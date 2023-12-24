Watch Tomáš Slavík’s Descent with Hyundai in Aizawl

13 min Descent with Hyundai Tomas Slavik goes on an exhilarating journey with Hyundai as he explores urban downhill racing in Mizoram

Tomáš Slavík was in India recently as he navigated the streets of Aizawl, Mizoram, to perform the first-ever urban downhill mountain bike route in the city.

His exhilarating adventure on the streets, preparation for the route, collaboration with automobile manufacturer Hyundai, and practice sessions with local MTB riders have all been captured in an adrenaline-packed documentary titled Descent with Hyundai.

The video showcases Tomáš Slavík’s thrilling journey as he maneuvers through steep hairpin turns, executes daring jumps from the city's stairs, and offers a breathtaking perspective on Aizwal.

This collaboration with Hyundai seeks to present the city's best through the lens of a legendary MTB rider, creating an engaging narrative that blends the thrill of urban downhill biking with the rich cultural backdrop of Aizwal.

The documentary sets the stage for an upcoming event, the Red Bull Tlang Ruam, where Tomáš carved a challenging route filled with treacherous obstacles, from narrow staircases to tight urban corners. Participants in this inaugural urban downhill race will face over four minutes of grueling descents, vying for the honor of being the first winner of the Red Bull Tlang Ruam.

Renowned as one of the elite performers in the mountain bike 4X discipline, Tomáš Slavík boasts a string of world titles that affirm his status among the cycling elite. Sharing his excitement about the groundbreaking urban downhill project in Aizwal, Tomáš reflects, "I am thrilled to have been part of the first-of-its-kind urban downhill in Aizwal. Exploring challenging routes and breathtaking views during my time there was truly exhilarating. The content is tailor-made for the Indian audience, igniting the spirit of adventure and undoubtedly inspiring young bikers. I eagerly anticipate the response to this video."

The Descent with Hyundai documentary serves as a thrilling prelude to the Red Bull Tlang Ruam event, promising a blend of athleticism, innovation, and the spirit of adventure that defines both Red Bull and Hyundai.

This collaboration not only celebrates the prowess of a world-class athlete but also signifies a remarkable fusion of adventure, innovation, and the shared spirit of Red Bull and Hyundai in pushing the limits of exploration. Stay tuned for more updates on this extraordinary partnership that transcends boundaries and resonates with the adventurous spirit of audiences in India and beyond.

Tomáš Slavík in Aizawl © Focus Sports / Red Bull Content Pool Tomáš Slavík in Aizawl © Focus Sports / Red Bull Content Pool Tomáš Slavík in Aizawl © Focus Sports / Red Bull Content Pool Tomáš Slavík in Aizawl © Focus Sports / Red Bull Content Pool Tomáš Slavík in Aizawl © Focus Sports / Red Bull Content Pool Tomáš Slavík in Aizawl © Focus Sports / Red Bull Content Pool Tomáš Slavík in Aizawl © Focus Sports / Red Bull Content Pool