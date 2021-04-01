“It’s not only about having the strength to push into a corner, it’s also about having the strength to hold on and resist the forces out of the corner.

Mountain biking is all about counter-forces

– you have to be able to pump the bike to carry speed but also be able to absorb an unexpected bump in the trail. Those two are opposite movements, but equally as important. Keeping your body position centred on the bike at all times requires countless counter-movements as you have to move your body backwards and forwards, and side to side, as well as push up and down when new features come at you on the trail.”