all those samples to have a meaning and a purpose and be a pin in a map or a page in our diary. We want them all to feel like they came from our experience. Messing around with sounds is like the funnest thing ever. Even if you're not making something you're gonna turn into a record! It's still a blast.

A: You gotta experiment, because then you learn how to do new things.

N: Otherwise you fall backwards. It's like that argument - are you ever really responsible for that idea you just had? All you can really do is keep putting yourself in the right place for an idea to show up and a lot of that is just pushing against the walls of how much you know. Like the song with the Walk signal, we both heard that sound and we both went, 'we need to record that.' Not just because it's a cool sound, but it sounds like there's a song IN that sound. Not build a song around it. But if you pull on that sound, you're gonna find the song IN it.

A fun thing to do to wire your brain to do that kind of thing, is to listen into a meditation routine. If you just decide, like, 'on my walk to work this morning, I'm not gonna listen to anything, I'm not gonna look at my phone, I'm just gonna make a mental note of all the sounds I hear and think of my walk to work as a record.' The minute you focus and start actively listening, your whole world comes alive!

A: Sometimes I do that by plugging my headphones into my phone and recording, so like, you hear the sounds through the microphone so it helps redirect your ears when you're listening.

N: You're hearing everything around you through your headphones. It really snaps your head into listening!

Sylvan Esso's second record, What Now, is out now.

