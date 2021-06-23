The Dakar is a race like no other, with the unique terrain putting incredible stress and strain on any vehicle that takes on the challenge. Toyota is more than capable of taking on that challenge, returning to the Dakar as defending champions after a win in 2019 with the Toyota Gazoo Racing Hilux. The mighty Hilux is back once again for the 2020 Dakar, and it would be a brave person who bets against yet another strong showing when the race kicks off in January.