What Techno Gamerz hopes for Red Bull M.E.O. to achieve in future

Techno Gamerz is an internet sensation who climbed to the highest rungs of Indian gaming through hard work and dedication.

His 20-million-plus subscriber count on YouTube speaks monumentally for his presence and success in the Indian gaming industry.

Here he speaks about his personal experiences as a gamer and streamer, what he hopes for the BGMI scene, and what he wants to see with Red Bull M.E.O. in the future.

01 As a popular YouTuber, what does your daily schedule look like?

When I wake up in the morning, I exercise for 20-30 minutes daily and then freshen up. After breakfast, I sit on my PC and make a plan for what I should be playing and recording that day. I also go through statistics of past videos to understand what kind of videos my audience has been enjoying. According to that, I record a video while playing GTA V or Minecraft, often chilling with my friends while playing the games. After that, I go live on YouTube before dinner. After dinner, I sit down to make a plan for what videos I will make the next day.

Techno Gamerz © Vaqaas Mansuri

02 Between a streamer’s personality and their game sense, do you think one is more important than the other?

I think both work together. A good personality can help improve an experience you create with good in-game awareness. Plus, for a streamer, it is important to engage with an audience as much as possible.

03 As a prominent personality, what responsibilities do you have in the Indian gaming industry?

My first responsibility is to keep producing good quality gaming videos for my fan base. By doing that I hope to improve the quality of content in the industry. I also try to play new games to keep my channel fresh and increase my reach, maybe even bringing people with varied interests into the scene.

04 Where do you think BGMI delivers the most hype and what can it improve on technically?

The Indian gaming industry owes gratitude to Krafton for its big boom and recent success. And now, we owe thanks to BGMI as well. Nevertheless, it is important to boost the scene with further improvement as well. I don’t really know the intricacies of the BGMI scene but I consider it important for loads of BGMI events to be organized in India and most important that they be organised well.

Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 India Finals

05 Where do you think BGMI’s future lies?

I think BGMI’s future lies in going global. I think the Indian scene will benefit with international competition on this game base.

06 What about Red Bull M.E.O. excites you the most?

I believe the tier-level that Red Bull M.E.O. is currently being conducted at is what excites me the most. Other than that, I’m most excited to see how the players perform at such a prestigious event.

07 What potential do you see in Red Bull M.E.O. based on how it has been conducted in India in 2021?

I think the games in Red Bull M.E.O. this time have been really excellent, more so because we have so many options to perform and play a good game. We have been able to see some of our favourite gamers but also a variety of upcoming rosters. I think that has been part of hype around Red Bull M.E.O. this year and made the tournament most exciting for us all to watch.

Techno Gamerz on shoot for Red Bull M.E.O. © Vaqaas Mansuri

08 Where would you like to see Red Bull M.E.O. in the next few years?

I really hope to see Red Bull M.E.O. at a larger scale in future. We’ve not been able to have that right now because of safety precautions related to the pandemic. But once we are safe as a society, I’m looking forward to really seeing Red Bull M.E.O. climb to a bigger level like it has always been planned. I hope to see us get into an international circuit for the tournament, especially because it is already providing our gamers with such a great tournament experience in India.