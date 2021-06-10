8 of India’s top Valorant pro gamers you should be following

In 2020, Indian esports was all about mobile gaming with PUBG Mobile and Free Fire rising in popularity.

But the launch of Valorant somehow caught the fancy of PC gamers unlike Dota 2 and Counter-Strike had managed for many years before. In one year since Valorant launched in India, it’s easily become the most popular PC title. A Valorant stream can have up to 3000 concurrent views, which is nearly five times more than Counter-Strike ever got at its peak.

In 2021, we now have multiple Valorant organizations, several professional gamers and great number of fans invested in the game.

Here we look at some of India’s top pro gamers in Valorant.

Debanjan ‘DEATHMAKER’ Das

DEATHMAKER has a legacy in the Indian FPS scene for his aim and is known as ‘India’s Aim God’. He was undefeated in CS:GO throughout 2019 and dropped very few tournaments in 2020. He transitioned to Valorant in December 2020 and joined GodLike Esports. He is one of the best Duelists in India but is yet to win a major Valorant tournament. However, his MVP trophies and combat scores speak for themselves.

Ganesh ‘SkRossi’ Gangadhar

SkRossi has been India’s breakout Valorant star over the past few months. Before Valorant, he’d enjoyed an eventful career in CS:GO with podium finishes across multiple LAN tournaments in 2019. He transitioned to Valorant permanently and joined Global Esports. As part of the successful Global Esports roster, SkRossi has enjoyed an incredible 2021 of tournament victories. His plays with Jett have been praised in the community.

Karan ‘Excali’ Mhaswadkar

Excali is one of India’s most successful CS:GO veterans. He was among the first wave of Valorant professionals in the country and is considered one of the best for the Duelist role. He went undefeated in 2020 as part of Velocity Gaming. He is now a part of Samurai Esports and recently won the Skyesports Invitational 2021. He has spent a year as a Valorant professional and will be expecting many more tournament wins.

Tejas ‘rite2ace’ Sawant

rite2ace is a legend of the Indian FPS scene. He’s represented India in multiple international LAN tournaments. He made waves when he transitioned to Valorant after nearly a decade as a CS:GO professional. With Velocity Gaming, he went undefeated in Valorant throughout 2020. He has made a mark for himself in the Valorant scene and is considered India’s best Sova player.

Bhavin ‘HellrangeR’ Kotwani

HellrangeR is another Indian FPS veteran with over a decade of pro gaming experience under his belt. After making a name for himself as part of the CS:GO squads of Entity Gaming and Global Esports, he fully transitioned to Valorant in October 2020. And he is the captain of the most successful Indian Valorant squad in 2021 – Global Esports. He is known for bringing out the best in his team by trusting the players’ individual skills. He doesn’t shy away from difficult scenarios in the game and has the guts to go against the odds when it matters the most. Much of Global Esports’ dominance in 2021 can be credited to him.

Anuj ‘Amaterasu’ Sharma

Amaterasu might be India’s most successful in-game leader across titles. He oversaw Entity Gaming’s domination in CS:GO for over three years, and that success continued when he transitioned to Valorant. He led Velocity Gaming through an undefeated year of Valorant in 2020. More experimental than most, Amaterasu doesn’t mind changing the pace of his team’s aggression at will. He will dictate the momentum of the round cunningly with fast and slow-paced gameplay, and he often ends up taking the map and the match before the opponents realise it.

Sabyasachi ‘Antidote’ Bose

Antidote is well-known in Indian pro gaming for winning back-to-back-to-back tournaments with Signify and OrglessF1ve. He transitioned to Valorant in July 2020 and plays the role of Support. He had been out of active commission without a squad for a few months. But he is now part of GodLike Esports and has been making his mark once again as the team have enjoyed a few wins since he joined them.

Jayanth ‘skillZ’ Ramesh

skillZ was touted to be a star in the making when he was signed by Entity Gaming in 2019. While the roster was successful, his talent wasn’t necessarily shining through. He transitioned to Valorant in October 2020 and has slowly been earning his cred again as a Sentinel and Duelist. As part of Global Esports, he has enjoyed a win streak in 2021. He plays Killjoy or Raze , depending on the team’s needs, but showing his skills through both agents.