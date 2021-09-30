Teamfight Tactics
Check out this ultimate guide to items in TeamFight Tactics

Here’s a comprehensive list of all the items in Set 5.5 of TeamFight Tactics with insights from pro gamer Adrian Basil on what to prioritize.
Written by Divya Naik
TeamFight Tactics can seem a complicated game at first glance.
But once you understand the champions and the items in the game, you should be set to take on the best gamers in the scene.
Adrian Basil is a Bengaluru-based TeamFight Tactics pro gamer who also dabbles in other titles. Having played almost every patch of the mobile game, he understands that using items effectively can make a huge difference to the result of your game.
Here he lists out some tips on how to equip yourself with the items, some go-to items to get you started if you haven’t played the game before, and what to keep in mind when it comes to items and style of play. Following his expert advice is a list of all the items from Set 5.5 of the game.
And once you’ve perfected this part of the game, you could consider participating in Red Bull M.E.O. 2021 India which will have a TeamFight Tactics tournament open to all Indian mobile gamers.
Adrian Basil’s pro tips for TeamFight Tactics items

If you are in doubt, Adrian has some go-to items for you.
“Some of the items which are good irrespective of what comp (team composition) you have are Hand Of Justice, Sunfire Cape, Thief’s Gloves (formed by combining two Sparring Gloves), Ionic Spark and Guardian Angel. These items are not best in slot but it is good to have them, nevertheless,” says Adrian.
He elaborates further on each item.
  • “Hand Of Justice is good for any offensive line unit. It can work in a defense unit as well.”
  • “Sunfire Cape is best used with a defensive unit. It helps with healing, and hence, is good to have early game. It provides a defensive start for the frontline.”
  • “Thieves Gloves are good throughout and I'd suggest players to put it on their strongest unit. As an item, it has a lot of value.”
  • “Ionic Spark is a great item to have in the early game on your frontline. It provides 50% magic resistance reduction to enemies.”
  • “Guardian Angel is a great item that can be used flexibly in the frontline or backline.”
And a few more item tips from Adrian.
“Items are usually situation-based and depend on the comp you are running. For instance, if you are running a Magic Comp then you will need a Jeweled Gauntlet for critical damage. If you are running a Damage Comp then items like Death Blade, Infinity Edge and Giant Slayer will be useful. If you are running a Frontline Comp (defensive composition), then items such as Gargoyle Stoneplate, Dragon’s Claw and Bramble Vest are good to have,” he says.
“However, when it comes to itemization I would say it is also important to scout your opponent to see if they are doing magic damage or physical damage, and then you accordingly create a resistance with your items. For instance, if you are playing against Knights and they have a lot of armour and you have damage output that is physical, then it is good to have a Last Whisperer as it reduces the target’s armour by 75%. You can counter armour with magic damage,” Adrian concludes.
Here is a list of all items in Set 5.5 of TeamFight Tactics.
Basic Items (nine items)

These are some items that you must aim to get into the carousel as they make for the best item recipes.
  1. B.F. Sword
  2. Needlessly Large Rod
  3. Recurve Bow
  4. Sparring Gloves
  5. Chain Vest
  6. Giant’s Belt
  7. Spatula
  8. Tear of the Goddess
  9. Negatron Cloak
Combined Items (45 items)

These items are a combination of basic items which make these more powerful than the basic items.
  1. Banshee’s Claw
  2. Bloodthirster
  3. Bramble Vest
  4. Death Blade
  5. Gargoyle Stoneplate
  6. Guardian Angel
  7. Guinsoo’s Rageblade
  8. Hand of Justice
  9. Infinity Edge
  10. Jeweled Gauntlet
  11. Last Whisper
  12. Morellonomicon
  13. Redemption
  14. Runaan’s Hurricane
  15. Spear of Shojin
  16. Sunfire Cape
  17. Titan’s Resolve
  18. Warmog’s Armor
  19. Assassin’s Emblem
  20. Archangel’s Staff
  21. Blue Buff
  22. Chalice of Power
  23. Dawnbringer Emblem
  24. Dragon’s Claw
  25. Force of Nature
  26. Giant Slayer
  27. Hextech Gunblade
  28. Ironclad Emblem
  29. Abomination Emblem
  30. Rabadon’s Deathcap
  31. Rapid Firecannon
  32. Cavalier Emblem
  33. Coven Emblem
  34. Dragonslayer Emblem
  35. Hellion Emblem
  36. Zeke’s Herald
  37. Zephyr
  38. Frozen Heart
  39. Ionic Spark
  40. Locket of the Iron Solari
  41. Quicksilver
  42. Shroud of Stillness
  43. Statikk Shiv
  44. Thief’s Glove
  45. Zz’Rot Portal
Radiant Items (34 items)

These are ultra-powerful items without any downside. You can get only one Radiant item per game in a special armoury.
  1. Banshee’s Silence
  2. Blessed Bloodthirster
  3. Covalent Spark
  4. Demon Slayer
  5. Fist of Fairness
  6. Glamorous Gauntlet
  7. Guinsoo’s Reckoning
  8. Hextech Lifeblade -
  9. Luminous Deathblade
  10. Moremorellonomicon
  11. Rascal’s Gloves Redemption
  12. Runaan’s Tempest
  13. Shroud of Reverence
  14. Sunlight Cape
  15. URF-Angel’s Staff
  16. Warmog’s Pride
  17. Zenith Edge
  18. Blue Blessing
  19. Chalice of Charity
  20. Dragon’s Will
  21. Dvarapala Stoneplate
  22. Eternal Whisper
  23. Frozen Heart of Gold
  24. Guardian Archangel
  25. Locket of Silver Lunari
  26. Mistral, Quickestsilver
  27. Rabadon’s Ascended Deathcap
  28. Rapid Lightcannon
  29. Rosethorn Vest
  30. Spear of Hirana
  31. Statikk Favor
  32. Titan’s Vow
  33. Zeke’s Harmony
  34. Zz’Rot’s Invitation
