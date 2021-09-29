To reiterate, always try to meet up to seal the deal. If you really can’t, then go in with as many more questions as possible and ask for more photos. Get on the phone to the seller and ask yet more questions before proceeding with payment

Avoid any non-protected bank transfers unless you already have the bike in your hands (you’re with the seller). The likes of PayPal offer good buyer protection for online transactions

If you meet in person and you’re happy with the bike and trust the seller, then there’s little reason not to make payment on the spot

