B-Boy Tornado: The scene shouldn’t have to go through what I went through

In the crowded slums of Mankhurd, Mumbai, a young boy once stood outside dance cyphers, watching others flip, spin, and earn respect.

Today, that same boy – now known as B-Boy Tornado – is a national champion who has represented India on global stages.

From sneaking peeks at battles to flying across continents, Tornado’s journey is not just about dance, but about identity, resilience, and the power of fire within. Here it is in his own words.

B-Boy Tornado © Focus Sports

Before the word ‘breaking’ meant anything to you, what drew you towards this art form?

I was just a kid in the slums of Mankhurd, watching others flip, spin, and draw applause. We didn’t call it breaking; we called it ‘stunts.’ I didn’t understand the art, but I understood the feeling. I wanted to belong.

I approached some of them once, asked if they would teach me. They beat me up. But I kept watching from far, from shadows. Where I come from, crime is high, and stigma runs deeper. Just our address was enough for people to deny us jobs. They used to say, “Tum log toh keede ho... jahan se aate ho, wahan se champion nahi bante” (You people are insects. No one from the world you belong to will ever become a champion). But I kept showing up. I didn’t just want to change their minds, I wanted to change my story.

What were those first few months like, when you were trying to break into the scene without knowing anything about it?

Hard. Really hard. I approached people who were already dancing. They beat me up. I wasn’t welcome. A friend would bring videos on his mobile phone. That’s how I learnt: video by video, flip by flip. I have grown up watching Red Bull BC One videos. And dreamt of being on that stage someday.

B-Boy Tornado at Red Bull BC One © Focus Sports

What makes a great breaker, according to you?

Get down in every jam. Show up, or your skills will rust. Also, Red Bull gave us the dream. Their videos were our tutorials. If Red Bull BC One wasn’t there, I wouldn’t be here.

I don’t travel for leisure; I travel for jams. You get to know the community by attending jams. And the community is honest. If you stay true to the art, the fire stays alive.

You’ve been in the scene for so many years. How have you seen it evolve?

There are four-five battles in a year. The jams have reduced. Now it’s all about Instagram reels, viral videos and followers. When I started, we used to train rigorously, go to jams, cyphers, and battles. We used to create signature moves and keep them for the battle. Now you can watch everything, and nothing is shocking anymore.

Tell us about your first Red Bull BC One experience. What did that mean to you?

It was the first time I saw 1000 B-Boys in one place. I saw so many people, cyphers, and call-outs. The first time, I just went for the experience, but I qualified to compete in 2017. The energy was aspirational.

B-Boy Tornado at Red Bull BC One Cypher India 2025 © Focus Sports

What has changed after being signed by Red Bull?

I used to work odd jobs to make ends meet. After getting signed, I started breaking full-time. I live the hip-hop life. I don’t have to think about anything but my craft.

What’s your relationship with breaking?

I don’t know anything but breaking. When I practise, I ignore everything else.

The guy (Sohail) who gave me my name B-Boy Tornado, he passed away from a heart attack one day before I could compete at the Red Bull BC One Cypher India 2025. My crewmates said, “Aaj tere liye mat naach, uske liye naach.” (Don’t dance for yourself today, dance for him). I danced with whatever courage I had. The entire crowd wanted me to win. I was pushing for someone who is not there anymore. Breaking is my entire life.

B-Boy Tornado performs at Red Bull BC One Cypher India 2025 © Focus Sports

How are you giving back to the scene, and what do you hope for its future? What is your vision for the Indian breaking community?

I want to conduct a good jam for the scene. In 2024, I sent two B-Boys from India for the Breaking World Championships. I don’t want anyone to go through what I faced in the beginning of my journey. Which is why I’ve decided I’ll fund breakers so they can do great things. Whatever I went through, the scene shouldn’t have to go through that.

B-Boys also need to know how to market themselves. Talent alone isn’t enough. I have a camp with two kids, Youth Olympic students. I’m training them for a full month, giving them everything I’ve got.

My dream is a worldwide jam in India. Right now, all the big events happen outside. The breaking scene here is under-resourced. There’s not a lot of money, but there’s fire. And the world needs to see that fire.