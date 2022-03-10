“It feels like the perfect stage for an aggressive but chill band like us”

From the very first video recordings of their jam which introduced the world to T.ill APES in 2019, the Bengaluru band put forward a lot that’s exciting about independent music in India. For starters, they’re a six-member unit, comprising producers, vocalists, multi-instrumentalists and a saxophonist. The neo-soul/hip-hop band also has the commanding presence of a firepower rapper like Hanumankind.

At other points during their set, they’ve got Soorya Praveen (bass, guitar, keys) as well as Amrith Raghunathan aka Doc.Awes taking over the mic. Joined by drummer Sange Wangchuk, T.ill APES is completed by saxophonist Gautam David and keyboardist-vocalist Philip John. The energy has so far been captured steadfastly on record as well, on their debut EP Lift Off in 2020 as well as on the 2021 single ‘Concrete Jungle’ with Tribemama Marykali.

With Marykali also set for a performance at Bacardi NH7 Weekender, the chances of an onstage collaboration between her and T.ill APES seem quite high. Below, Soorya Praveen fields questions about how the band navigated the pandemic, their processes and performing at Red Bull Off the Roof.

Till Apes © Till Apes

What has the past two years been like for a rising band like Till Apes? Was it challenging to thrive despite the pandemic?

Although we're more of a live band, we kind of had a slow start to live shows and we've had so many cancelled shows because of the pandemic, but I think the tour that we planned kind of changed that. We were able to safely organize a tour at the right window of time between two lockdowns. Sange, our drummer, was one of the sole reasons for us to have pulled off that tour. He, along with Amrith, was able to book six shows in different cities, including the northeastern cities, merely within the span of 10 days of leaving for tour.

Releasing ‘Concrete Jungle’ came out of nowhere for us. We were invited to Little Flower Farms, an incredible artists’ retreat space and we decided to write music for the few days that we stayed. We ended up writing about 12 songs that we're planning to release over the next couple of years as EPs. We absolutely loved working with Marykali because her unique voice inspired us to venture into a new sound. Every bit of that song was recorded in Little Flower Farms itself, with the sound of rain in the background. Amrith (Doc.Awes) managed to mic the whole set up and get a fantastic sound that lifted the song in ways we couldn't really imagine.

Till Apes is a band where everyone does their own thing and also come together. What kind of dynamic is shaping the direction of the band?

All of us have our own musical endeavors, some of us also have day jobs, but at the end of the day when we're in the room, we're really in the Ape zone and that's all we can think about. That's the only way we can really function, we feel like everything that is not part of the T.ill APES mind-set is just noise for those few hours. In terms of dynamic, each band member deals with a department that they're well versed with. Different departments being booking shows, engineering the songs, social media or composition/arrangement, creative direction, etc.

Also as a hip-hop, neo-soul and jazz/funk-informed band, what is the songwriting like?

We are big fans of hip-hop so it comes very naturally to us. It's actually quite easy for us to write music via improvisation during our rehearsals but for the past year we've seriously been working on writing more intentional music. We're trying to have it be compositional and deliberate but also fun and purely fun to perform or produce. I try to visualize what I really want to convey musically and what the easiest way to convey it via the genre that we've curated for ourselves.

Since groove and the sax are one of our main elements, I more often than not start from there. A groove and a hook. And that gives rise to a more logical verse section. And so on and so forth. Once I have a solid intro, verse and hook, we workshop it together. Once we have a good arrangement, Hanumankind does his thing with his lyricism that always works its way into the true identity of the song. But all this stuck up deliberateness doesn't mean we won't just hop off into a freestyle beat every now and then just to have fun and play off of each other's ideas.

Till Apes © Till Apes

You have a new song coming out, ‘Sunday Bubble’. What is it like finally getting to put it out there – your first single of the year?

We're so relieved to be able to release this song finally. We've grown extremely fond of it and the aesthetic it provides. It shows a very different side of T.ill APES. We got to work with a very talented singer named Shivani Rajan who is one half of Bengaluru-based pop outfit 'Shivani x Soorya'. We're so stoked for people to hear it and vibe with us on our next show. It drops on the 25th of March on all streaming platforms.

How do you feel about playing on a big stage again at Red Bull Off The Roof?

We're super excited to play at Red Bull Off The Roof simply cuz we've never played it before and it feels like the perfect stage for an aggressive but also chill six-piece band like us.

What do you think about the return of a big music festival like NH7 Weekender on-ground?

I think everybody's a little frustrated from the pandemic and this year's NH7 may be the medicine they need to get over it. Last year we got to play the virtual version of NH7 and it was obviously a blast but I can imagine doing it live will be a whole other experience so we just can't wait to get on stage.

How do feel about the return of Red Bull Off The Roof and what are you packing in with the performance?

We've got some pretty crazy surprises, a bunch of new songs, and some new announcements so all we're thinking about is absolutely going berserk for this year's NH7 Weekender. So come eat bananas with us and maybe we'll take you on a journey in our Apeship.