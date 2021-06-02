Tips and Tricks to Up Your Netball ‘Switch Up’ Game

Red Bull Switch Up is a completely unique version of netball - an all-female competition played for two 5-minute halves (10 minutes total per game) on a half court with two teams of four players each.

Defend, pass, shoot, score © Leefphotos

This version of the game is way faster and more action-filled than regular netball. Players have to be swifter, stay sharper, and often end up making some truly phenomenal plays on the road to victory.

Here are some tips from some of the top players of the Maldivian National Netball Squad on how to go the distance in this version of netball, just in time for the Red Bull Switch Up event in Maldives.

Every pass and every shot matters

Always be ready for the rebound © Leefphotos

When it comes to 10-minute games, every second matters twice as much as normal. Every move that you make should have a purpose and should lead to an advantage for your team.

‘Be precise, every pass is important! Assess the situation and make quick decisions on who to pass the ball to.’ - Reem

‘Never let your mind wander. Your shooters would be aiming from inside the D area and out, remain focused at all times.’ - Hanna

‘Fight for the rebounds! Rebounds can increase your chance to score, so fight for every rebound.’ - Loona

Don’t let them see you coming

Force opponents to play your way © Leefphotos

Our resident pro’s all agree that the best thing to do would be something that none of your opponents are expecting. Force the opponents to play the game on your terms instead of letting the opposite team do what they want.

‘Try and force your opponents to go for long range shots to increase your chances of gaining possession. Dictate where your partner moves by denying the space to your opponents.’ - Loona

‘Use a variety of moves to throw off your defender and free up space for your own moves.’ - Reem

Let your confidence and positivity take over

A big confident smile is key © Leefphotos

One of the most important parts of winning at any game is to have confidence. We all know that every athlete is so much better when they are positive that they can do this with confidence in themselves, their team and their ability to get the win.

‘This is an even shorter and faster version of the original netball, so take the shot when you get the chance. Don’t let the fear of not making it prevent you from trying. Also, remember to celebrate your wins and positively encourage your team members. Not only does this help you and your team play better, it also puts a mental pressure on your opponents’ - Hanan

Versatility will get you more than just a win

Be flexible with your plays © Leefphotos

With a game as versatile as netball, you have to follow suit. Being unpredictable and making fast changes to your gameplay can help get those critical shots and also improve you and your team for the future.

‘Be quick on your feet and learn to switch from attacking mode to defensive mode quickly. If you miss a shot, put your heart into winning the ball back instead of worrying about the missed shot.’ - Ema

‘Be flexible. Red Bull Switch Up gives you the opportunity to try out new positions and new moves. Try to be an all around player. You never know where your strengths lie.’ - Reem

Red Bull Switch Up is happening in Maldives on the 8th of December 2018, and you can still register your team at www.redbull.com/switch-up-maldives . Make use of these tips and tricks from our national squad to own the court, and you and your team could be the new netball ‘Switch Up’ champs of the Maldives.