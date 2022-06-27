6 tips to become a better 3x3 basketball player

Basketball fundamentals are the same across all formats of the game.

But preparing for 3x3 basketball can be quite unique different compared to the regular 5v5 game.

From shooting, off-the-ball movement, defines, conditioning, and building game IQ, India’s top 3x3 specialists offer fascinating insights into excelling in basketball’s shortest version.

Dhruv Sushil Barman: “Shooting is huge”

Dhruv Sushil Barman at Red Bull Half Court 2022 India Finals © Focus Sports

In 3x3, a traditional three-pointer is awarded two points, while a regular two-pointer is given one point. In other words, you earn double points for every shot made from outside the circle in a 3v3 game.

“When you are practicing, just standing in one spot and shooting is not going to help. You need to be sprinting off the ball from one corner to the other…and do it even after practice, because that’s game-like situations and if you are not practicing that at full speed especially when you are exhausted, then you are not going to make it,” says Dhruv.

Raspreet Sidhu says, “Shooting is one of the greatest ammunitions you can have for 3x3,” adding that “spot jumpers are great space creators.”

Amit Sehrawat: “Develop your physical strength, especially in defence”

With only three players on a team, a game can be lost if your defence is not up to mark. Most teams rely on tough one-on-one defence. With each game lasting only 10 minutes, opponents often try to exploit mismatches in defence because a quick lead over a few possessions can often win the game.

“In order to play good defines in 3x3, you not only need speed and stamina, but you also need to be strong, especially if you are a guard like me. Being strong means you will be able to stop big guys as well, because we switch a lot in 3x3 defence compared to 5-on-5,” says Amit.

“Definitely work on your legs. By that I don’t mean do body building in the gym. You got to have really good and quick lateral movement,” says Dhruv.

Lalrina Renthlei: “Watch lots of 3x3 games and analyse”

Lalrina Renthlei (right) with his team BBQ Chicken © Focus Sports

Basketball is a fast game but the 3v3 version is much faster, and the first-to-21-points rule means you have to adjust your game quickly so you don’t get left behind. Conventional 5v5 players usually struggle with this.

“There are a lot of traits to become a better 3x3 player but my #1 point is to have knowledge and IQ of the 3x3 format,” highlights Lalrina, a point guard nicknamed ‘The Wizard’ for his dazzling ball-handling and no look passes.

Inderbir Gill: “Try to guess what your opponents are going to do”

Inderbir ‘The General’ Gill elaborates on Lalrina’s perspective on the need to build game intelligence.

“Players often neglect this area. Mentality is everything in the game. If you are smarter than your opponent, you give yourself higher chances of winning. When you are watching games, I would encourage you to watch what the players are doing when they don’t have the ball, how they are setting screens, and how they are moving without the ball. Also try to understand why players are making the decisions they make. I always try to guess what players are going to do, so that way I am learning and also challenging myself to think differently,” says Inderbir.

Bikramjit Gill: “Practice off-the-ball movement”

“The chances of someone being unmarked by opposition defence during a game are definitely more in 3x3 than 5v5. This is because a 5v5 defence can help cover for a teammate if they lose the player they are marking. But in 3x3, once you set a screen and free a teammate, majority of the time it will be very difficult for the opposition defence to cover,” says Bikramjit. He illustrates this point to explain why ball rotation in offence is important in order to always find the unmarked player.

Raspreet Sidhu: “Work on your fitness and endurance”

Raspreet Sidhu © Focus Sports

“Fartlek training really helps,” says Raspreet, pointing out that the intensity of 3x3 is “three times the regular format.”

“It’s definitely different to train for 3x3 than 5-on-5 because the conditioning is different,” adds Bikramjit. “3x3 is more sprint-based because the game is much faster. So I focus more on circuit training in the weight room and on the court I just do normal practices for 3x3.”

Dhruv concludes: “At the end of the day your fitness needs to be high and you need to put in work in the gym if you want to succeed in 3x3.”