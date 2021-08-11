We dig deep into how the Wisp shaped everything for OG's dream TI9 run, and what it tells us about OG's playstyle.

Io, the Wisp, isn't the most imposing of Dota 2 Heroes. Originally just the Night Elves worker unit in Warcraft 3 — from back when Dota referred to the popular Defense of the Ancients custom map — it has traditionally represented the purest form of support. It exists to make other heroes better, tethering to them to increase their speed, healing and damage. The best Io supports use it to save their teammates, relocating them out of danger when needed.

The point is, there are few heroes in Dota that are more support focused than a glowing orb of white light which uses its magical tether to make its teammates better.

Carry on my wayward sun

Which is why nobody really saw OG's Carry Io plan coming. They didn't bust it out until day two of the group stages of The International . Having already dispatched of Evil Geniuses and Infamous , and having tied with Na'Vi , OG was in the driver's seat when they matched up against Ninjas in Pyjamas . They had some room to move. So when they last picked Io in game one against NIP, everyone was confused.

I'm going to favour OG's draft because I don't understand a lick of what's going on, and I have to believe that NIP doesn't either. Brian "BSJ" Canavan

Up until the 15 minute mark, it almost seemed like a swing and a miss. NIP were getting picks all over the map, and OG seemed like they were stuck between a rock and a hard place.

But as the game wore on, and as Anathan " ana " Pham's level 15 talent — giving his Io orbs +75 Hero Damage — and Aghanim's Sceptre — which auto-respawned the orbs for him — came online, everyone started to see the plan.

Carry Io was suddenly too mobile and too quick at regenerating health for NIP to stop. Map Control is a massive deal in Dota, and a hyper-mobile Carry dealing oodles of damage anywhere on the map is map control incarnate. NIP did their best, with Neta " 33 " Shapira's Sand King and Adrian " Fata " Trinks' Mirana finding more cheeky picks where they could. But there was another piece of this puzzle that hadn't yet been placed.

Once ana hit level 25, Io started to passively target whoever his tethered partner attacked, significantly increasing the Wisp's total damage output. And with Windranger's attack speed increase, Io turned into a white hot ball of death. By the end of the game, while the teams had an even amount of kills, ana's Io had dealt more damage AND healing than anyone else in the game.

Game 2 was even more lopsided for NIP in the early game, and it definitely seemed like the Ninjas understood their win condition — they needed to bully OG enough to win before ana could get level 15 and the Aghanim's Sceptre. The addition of Lone Druid gave NIP great siege potential, and OG just wasn't able to get anything done in the laning phase, but Sébastien “ Ceb ” Debs on Earthshaker and Johan “ N0tail ” Sundstein on Elder Titan slowed NIP down enough to let ana catch up.

This time around, OG didn't even wait for ana to reach level 25 before finishing NIP off and taking the series 2-0.

Professional Valor

Day 3 was when we next saw the Carry Io come out, and it was already the talk of the town. Everyone was trying to work out what you were supposed to do about it, because it seemed like it was too powerful to be stopped. And while that was happening, OG were busy showcasing their ability to run rampant with other heroes. Alchemist was out of control. "OG just picks Spectre." Enchantress was better than she's ever been for me in Dota Underlords. Chen and Magnus were constantly messing other teams up.

Io against NIP had seemed scary, but it wasn't nearly as scary as the half a dozen other heroes teams had already scouted against and learned strats for. And at the end of the day, you can only ban so many heroes. So when Virtus Pro let Io through on Day 3, it was the best of a bad situation.

In their games against NIP we saw what happens when OG loses their lanes with Io — they wait it out and wrap things up later on. In their first game against VP, OG showed us what happens when they win their lanes. It was a massacre.

In the next game, we saw something that would become common on the main stage. VP banned Io — and it meant OG got Ember Spirit and Enchantress again, leading to a quick 2-0 for N0tail and his team, guaranteeing them a spot in the Upper Bracket of the main stage.

The last time we'd see Io in the group stage was against Fnatic , where things were wrapped up before ana could hit level 25.

The Next Level Play

OG's first game on the Main Stage was against Newbee , and the South East Asian comprised, North American qualifying Chinese based team allowed the Wisp through. And in their defense, it really seemed like they had a plan for it. Newbee was playing super aggressive, finding kills everywhere and dismantling OG in a way we hadn't yet seen at The International.

Because N0tail's Elder Titan kept getting ganked, ana's farming was slowed quite significantly, and Newbee made some brilliant plays to directly target the Aussie carry.

And that's where OG's real plan started to come out. Because while Newbee was stuffing Io, Topias " Topson " Taavitsainen's Bristleback was getting the opportunity to freely farm. The need to focus on ana meant that Topson grew too big — once he'd become too difficult to deal with, ana was then free to buff up as well.

It's a great example of how OG would go on to win the whole tournament — they had their opponents looking at one hand while the other was using one of those grip strengthener things like Bokeem Woodbine in The Big Hit.

Inevitably, Io and Bristleback were both too strong and they were able to dive Newbee's fountain — where Newbee are supposed to be safe — to finish things up.

Newbee banned Io first next game.

The Secret

Evil Geniuses and PSG.LGD , OG's next two opponents on their way to the Grand Finals, banned Io in the draft phase every time, so we didn't get to see the Wisp again until one of the lower bracket finals. Team Secret vs Team Liquid saw an Io pick in Game One, and it did not go well at all.

Secret put Io on Michał " Nisha " Jankowski, but Liquid had a trick up their sleeve. Aliwi " w33haa " Omar's Meepo — his signature hero — happens to be the perfect counter to the Io Carry play. Io as a Carry struggles heavily in the early game, not really having a lot of damage until level 15 upwards.

Meepo handed Liquid oodles of Map Control, suffocating Io's ability to farm and to reach the gold or level 15 it so desperately needs. At the same time, Liquid was pushing objectives, securing ganks and dominating the game all over the place. The trade style of play that OG loves wasn't available to Secret because of the sheer threat Meepo posed to a team that wouldn't have real damage until much later.

Careless Wisp-ers

When Liquid made it to the Grand Finals, it seemed like destiny. They'd fought hard to get there — harder than anyone, having battled all the way through the Lower Brackets from the get-go. And while they hadn't yet played OG at The International, Liquid had shown that they had the answers to the until-then rhetorical questions OG had been asking. We've got a full breakdown of the Grand Finals for you here .

Liquid pulled out Meepo in the first game, and you could see weehaa's impact on it immediately. OG's usual play style was — like Secret's — suffocated. OG was still finding some space, thanks largely to Jesse " JerAx " Vainikka's Pugna plays, but every step they took forward, Liquid pushed back twice as hard. Eventually OG lost when Liquid rushed their Ancient down.

And so, just as every team at The International learned to ban Io, OG banned Meepo . The next two games were massacres. Bloody brawls, featuring non-stop teamfights from both sides, but it was a pace that favours OG. They're built for this sort of game. They live for it. Liquid merely adopted the clown fiesta, OG were born into it. Game two saw ana's Ember Spirit and Topson's Monkey King literally racing for kills.

In game three Topson was an unstoppable Pugna, and the combination of JerAx on Tiny and Ceb on Enchantress proved to be too much for Liquid to handle. On Reddit, viewers complained that they were watching Dota 2 on Turbo mode .

And so it came to game four, where Liquid chose not to ban Io. OG was still quickly banning Meepo, Liquid's proven Io solution. Liquid picked Windranger, another comfort pick for weehaa. And OG grabbed Gyrocopter for Topson — the irony there being that even before Carry Io was a thing, Io/Gyro were a classic combo.

Better still, Topson's Gyro bought a Diffusal blade to sap the mana of Liquid. It's actually something you saw time-and-again by OG — characters buying otherwise unlikely items to make up for deficits the team had. Topson realised he was in a position to limit Liquid, so he bought the Diffusal Blade. In their game against Fnatic, Ceb's Legion Commander bought a Spirit Vessel to slow down his enemy's health regen.

The rest is history.

Io — a Support turned Carry — shows what makes OG an unstoppable team because it's the poster child of their entire philosophy. They play for the team first and themselves second, because they realise that if one wins they all win. And for that, I owe them a hearty applause.