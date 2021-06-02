Ten Questions with Shah – Volleyball Player

1. How did you get started playing volleyball?

When I was in school, my youngest brother was playing volleyball at the Youth Development Program (YDP) and I was really interested in playing. So, I asked him to ask his coach if I could join and was in the program for 1 year, before switching to YDP basketball. After I finished school, I was playing both sports and everyone told me to choose so I ultimately chose volleyball.

Bump – Set – Dominate © Mohamed Ahsan

2. Do you like playing indoor volleyball or beach volleyball more? Why?

I like both but if I had to choose, I’d go with indoor volleyball. My passion for the sport started indoors, so it definitely holds a special place with me. Also, there are a lot of great teams to compete with when playing indoor tournaments, and of course the pay doesn’t hurt either.

Serve ‘em up, slam ‘em down © Mohamed Ahsan

3. Who would you say are your top influencers/mentors?

I would say that my brother, Mohamed Sajid is my biggest mentor. I also really look up to all my coaches as well.

From L to R: Shah, M. Sajid, A. Sajid, H. Sajid © Ismail Sajid

4. Do you have any pregame ritual(s) that you do before every game?

Not really, I try to go on with my day as any other regular day. The only thing I can think of is that I tend to specifically focus on my diet every game day.

You are your only limit © Mohamed Ahsan

5. What do you normally do when volleyball is over for the season?

Usually, off season is my recovery time; spending time with the family, hitting the gym and practicing to prepare for the next season. I also really enjoy fishing. I try to go at least twice a week.

Working hard © Slowtape

6. What other sports do you play?

I still play basketball in small tournaments like Ramadan 3on3. I also play football with my friends, but that's just for fun.

Dhiraagu “Together as One” 3on3 Basketball Tournament © Together as One

7. Of all your accomplishments as a professional volleyball player, is there a match or tournament that stands out in your mind? Why?

Asia Central Zone Volleyball Tournament 2015. We lost to Turkmenistan 3:2 in the gold medal match. It was the closest we ever came to winning our first gold. Although it was a really sad day for me, it was also one of my proudest accomplishments, getting the MVP award from the tournament, and being able to go as far as we did.

Team work makes the dream work © Mohamed Ahsan

8. What are your plans for 5 years down the line?

To make it as far as I can to achieve success from volleyball and I also want to be able to develop the sport in Maldives for sure. Maybe become a YDP coach one day.

Rest day at Anantara Kihavah © Mohamed Ahsan

9. What do you think the Maldivian Volleyball community needs the most?

We definitely need more indoor halls. We only have one indoor hall as of right now. Also, I really think that volleyball tournament organizers should focus on developing the sport at all islands of the Maldives.

Hustle, hit and never quit © Mohamed Ahsan

10. What advice do you have for young athletes in Maldives?

In every sport, discipline is the main key to success. With that, you can be a great athlete. Always be confident and respect others.

Discipline is key © Mohamed Ahsan