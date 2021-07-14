Check out these tips and tricks to master three important maps in Valorant

Gaming
Global Esports have been one of the top Valorant teams in India.
Along with Velocity Gaming, they have dominated the first year of competitive Valorant gaming in India. And they managed to extend their dominance to the Asian level as well.
The team’s Valorant roster is currently represented by the talent of Ganesh ‘SkRossi’ Gangadhar, Jayanth ‘skillZ’ Ramesh, Bhavin ‘HellrangeR’ Kotwani, Akshay "KappA" Sinkar and Abhirup 'Lightningfast' Choudhury.
Here SkRossi, skillZ and HellrangeR list out their tips when playing on their favourite maps in Valorant.
Icebox
- Type of map: Tactical, utility-based, “cutting off angles” based Agent pool
Ganesh ‘SkRossi’ Gangadhar is making waves as the quintessential “Indian Jett”. Pros and fans often applaud and respect his ability to hold angles even in difficult match situations. His Operator skills are nearly unmatched in the Indian Valorant scene.
SkRossi’s tips for Icebox:
- Always check every corner while approaching B from attacker spawn using Sova’s Drone or Recon.
- Play extremely disciplined after planting the spike with Viper and Killjoy lineups.
- Make the most of Jett’s ability to use the high-ground as the map is wide and Operator excels in long range to hold angles and pick fights.
Haven
- Type of map: Reactive, information-based, attack-oriented
Jayanth ‘skillZ’ Ramesh is among the Indian emerging stars in Valorant. He displays versatility depending on what the team needs, which is particularly useful at catching opponents off guard in drafts. His preferred agent is Killjoy, but he’s also a fearsome Duelist when he is playing Raze.
Speaking about Haven, he says, “This map is a very reactive and information-dependent map. I think it favours attacking as there are three sites to plant.
“My go-to agent is Phoenix since there are less angles to check while entering a site after using his Blaze Wall. His curveball breaks crossfires on B site and Garage.”
skillZ’s tips for Haven:
- For attackers, playing default and taking control of the map gradually will help you win if you manage quick reactive plays and rotations based on information.
- Leave a teammate behind every now and then to keep make sure you have information.
- For defenders, start the round by fights around the maps where rotations can take place quickly.
- If by mid-round you don’t have info, I recommend a double push or flash peeking A long, Garage, or even outside B.
Split
- Type of map: Tactical, split-up oriented, utility baiting
Bhavin ‘HellrangeR’ Kotwani is Global Esports’ In-Game Leader. He calls the shots and builds the composition and strategies. He plays an important role in maintaining the team’s morale and keeping their spirits high.
When asked about the map Split, he says, “Just like the name, most of the teams split up on the attacking side to gain map control and/or information.
“Split is a very tactical map. Baiting out utility is a very critical part of this map on the attacking side as it’s very defence-heavy.”
HellrangeR says that Breach, Omen, Raze, Jett and Killjoy are his ideal team composition. “Since the map has a lot of choke points, Breach flashes and Raze’s utility helps take control on the attacking side. Similarly on the defensive side, they help stop pushes or giving up the early advantage.” Specifically, he also mentions Killjoy is crucial in holding a side of the map and Omen is useful in smoking off choke angles.
HellrangeR’s tips for Split:
- Understand how to play around choke points with your utilities.
- Make sure to gain map control or information before it’s too late. Remember to bait utilities on the attacking side.
- Using Jett alongside Breach flashes and Omen’s paranoia to create smoke is an important tactic to master for this map.