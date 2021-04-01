10 top electric motocross bikes to look into

Gone are the days of inhaling exhaust when you rip up the trails on your motocross bike. As

(also called e-dirt bikes) grow in popularity, more companies are starting to produce them. These motocross bikes are battery-powered and designed for rough terrain. Adventurous riders still get all the fun of a regular motocross bike while enjoying a more eco-friendly alternative. These bikes run on pure electricity, so you can charge them up and start hitting the trails.