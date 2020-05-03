Check out Naezy’s live interview on The Mind Behind

Naezy has been one of the stars of the Mumbai underground hip-hop scene.

His 2014 single ‘ Aafat ’ has been hailed as one of the biggest influences of Mumbai’s pin code based gully rap scene. The next year, he collaborated with DIVINE to release the single ‘ Mere Gully Mein ’, a song that achieved mainstream success and spawned an entire generation of hip-hop artists.

Recently, he participated in an interview for The Mind Behind series – a set of interviews with athletes and artists on what inspires them and influences their thought process. Here is the full interview about Naezy’s approach to writing lyrics, his quirk when it comes to his art form, and how his mental process is influenced by his collaborations with beat makers and producers.

What has changed in your inspiration to make music from when you started to now?

A lot has changed but a lot of it has remained the same. My inspiration is still the same. I used to get inspired by the environment in lived it, the things around me and the way they impact my life. That used to be my source of inspiration and still is my source of inspiration.

A lot of your early music was to do with the injustice you saw in society, inequality and discrimination. Do those things still bother you?

They definitely still bother me. The whole scenario is still the same. So whenever I pick up my pen, I remind myself that this is all for something and should benefit the society we live in. We should raise a voice. It’s not easy because people are quiet these days, but through my songs and music I talk about these things. I talk about what I feel is right and wrong. I won’t ever be scared to share and talk about the truth.

When you are writing music, do you go to a special spot in your house or somewhere else that makes you feel most inspired?

Yes, I feel most inspired in the living room of my house. My bedroom is a bit dark but in the living room there is so much light and I’m in contact with so many people. But I get inspired everywhere. The place doesn’t matter, whether it’s in the Himalayas or in the corner of the house – my brain is trained that way. I can write whether it’s in a local train or in an aeroplane, on cloud nine or underground – I can write anywhere and everywhere. My thoughts and rhymes reach places where even wifi and mobile networks don’t reach.

How do you document the things you write? Do you type it on your phone or save notes, or do you carry a note book?

Traditionally MCs would always write rhymes on a paper with a pen. That gives you a completely different feeling that cannot be replicated by typing on a mobile phone. So to enjoy that feeling I intentionally write on paper. I scribble over words a few times, tear the paper and throw it away, start on a fresh page. Using a pen and paper has a whole different level of fun to it in an old school way. But I do use my phone to type too. It doesn’t matter a lot to me. My lyrics are already inside me and they just come out when the time is right, and then I just modify them a little bit. People are always gifting me notebooks, no matter what the occasion. My wardrobe is full of notebooks. Rappers generally tend to collect and fill their wardrobe with sneakers, jackets and all, but I like to keep mine full of pens and books.

Do you ever experience writer’s block, where you can’t seem to find the word or rhyme you’re looking for? What do you do when you experience that?

There are situations where I feel completely blank and don’t know how to proceed with a certain rhyme. I may get stuck somewhere between my verses. I tend to keep the pattern of words to either 14 bars, 16 bars or 12-8 bars. Sometimes I get stuck between them and don’t know how to proceed. That’s when I keep everything aside, sit quietly and pray to god, and I even meditate. This helps me take a break and refine my thoughts again to come back and write more. I take short breaks to shower or take a walk outside, so when I come back, I’m back in the zone. Writing for me is all about my zone. So getting in the zone is most important for me. Red Bull always helps me get in the zone; it’s the best thing.

Is there someone who you turn to and discuss your ideas?

I have my family – my mother and sister – and my friends. I have so many people to talk to. But I can’t share all my ideas. Some ideas are personal and we tend to keep them a secret. Although there are some you can share, and that helps. When I share my ideas with people and they respond with their point of view, it really helps me see a broader image.

Do you feel like you can be too honest and too straight-forward with your art?

Sometimes I do feel like I’m getting too honest and that I shouldn’t be this honest. But that’s my personality. I can’t lie a lot. Sometimes not everyone can handle the truth.

Being a hip-hop MC, it’s always helpful to have a beat maker on speed dial. Are you close to the beat makers you work with?

I only talk to beat makers. My WhatsApp is filled with chats with beat makers. I don’t talk to my friends as much as I talk to them. Shoutout to all the beat makers who have made beats for me. They’re very important to me.

Has there been a time that someone sent you a beat so inspired that a song just flowed out of you?

That actually happened to me for my song ‘Aane De’. I was touring in the UK at the time and completely in my zone. Performing at international shows had anyway inspired me a lot. So I immediately called Karan Kanchan and told him I wanted a beat which had a hip-hop as well as Indian touch to it. I explained what I wanted and when he sent me the beat it was almost midnight in UK. I didn’t even stop to look at the time, I just started writing and the entire song came to me there. When I wrote the hook I thought it was the best one and I should move forward with it. I had the entire song complete in five hours.

Is beefing (dissing) the only way to evolve hip-hop culture? What do you think?

Dissing has always been a part of the culture. It was born from battle rap, which developed into rap. Hip-hop is always competitive and there’s two ways to move forward – either say something about the current scene or say something to each other. However it’s not compulsory to name someone or personally diss them. You can use punchlines in your songs instead of disses. It’s different when you’re aiming at someone and trying to intentionally diss them. I don’t like to disrespect others or get myself disrespected by others. It’s just not my habit to be involved in such childish things.

However I feel the things going on in the current scene are somewhat right, it gets a lot of attention and hype. Metal rap and battle rap are sub genres of hip-hop and go hand in hand. They both push people to sharpen and create better art and be better versions of themselves. It’s good if it’s taken in a fair competitive spirit, but if it turns dirty and disrespectful then I get worried because I don’t want hip-hop to be disrespected and I don’t want the public to get physically violent. I don’t want such situations to arise and I hope they don’t. I am not the kind of person to hurt someone’s feelings; I don’t want to hurt anyone. It’s just not me.

What do you think about the Indian breaking scene?

I have heard a lot about the breaking scene in India. In the UK, when I was shooting for something, I tried to find Indians into the breaking scene. The breaking scene is worldwide, even more than hip-hop rap. If you compare the Indian breaking scene to the Indian rap scene, the breaking scene has done way more internationally than the rap scene. So I think breaking has its own place in the hip-hop culture. I am going to create a song for the b-boys and b-girls to unite hip-hop.

How impactful is Bollywood on the Indian rap scene?

I won’t lie. There is some impact because things are changing and Bollywood is the only other industry apart from what we are doing nowadays [in music]. But we have created our own space and aren’t dependent on Bollywood. There is a certain impact and there are certain positive things coming out of it. There is a constant exchange between a huge industry like Bollywood and a smaller one like ours [underground hip-hop]. Bollywood is not the only or final goal for us. We are surviving and moving forward even without Bollywood.

Are you working on any new music at the moment? Are you making another album?