Ten Questions with Shaahil – Skateboarder

1. How did you get into skateboarding?

a. When I started playing this game called ‘True Skate’. At the time, my brother used to skate so I used to sneak out with his board and shoes to skate at Artificial Beach.

Skating at Artificial Beach - 2016 © Shaahil

2. Who were your favorite skateboarders growing up? Who are they now?

a. Growing up, my favorite skateboarder was Ahmed Hamdhan (Hambe) . Though Hambe is and always will be an inspiration for me, my favorite skateboarders right now are Andrew Reynolds and Ishod Wair .

Hambe skating at Raalhugandu Skatepark © Hambe

3. What are some of your favorite skateboarding spots?

a. My favorite spot to skate is Ghaazee School’s entrance stairs.

‘Fakie Tre Down’ at the gap in Usfasgandu

4. What are your favorite shoes for skating?

a. Vans Old Skool Pro.

At Hulhumale’ Skatepark © Mohamed Ahsan

5. What is the first and most difficult trick that you learnt to do?

a. First trick I learnt was ‘Shuv It’ and the most difficult trick I learnt was ‘Switch Tre’. Though right now, my favorite trick is ‘Kickflip’.

Doing his favorite move ‘Kickflip’

6. How was your experience building the Hulhumale’ skatepark?

a. It was a new and fun experience for me as a skateboarder to learn how to build a skatepark. I learnt how to shape the ramp, build the pool coping and since there were over 30 people from 15 different nationalities, I also learnt how to work with other people from different countries and personalities.

Hulhumale’ Skatepark build © Mohamed Ahsan

Hulhumale’ Skatepark build © Mohamed Ahsan

7. What board setup do you prefer?

a. My favorite board setup includes: flip 8.25 deck, independent trucks and OJ wheels.

Skating at Raalhugandu Skatepark

8. What do you hope to achieve from the skateboarding scene in Maldives in the next five years?

a. I hope to attract more attention towards the sport, and gain more support for the skateboarding community.

With the volunteers from the build © Mohamed Ahsan

9. What’s the next stage for you as an athlete?

a. I want to participate in skateboarding competitions to progress further and eventually achieve my dream of becoming the first professional Maldivian skateboarder.

Hulhumale’ Skatepark documentary interview © Mohamed Ahsan

10. What advice do you have for young skateboarders in Maldives?

a. I would tell them not to give up and to always be committed even if you may face challenges, because in the end you are your own competition.

At Hulhumale’ Skatepark