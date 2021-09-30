Check out this ultimate guide to items in TeamFight Tactics

TeamFight Tactics can seem a complicated game at first glance.

But once you understand the champions and the items in the game, you should be set to take on the best gamers in the scene.

Adrian Basil is a Bengaluru-based TeamFight Tactics pro gamer who also dabbles in other titles. Having played almost every patch of the mobile game, he understands that using items effectively can make a huge difference to the result of your game.

Here he lists out some tips on how to equip yourself with the items, some go-to items to get you started if you haven’t played the game before, and what to keep in mind when it comes to items and style of play. Following his expert advice is a list of all the items from Set 5.5 of the game.

01 Adrian Basil’s pro tips for TeamFight Tactics items

If you are in doubt, Adrian has some go-to items for you.

“Some of the items which are good irrespective of what comp (team composition) you have are Hand Of Justice, Sunfire Cape, Thief’s Gloves (formed by combining two Sparring Gloves), Ionic Spark and Guardian Angel. These items are not best in slot but it is good to have them, nevertheless,” says Adrian.

He elaborates further on each item.

“Hand Of Justice is good for any offensive line unit. It can work in a defense unit as well.”

“Sunfire Cape is best used with a defensive unit. It helps with healing, and hence, is good to have early game. It provides a defensive start for the frontline.”

“Thieves Gloves are good throughout and I'd suggest players to put it on their strongest unit. As an item, it has a lot of value.”

“Ionic Spark is a great item to have in the early game on your frontline. It provides 50% magic resistance reduction to enemies.”

“Guardian Angel is a great item that can be used flexibly in the frontline or backline.”

And a few more item tips from Adrian.

“Items are usually situation-based and depend on the comp you are running. For instance, if you are running a Magic Comp then you will need a Jeweled Gauntlet for critical damage. If you are running a Damage Comp then items like Death Blade, Infinity Edge and Giant Slayer will be useful. If you are running a Frontline Comp (defensive composition), then items such as Gargoyle Stoneplate, Dragon’s Claw and Bramble Vest are good to have,” he says.

“However, when it comes to itemization I would say it is also important to scout your opponent to see if they are doing magic damage or physical damage, and then you accordingly create a resistance with your items. For instance, if you are playing against Knights and they have a lot of armour and you have damage output that is physical, then it is good to have a Last Whisperer as it reduces the target’s armour by 75%. You can counter armour with magic damage,” Adrian concludes.

Here is a list of all items in Set 5.5 of TeamFight Tactics.

02 Basic Items (nine items)

These are some items that you must aim to get into the carousel as they make for the best item recipes.

B.F. Sword Needlessly Large Rod Recurve Bow Sparring Gloves Chain Vest Giant’s Belt Spatula Tear of the Goddess Negatron Cloak

03 Combined Items (45 items)

These items are a combination of basic items which make these more powerful than the basic items.

Banshee’s Claw Bloodthirster Bramble Vest Death Blade Gargoyle Stoneplate Guardian Angel Guinsoo’s Rageblade Hand of Justice Infinity Edge Jeweled Gauntlet Last Whisper Morellonomicon Redemption Runaan’s Hurricane Spear of Shojin Sunfire Cape Titan’s Resolve Warmog’s Armor Assassin’s Emblem Archangel’s Staff Blue Buff Chalice of Power Dawnbringer Emblem Dragon’s Claw Force of Nature Giant Slayer Hextech Gunblade Ironclad Emblem Abomination Emblem Rabadon’s Deathcap Rapid Firecannon Cavalier Emblem Coven Emblem Dragonslayer Emblem Hellion Emblem Zeke’s Herald Zephyr Frozen Heart Ionic Spark Locket of the Iron Solari Quicksilver Shroud of Stillness Statikk Shiv Thief’s Glove Zz’Rot Portal

Radiant Items (34 items)

These are ultra-powerful items without any downside. You can get only one Radiant item per game in a special armoury.

Banshee’s Silence Blessed Bloodthirster Covalent Spark Demon Slayer Fist of Fairness Glamorous Gauntlet Guinsoo’s Reckoning Hextech Lifeblade - Luminous Deathblade Moremorellonomicon Rascal’s Gloves Redemption Runaan’s Tempest Shroud of Reverence Sunlight Cape URF-Angel’s Staff Warmog’s Pride Zenith Edge Blue Blessing Chalice of Charity Dragon’s Will Dvarapala Stoneplate Eternal Whisper Frozen Heart of Gold Guardian Archangel Locket of Silver Lunari Mistral, Quickestsilver Rabadon’s Ascended Deathcap Rapid Lightcannon Rosethorn Vest Spear of Hirana Statikk Favor Titan’s Vow Zeke’s Harmony Zz’Rot’s Invitation