Why Tom Evans is looking forward to a challenge in the Himalayas

In 2018, ultra runner Tom Evans took top spot at the Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc (CCC) race. The 101km route climbed to a maximum altitude of 2,584 metres, while recording a total elevation gain of over 6,100 metres. It took Evans 10 hours 44 minutes to get to the finish.

While cooling his heels back home in England last year, news from India had him sit up and take notice. On 1st October 2020, trail runner Kieren D’Souza had pulled off an incredible speed ascent of Deo Tibba, a 6,001-metre mountain in the Pir Panjal range of Himachal Pradesh. Most mountaineers take a week on average to reach the summit. Kieren tackled the 3,580-metre elevation gain over 41km in a time of 19 hours 38 minutes, setting the Fastest Known Time for the mountain.

Tom Evans © Leo Francis/Red Bull Content Pool

And in July 2021, Kieren followed it up with climbs up 10 mountains of over 6,000 metres in the Tso Moriri area of Ladakh in just 26 days.

Kieren’s successful attempts got Tom wondering about the Himalayas as a trail running destination and potential location for several personal projects.

Here, Tom speaks about why he wants to visit the Himalayas in the future in the hope of orchestrating a few of his own runs.

28 min Fastest Known Time Follow Indian ultrarunner Kieren D’Souza as he sets the fastest known time for traversing Mt Deo Tibba.

01 He loves the altitude challenge that the Himalayas present

In the past, Tom has climbed Mt. Blanc (4,808 metres) and Mt. Kenya (5,199 metres), besides competing at races such as the Eiger Ultra-Trail (elevation gain of 7,030 metres) and Western States Endurance Run (elevation gain of 5,360 metres). But he vouches that nothing quite compares to the scale of the climbs in the Himalayas.

“In Europe, we understand what altitude is. If you look at the races here, there may be a point where you get to serious altitude. But you aren’t there for long and drop back down quickly. What’s really striking about the Himalayas is the sheer size of the mountains. For instance, Kieren started his run at 2,800 metres, which is seriously high. And to be climbing above 6,000 metres is absolutely incredible,” he says.

Tom Evans stretching after a gym workout © Ian Corless/Red Bull Content Pool

02 He feels these mountains have been untapped for trail running

Tom says there’s very little that he’s heard of the trail running community in the Himalayas, especially when it comes to India. As a result, most trail running at the moment is focussed on Europe and the United States, though he believes things will change in the future.

“Everyone is looking for the next challenge. The Himalayas are an untouched gem at the moment. As a professional athlete, I really want to visit and experience running there. With that desire and urge, organisers are more likely to start thinking about real races in the near future,” Tom says.

03 The Himalayas need more acclimatization than any other mountain range

When it comes to races in the Himalayas, Tom has only heard of the Everest Marathon that unfolds in the Khumbu Valley of Nepal. It’s also a race that he hopes to run someday when he has time on hand.

“It’s really hard for athletes coming from Europe. If I were to do this race where everything is above 2,500 metres, it would take really long for me to prepare, especially when it comes to getting used to the altitude. These mountains are huge and really daunting. I think it’s a big commitment for the athletes, as well as for the organisers who are putting out these races,” he says.

Kieren D'Souza on Mount Deo Tibba © Cactus Productions

04 Level-playing field for athletes of different skill sets

Evans highlights how runners like Kilian Jornet, who have lived in the mountains all their life, have incredible skills that are useful in the Himalayas. And he also points to a new breed of runners that include folks like him, Dylan Bowman and Jim Walmsley, who come from faster running backgrounds.

“On the one hand, we have skills related to the mountain side of running; on the other, there is also the faster side of running. It makes mountain running really exciting. These trails [in the Himalayas] are not straightforward, so it makes it a real level-playing field. You could be the quickest runner, or the best climber, but in a trail race, you need a bit of everything. And it’s incredible to bring these diverse groups of people together in the mountains and on the trails to see who can get to the finish line the quickest,” he says.

05 The Himalayas are perfect for Fastest Known Time attempts

Tom believes that there is tremendous scope in the Himalayas for having a sub-discipline where runners can take on personal challenges and adventures that include speed ascents and Fastest Known Times (FKTs).

“These attempts are really appealing to the masses because people want to experience these incredible things that you cannot get to do every day or in normal races. In the future, this could well be a sub-discipline,” he says.

Tom Evans running in Surrey, UK © Ian Corless / Red Bull Content Pool

06 The variety in the Himalayas makes it more exciting

Venturing out in the mountains comes with its fair share of thrills – everything from the unknown terrain to the fickle weather adds to the adventure element in the sport – and the Himalayas probably have the most diverse topography. For Tom, the variety is what makes it a unique experience.

“You come across some sections that are super fast and very runnable, while others that are technical and slow. One moment you could be on a moderate trail and the next minute you are running along a ridge line. This diversity is one of the things that is so great about the sport,” Evans says.

07 He hopes to see great planning and safety precautions for runs in the Himalayas

Tom highlights the death of two professional athletes on the trails in Europe in the recent past and says in a place like the Himalayas, which is so remote and where things can turn so quickly, he believes safety will be the key for future races.

“The sport of trail and mountain running takes a huge amount of organisation and there’s a lot of effort put into making it as safe as possible. At the same time, a lot of people don’t give the mountains the respect they deserve and things can go wrong,” he says.

“For a big, multi-national race in the Himalayas, communication and infrastructure will need to be on par with races in Europe. And of course, as a professional athlete, it’s our responsibility to show others how best to prepare. People need to realise that there is risk involved, so even on a training run, you need to get down to the basics – whether it’s letting people know where you’ve gone, or packing enough food, water and warm clothes,” he says.

08 The Himalayas are amazing for pioneers like Kieren

Kieren D'Souza on his FKT attempt of Deo Tibba © Cactus Productions

Tom commends Kieren’s projects in the Indian Himalayas as truly special. These incredible feats of human performance show what is possible and he hopes it can inspire others to go out and attempt these challenges.

“Kieren is doing stuff that is important to him, which at the end of the day are meaningful things that we can measure life against. Winning a race is great but it may not mean as much as setting an FKT in an area which means so much to you. It’s a powerful message that people like him are sending out to the rest of the world,” he says.

“I’ve got a couple of big FKTs which are in the planning process at the moment. But athletes like Kieren have left me super inspired and it makes me want to come out to the Himalayas and get to experience it myself someday,” he says.