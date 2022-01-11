In 2019, Nirmal 'Nims' Pirja scaled all 14 ‘eight-thousanders’ – the official designation for mountains that exceed 8,000m in height – in the fastest time he could. The record stood at seven years, 10 months and six days; Purja planned to do it within seven months. He achieved it in six months and six days. It propelled the Special Forces soldier (the first Gurkha to ever be accepted into the UK Special Boat Service) into the mainstream spotlight.

When embarking on a mission of this scale, Purja says, you need a purpose. “If I wanted to just break a record, I would have said, ‘It’s nearly eight years; I’ll do it in seven.’ But I wasn’t trying to be the best; I wanted to show the world what is humanly possible if you put your mind, heart and soul into it. And I wanted to highlight the names of the Nepalese climbers. For the last 100 years we’ve been in the background, but high-altitude mountaineering – eight-thousanders – that is our ground. I felt I needed to do something about this. That’s what gives me energy.”

It’s a thin line between being brave or stupid; living in that moment and getting yourself killed. I want to live in the moment for a long time Nirmal 'Nims' Purja

To achieve this monumentous feat of mountaineering, Nims needed the best selection of equipment he could get his hands on, tools that wouldn't fail him when he needed to rely on them the most. Check out his kit list below to see what kind of equipment helps superhumans like Nims summit the impossible.

The equipment

The kit Nirmal used for Project Possible © Sandro Baebler

1. One-litre Thermos flask: “I don’t carry any other water bottles, but I melt snow using the hot water in this, so I can make two litres with one and save weight.”

2. Black Diamond Cobra carbon-fibre ice axes: “Very lightweight and technical. Used for lead climbing on technical slopes as well as self-arrest in a fall.”

3. Baseball hat: “Because you need to protect your head from the sun.”

4. Sunglasses (not pictured)

5. ThruDark bespoke Summit Suit: “Designed by my two friends from the Special Forces, this is the third generation of the Summit Suit I have been using. It can go as cold as -40°C.”

6. Beanie hat

7. Lightweight, waterproof 40m alpine rope

8. Pair of crampons

9. Duffel bag: “For all of my expedition gear.”

10. Lightweight harness: “Plus all my climbing equipment:two ice screws and a rescue system that includes a Ropeman [mini-ascender used to climb up ropes], belay device [for controlling the tension of the rope attached to a climber below], sling and Prusik loop [a separate rope knotted to the main line that acts as a friction hook during abseiling].”

11. Thick socks

12. Three different layers of gloves: “Working gloves and big summit gloves.”

13. Base layers

14. Summit boots: “They’re black because when I asked the brand if they’d support me, they said no. So I removed their logo with a marker.”

15. Backpack: “I’m designing the Nims 120 with Osprey. It’ll be the ultimate daypack for mountaineers, made of very lightweight material, small and compact, but you can make it massive, because we need to carry the tent, oxygen, everything.”