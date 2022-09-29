Tom Pidcock: "I had concussion, broken teeth and several fractures"

It was a fast righthand descent on a slick wet road – the sort of sharp corner I’d steered around a thousand times before. But as I approached the bend on the final kilometre of stage six at L’Avenir [ the leading U23 road stage race ], back in 2019, something went badly wrong. My bike slipped, I came off at speed and went into a wall face-first.

All I can remember of the day is being vaguely cold. I have no memories of the accident – nothing leading up to it, nothing during it and certainly nothing afterwards. Not until I work up in hospital the next morning. Concussion will do that to you.

It didn’t make any sense to me as to why I crashed like that – I'm normally very good at falling off and not hurting myself. The fact that my front wheel went means I must have been really cold, unable to think straight and certainly not able to react quickly enough. In normal conditions, I’d have made my back-wheel slide and skidded into the wall leading with the rear wheel instead of my face.

I had concussion. Two of my teeth were broken. I had hairline fractures in four bones including my hip, my kneecap and my femur. Coming around in my hospital bed, it was a world away from how I’d felt a day earlier.

Pidcock had concussion, broken teeth and several fractures © Tom Pidcock

I’d trained well for L’Avenir and knew going into the race that I was capable of winning it. This was my second year of U23 riding after a successful couple of years at junior level. I was lighter, fitter and went to that race in probably the best shape I had ever been in.

I received a call from my coach, Kurt. 'There’s something wrong, we need to get you checked', he said to me: 'You might have cancer' Tom Pidcock

Everything was hazy after I left hospital in France. I didn’t eat much because my teeth were half hanging out. Turns out, I’d go on to have concussion symptoms for a week.

Assessed by doctors back in Manchester in England, I ended up on three courses of antibiotics as my knee kept getting infected. And there was potentially worse news to come when I received a call from my coach, Kurt Bogaerts. 'There’s something wrong, we need to get you checked', he said to me. 'You might have cancer'.

Pidcock pictured with his coach Kurt Bogaerts (left) © Luc Claessen/Getty Image

I kind of laughed at first, unsure how to process it. I guess my mindset was like ‘Oh right, well if it is cancer then there’s nothing I can do’. Thankfully though, I went for a blood test and everything was fine. The doctors believed I might have had cancer because the skin around the white blood cells was really thin, but that was actually caused by my antibiotics not agreeing with me. It was a big relief.

Originally, the plan was to win L’Avenir, race my home stage race of Tour of Britain, do well there and then go to the UCI Road World U23 Championships in Yorkshire to try and win the time trial and the road race. I had to accept what happened and shift the calendar. The new goal was to get to the start line of the Worlds – just the road race. I took two and a half weeks off to recover and then I got back on the bike just over a fortnight before the race.

Injuries are very mental. It’s certainly as much about your mentality as it is your physicality Tom Pidcock

Kurt and I more or less went straight to altitude, which was hard. My fitness was in a good place, but my body was still healing. We had such a short period of time that it was intense. On the final training day, there were efforts I just couldn’t do, and my teeth were still causing problems because I didn’t have time to get them fixed. When you’re working towards a goal you put on a tough shell.

Injuries are very mental. It’s certainly as much about your mentality as it is your physicality, about how you perceive them and deal with them – that’s the biggest challenge. Even if you’re not training, you’re using more mental energy than normal because you’re thinking about what hurts. And when you come back to training people will say 'Oh, you had time off the bike' but you still feel drained. It’s not like disconnecting when you go on holiday at the end of a season. It’s nothing like that; you’re still in the game.

'On the start line in Yorkshire, it felt like nothing had happened' © Alex Whitehead - Pool/Getty Images

Once I got on the start line in those U23 Worlds back home though, it felt like nothing had ever happened. Whizzing through home roads there for the first time and going up that finishing straight, the sides packed with people, everyone shouting my name, was an incredible experience. It’s just a shame the race didn’t pan out how I wanted it to.

I ended up finishing third but had been in the lead for my final sprint. I simply didn’t have the legs. I went for it and then with 100m to go I just died, forced to watch everyone come back past me. It’s all about preparation. I always say it’s not a sprint, it’s about how much you’ve got left.

As soon as the race was over, I stood there like a zombie, barely moving a muscle. Yes, there were positives – the fact that I was there and finished third made it seem like it wasn’t a big crash, but it was a miracle I was on the start line at all – but I felt really pissed off knowing I could have won if not for that crash in France. There may only be one Worlds in Yorkshire, which is where I'm from, in my career so it could be my biggest career regret.

Pidcock was left feeling angry after missing out on victory in Yorkshire © Tim de Waele/Getty Images As soon as the race was over, I stood there like a zombie, barely moving a muscle, pissed off I didn’t win

The following cyclo-cross season was a bit up and down. Having had time off immediately after the crash, then trained full gas for the road race, then had time off again, and then built for the cross season, my base level wasn’t right. I suffered for the whole cross season but gradually became stronger. There were also still niggles. Four months after the crash, I finally had dental surgery to get one tooth removed and one tooth repaired, as I’d had an infection. There were still confidence issues on the road, too.

Before the accident, I thought I was invincible, that I’d bounce off anything. But the first time a crash like that happens you understand the consequences, it makes you think. It certainly dented my confidence on downhill descents in wet conditions. It was weird actually, because while I don’t remember the crash, the following summer – when I went back to altitude in the mountains with wet roads – I had a sense of fear.

With every wall I passed at speed I thought ‘Oh, I could fall off and hurtle into it’. It took me a year to get past that. The Baby Giro d’Italia in 2020 was definitely a turning point in this regard, as there were a few rainy days early on and I was always super cautious when descending. It took me a couple of stages to get into it and eventually I was able to pick up the pink jersey midway through the event and go on to win the entire competition . Now I don’t even think about it.

I’m back to my best now and have been for a while. My knee still gets tight but it’s fine if I stretch it every day, and there is scar tissue – a reminder of the hard work I’ve put in to get back to form.

Looking back, I have to thank not only my coaches and colleagues but also my family who were a major boost for me. Tapping into any support network is key when coming back from an injury. It’s also important to keep positive after an injury. Nothing changes apart from the fact you’re in a different starting place in terms of fitness and ability. You’re still working for the same goal, you’re just further away from it.

