9 Best Joey Bada$$ Songs

A lot of us fell in love with Joey Bada$$ after the release of his debut mixtape "1999." It caught the Brooklyn teenager hurling rocks against vintage boom-bap grooves — the sort of thing that might have been corny if the kid born Jo-Vaughn Virginie Scott didn’t have an undeniable flow. His crew, the 16-man Pro Era, took care of the guest features and production, and occasionally shared standout cyphers . People drew obvious comparisons with collectives like Wu-Tang and Hieroglyphics, which would’ve been reductive if it wasn’t obvious how much Bada$$ looked up to those brotherhoods.

Today, Joey is 22 and just released his second studio album “ALL-AMERIKKAN Bada$$.” The first two singles, “Devastated” and “Land of the Free,” both hinted at a more overtly political, world-weary creative direction. It’s a tall order considering the myriad social issues that have become extremely relevant over the past few months, but Bada$$ has proven to be supremely thoughtful so far. To commemorate the new release, here are his nine best songs so far.

9. “Enter The Void”

“Enter The Void” cribs its name from the cult 2009 experimental film that presents a DMT trip and the afterlife through a first-person perspective. Bada$$’s take isn’t quite that all-encompassing, but he does invite Black Hippy’s resident weirdo Ab-Soul to shout down a “new generation of lost souls,” stuck on “student loans, iPhones and reality TV shows.” Bada$$ himself routinely presents himself as a wanderer — the sort of guy who doesn’t mind logging off to spend a Saturday afternoon people watching — so he sounds perfectly at home drifting in the loose, mystic groove. “Used to be the sweetest ‘til life handed me the lemons, now every day I see the sour patches,” he laments at the end of his verse. No 20-something has ever sounded this weathered, and that’s always been his appeal.

8. “Hazeus View”

Joey Bada$$ often finds himself dipping into the abstract. Yeah, the bulk of his discography sticks to grounded visions of a harsh New York corporeality. But then there’s something like “Hazeus View,” one of the best songs from his debut full-length "B4.DA.$$," where he takes to the clouds to meditate. “And we probably share a trait or two, but I can't see what I can't relate to, hey Jesus, will I ever get to see you through my hazeus view?” It’s unclear what he’s talking about. Maybe God? Maybe drugs? Maybe the inability to connect with your common man? Regardless, it makes for a great track, and a good distillation of Bada$$’s melancholia.

7. “My Yout”

Joey Bada$$ was born in the dense walkups of Flatbush, but his heritage is deeply Caribbean. In fact, he’s the first kid born in the United States in a St. Lucian/Jamaican family. On “My Yout,” Joey Bada$$ flaunts his ancestry on a tilted, reggae rhythm with the help of U.K. crooner Collie Buddz. In the video Bada$$ wanders around an ultra-saturated paradise and draws subtle lines linking the islands with the concrete jungle of Bedford-Stuyvesant. It’s great, and we wouldn’t mind seeing him tap into this side of his history more often.

6. “Ready”

A lot of us started listening to Joey Bada$$ long before he was a household name, and on “Ready” we hear about his first taste of fame. In traditional Bada$$ fashion, it’s less a celebration and more of an anxious self-examination. Bada$$ airs his concerns over a gloomy Statik Selektah beat. “Swimming through a sea of people hope I don’t drown, just trying to make waves with the sound.” It’s super candid and we like the idea of Bada$$ penning these bars to slow his world down as things started to get out of control. At one point he notes that he turned down a ROC Nation deal, which is both an amazing flex and also a snapshot of the difficult long-term decisions a young star is faced with as their portfolio starts to grow.

5. “Land of the Free”

The name of Joey Bada$$’s new record is “ALL-AMERIKKKAN Bada$$.” As you might expect, it’s the most politically cogent statements of his career. One of the record’s starkest tracks is also its best. “Land of the Free” examines the state-sponsored carnage in the Trump era — spoken directly by someone who once lived life not knowing if there was going to be a future. “Leave us dead in the street to be the organ donors, they disorganized my people, made us all loners, still got the last name of our slave owners,” he raps on the forlorn hook. It’s important territory and we’re glad that Bada$$ is picking up the mantle.

4. “Unorthodox”

I like to imagine that Joey Bada$$ was immensely stoked to take a call from DJ Premier. The kid is obviously a golden-age adherent and whatever you might think about the “real hip-hop” culture wars, it’s pretty awesome that a Flatbush teen got to work with a New York rap legend. “Unorthodox” is exactly what you’d expect: A warm, amber-threaded piano tucks itself neatly between percussion while Bada$$ serves one of the most effortless verses of his career. There’s nothing quite like hearing a kid’s dream come true in real time.

3. "'95 Til Infinity"

Souls of Mischief’s “93 'Til Infinity” was a bottle rocket. A perfect encapsulation of raucous, fiery youth kicking a killer beat back and forth. The Oakland Hieroglyphics crew were barely out of high school in 1993 and you could hear that in the playful one-upmanship between the bars. Joey’s tribute isn’t a carbon copy of the original song but Lee Bannon still cues up a perfect alien warble that sticks to his flow like glue. We return to early Souls of Mischief tracks for the teenaged glee they took to rapping and I think we’ll end up treating Bada$$’s early work the same way.

2. “Hardknock”

The Geto Boys’ “Mind Playing Tricks on Me,” Wayne’s “I Feel Like Dying,” Clipse’s “Nightmares” — the insular, paranoid, walls-closing-in cut is a durable tradition in hip-hop, and Bada$$ left his mark on “Hardknock.” Over a seasick Lewis Parker beat, he details his conception of mortal life through his teenaged years and concludes that he’s ready (or desperate) to live a life with long-term plans. “One day I'm trying to have a wife and kids, so I just can't live my life like this. And I ain't tryna learn what lifeless is, so I just can't live my life like this.” It’s a grim, weary mantra and a testament to the big questions Bada$$ was forced to ask himself early in life.

1. “Survival Tactics”