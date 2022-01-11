Happy Christmas from Redbull.com Motorsports

1. The most relaxing t-shirt for holiday season

Celebrate Alonso's iconic moment © WTF1

Arguably the defining image of Fernando Alonso's career, the moment the Spaniard clambered out of his yet-again-broken McLaren-Honda, pulled up chair and enjoyed some Brazilian rays has become something of a zen meme. Channel some of that Alonso enlightenment with WTF1's T-shirt rendering of the iconic image.

2. Burn rubber, not toast

Motocycle Toaster © Grand Prix Legends

Does your friend live and breathe motorsports? Well now s/he can eat it as well. This toaster is the perfect gift for a motorbike fan who's hopeless at cooking. Just pop some bread in and minutes later you'll have perfect toast with the image of a racing biker burned on it. Tasty.

3. Ferrari wind tunnel for your desk

Lego's Ferrari FXX K development centre © Lego

Call us infants, but we still love fiddling with Lego and this Ferrari FXX K development centre – featuring a real working wind tunnel – tickles our fancy.

4. Track days

Virgin Supercar Experience Day © [unknown]

Always believed that you and your friends were born to be rich, but life just didn't work out like that? Then why not get the taste for the high life with one of these awesome track experiences. They have multiple locations around the world (the example we're using is from the UK) and a great range of sexy supercars to try – and your friend can't go alone, so you can join in on all the action too.

Product: Virgin Supercar Driving Experiences

Price: From €58.90/£50.00/$56.45

5. A Dakar-winning car

Replica Model of Dakar Peugeot 2008 © Red Bull Shop

If you're as excited about Dakar 2018 as we are, or know someone who is, then get your hands on this model of Stéphane Peterhansel 's 2016 Dakar-winning car. Put it on your work desk, it comes with a guarantee to make all your colleagues jealous.

6. Best-looking protection for what's between your ears

Ruby Pavillion helmet © Ruby

Is this the coolest motorcycle helmet out there? We think so. Available in a range of designs, from classic black to leopard print, they're certified by both the US DOT and European ECE 22.05, boast lambskin lining and a carbon fibre shell that'll go well with that Lambretta or Cafe Racer.

Product: Ruby Pavillon Helmets

Price: From €730/£646/$865

7. Watch races VIP style

The stunning backdrop at Sochi © Clive Mason/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Give someone the ultimate Formula One race experience with Red Bull Racing's race packages. Only available for selected races, this package includes grandstand seating, VIP hospitality and chance to meet the drivers. Keep an eye out for the 2018 packages.

Product: Red Bull Racing F1 Experience Packages

Price: From €4,850/£4,300/$5,750

8. F1's all about timing, make sure you get that right

Tag Heuer Formala One Watch © Tag Heuer

This beautiful collection of watches from Tag Heuer was designed with racing in mind. They're scratch resistant, water resistant, and feature advanced watch technology for superior performance. The collection is designed for men and women, suitable for his and hers gifts.

9. V8 Espresso

Engine espresso machine © www.superveloce.co

These handcrafted, limited edition coffee makers hands down win the award for coolest coffee machine. Ever. They're available in V8, V10 and V12 configurations of half-scale 1990s F1 engines, making the perfect gift for the coffee and motorsports lover in your life.

Product: Aurum 18CT Espresso Veloce

Price: From €5,825/£5,160/$6,900

10. A piece of history

Ayrton Senna front wing endplate © www.MementoExclusives.com

Give the ultimate gift of a rare piece of F1 history to someone this year, with a front wing endplate from Ayrton Senna's 1987 Lotus. This item is so unique you can guarantee that it won't be hanging on anyone else's living room wall.

11. Racing simulator

Sébastian Buemi © YouTube

Do you know someone that reckons they can do a better job on the track than a pro racing driver? Then this simulator will certainly put them to the test, bringing F1 right into your living room. Once set up with a bespoke system that simulates the full degrees of movement felt in an F1 car, you'll be ready to race.

Product: VRX Racing Simulator

Price: From €47,239/£53,333/$55,995