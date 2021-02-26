How to run your best 10k

Wings For Life World Run is a unique event in which you run for those who can't from wherever you are in the world. All registration fees for the run go into research to cure spinal cord injury. To know more and register, visit wingsforlifeworldrun.com

Dig down, and most of us could manage a 10k tomorrow. But there’s a difference between merely slogging it across the finish line after covering 10,000 metres, and truly feeling like you belong there.

On this relatively short distance, cutting precious minutes from your time can feel like an uphill battle. But it needn’t be so. Richie Norton is an ex-rugby player, strength expert and yoga teacher. He’s also a self-confessed “mobility geek”. Here he tells us how to think outside the box to outpace your old PB performances.

1. Get your head straight

Visualising the run © Bartek Woliński

“Visualise your run, set yourself a target and goal that will keep you on track and focused so you're less likely to let fatigue take control,” says Richie.

Ask yourself, is there a personal reason you can tap into for keeping motivated? There’s no better fuel to push you than a reason that really drives you emotionally. It could be an early run to catch a sunrise, or even personal fitness goals. The mental strength to keep pushing when its gets tough is a powerful tool.

2. Dig deep

Bossing a 10k is about your legs, sure, but the main thing to concentrate on is your breathing. This controls the supply of oxygen to your lungs, legs and head, so keep it constant and your performance will benefit.

“Begin with a breathing drill that becomes your daily practice,” advises Richie. “Diaphragmatic breathing works well. Pre-race, breathe in through the nose, filling your lungs, hold, then release. It works to calm the mind, thus improving physical performance.”

3. Stretch it out

yoga © Lupato

Becoming a more mobile person in day-to-day life will have a fantastic impact on your sport. In other words, what you do outside of the track really benefits you when you’re against the clock.

“No matter what your level of ability, when it comes to becoming more mobile, a daily routine involving yoga will rapidly improve your performance (and health),” Richie says. Focus on ankle stretches and squats to build a solid 10k base.

4. Footwear seals the deal

Breaking out that old pair of running shoes won’t do the trick. If you’ve been running a lot, they’ll be worn down.

Instead, go get another pair fitted. Most sports shops offer gait analysis and can construct shoes specially to deal with any imbalances in how your foot might land. Get the tread right, and the rest will follow.

5. Stay warm

Hitting the circuit cold is a rookie mistake. But minimal stretches will only hamper instead of helping performance.

Rather than running through the old P.E. class motions, work through a dynamic 5-10 minute warm-up to really get the muscles warm and joints loose. Sprint back and forth. Jump up and tuck your knees. Swing your leg out and back. Whatever works to get you feeling good.

6. Stay hydrated

Even on a 10k run, regular fluids are vital. If you’re not loading up on water, you may be restricting your performance. Not only that, it will help you recover more quickly afterwards, too.

“Drinking regularly keeps the muscle tissue hydrated and improves brain function,” says Richie. ”Try adding some Himalayan salt to your water to replace your sodium loss after training.”

7. Keep it natural

A balance of fats, carbs, and proteins from a variety of plant-based foods will help fuel performance and recovery. But no one food works for everyone.

“Experiment with beans, lentils and peas, or sweet potato before a run. Ideally, you’ll leave an hour for digestion before hitting the starting line.”

8. Fire On All Cylinders

Fuel up before the race with an energy drink and you'll be able to keep pushing for that PB. Electrolytes will fuel efficiency, while the caffeine will keep you focused on the finish line.

9. Run together

It’s the oldest trick in the book, but training with a partner spurs your motivation, helping you to achieve far greater results than you would on your own.

Choose a training partner who you know is faster than you. You’ll be motivated to keep up with them, and you’ll replace the desire to push yourself with the need to keep pace, tricking yourself into reaching your best performance.

10. Keep your eye on the prize

Beating your time is all about being aware of what’s going on. Set a goal and target for every run. Monitor your progress and track your times. Keep the pace steady and register how your body is responding to the gradual change of pace.