The 10 types of Hearthstone player

As you journey up the ranked ladders of Hearthstone the same kinds of players will crop up time and time again and you’ll quickly learn to recognise them within the opening few turns of a match. Whether you’re sitting in a leather armchair playing on a PC, or sneaking in a cheeky game on your mobile phone during the bus ride to work, there’s something weirdly comforting about coming across another of those apologetic Facehunters, who vaguely regrets their unsophisticated choice of deck, or smug Freeze Mages, who firmly believes their unique playstyle makes them the superior human being.

Whilst the simplistic chat mechanic does introduce an element of doubt to the brief exchanges between players, even the least discerning Hearthstone player should be able to detect a hint of sarcasm when Anduin Wrynn unleashes the “Thank You” emote after Entombing your favourite Legendary. Let’s take a look at the ten types of Hearthstone player you’re going to come across most often.

The Master Strategist

Player trait: God-like game knowledge

Usually found: Legend tier

This is the player we all wish we were. Calm, confident, mercilessly efficient, the master strategist has the answer to every minion you throw at them, seeming to understand your own deck better than you do. They never waste a card, they’re always one step ahead, and they manage to pull off miraculous wins against the most unfavourable matchups possible. What at first might be put down to a lucky opening hand turns out to be supreme skill when you see them turn a desperate situation into a fast victory, when they silence their own Ragnaros to find lethal with the cunning of a grandmaster chess champion. They don’t win every single match but they never make a mistake and after thrashing your over-powered aggro deck they’ll send a polite, encouraging “Well played” before continuing their upwards climb.

The Tilter

Player trait: So much rage

Usually found: Smashing their iPads

Sometimes life just doesn’t work out the way you wanted it to: you fail an exam, screw up a job interview, Boom Bot RNG (random number generation) wrecks your board. We’ve all had those losing streaks where everything possible seems to go against you, your opponent’s playing every minion on curve whilst your Brawl or Flamestrike doesn’t show up until you’ve already been overwhelmed by a hoard of Silver Hand Recruits. You can tell your opponent is tilted when they flash “Well played” on turn one to signal their impending defeat and then quit the match when you steal their precious Flamewalker with your Cabal Shadow Priest. Do we feel bad for them? Maybe, but it’s hard not to smile at the easy win and the thought of someone somewhere punching a hole through their monitor.

The Flamer

Player trait: Extremely annoying

Usually found: Playing Facehunter

Whilst emote spammers will miss the “Sorry” option, Hearthstone “BM” (bad manners) has just got much more fun with the introduction of “Spectacular” and “Marvellous”. For some players out there, flaming your opposition by spamming emotes at them is the funniest part of Hearthstone and we’ve all been on the receiving end of a “Well played” after making a game losing mistake . Whether they’re hoping to knock you off your game by their incessant spam, or they simply want to wind you up, you’ll never know but there’s nothing more satisfying than pulling off a miraculous comeback after putting up with “oops” every time one of your minions dies. Thank goodness for that “Squelch” option!

The Eternal Optimist

Player trait: They never ever concede

Usually found: Delaying the inevitable

Although some players are happy to concede a game here or there when they believe it’s unwinnable, and it’s considered bad manners in professional tournaments to play on once a game is over, there are plenty of people out there who simply refuse to give up. Do they enjoy the punishment? Have they forgotten which cards are in their deck? Maybe they don’t want to deny their opponents the satisfaction of finding lethal, or maybe they’re hoping your internet connection might fail, but despite having exhausted all their firepower to no avail they’ll keep on healing up their hero for a few extra turns before giving you a cheerful “Well played” when you finish them off. You’ve got to respect the optimism but it does make you wonder.

The Show Off

Player trait: They want you to see all their awesome cards

Usually found: Gazing adoringly at all their Legendaries.

“Have you seen my golden Deathwing? Did you know that I’ve got a genuine Ysera in my collection?” The biggest Hearthstone show offs typically stuff their decks full of the rarest, most awesome cards they own, even if they’re completely unpractical – because more important than winning is letting your opponent know that you’ve got cooler cards then them. Zoolock? Where’s the fun in winning with Flame Imps and Voidwallkers? Get that Mal'Ganis in there. Hearthstone is about collecting all the rarest cards, not winning games! If you’re packing some hefty Legendaries in your deck also then you can fully expect friend requests from these types of players – you purists need to band up before all those riffraff aggro decks take over.

The Innovator

Player trait: They only use original decks

Usually found: Looking for new decklists online

“What even is this deck, it’s awesome?” – that’s what those crazy, innovative players want you to think when you come up against them. Anybody can win games with Aggro Shaman or Zoolock, but only the most refined, most brilliant, ingenious players can style all over their opposition with Shadowform Priest or Astral Druid. They’re not there to beat you, they’re there to make you question your cowardly deck choices and demonstrate that, despite those Flamewreathed Facelesses, Hearthstone can still be fun. They’re not better than you at Hearthstone, they’re a better person than you full stop – and every new deck they craft, every rank they climb, every game they win only confirms this in their minds. Prove them wrong, we say.

The Robot

Player trait: It’s a robot

Usually found: Late at night

Ever had the creepy feeling that your opponent is not even alive? No? Well you clearly aren’t observant enough. Bots exist in Hearthstone, mindlessly battling it out on the ladders with standard aggro decks and silently earning coins for their cruel, unfeeling masters. Whilst there are rumours of the top level bots taking their owners to Legend and sending out randomised mouse movements to fool detection software, nobody knows how sophisticated they may become. Will we one day see a bot win Blizzcon ? Will we eventually regret unleashing A.I. routines upon the world? Will the near future see robots pitting their human slaves against each other in games of Hearthstone? Seems likely.

The Gambler

Player trait: Loads of RNG cards

Usually found: Whacking out that Yogg-Saron

Mad Bombers, Ragnaros, Faceless Summoners, Hungry Dragons – these are the gambler’s favourite type of cards. Best of all though is the mighty Yogg, whose fickle nature can will make or break your hopes and dreams. Everyone knows that Hearthstone is all about the RNG so why not just embrace it? Stop pretending you have any semblance of control over the outcome of your games and accept your fate! Those gamblers out there will take every opportunity to ride the odds, throwing down Flame Jugglers to finish of minions or the mighty Ragnaros to find lethal against a full board. And if they lose they’ll just shrug it off: the almighty Yogg is a capricious god after all.

The Defender

Player trait: They love drawn out games

Usually found: Ruining your fun

“Come at me bro” is what the ultra-defensive player would tell you if only Blizzard would add that to the Emote options. Every minion you place on the board they will disdainfully kill off like a sleepy lion lazily swatting at a fly. They’re in no rush to end the game, happily deigning not to attack face even when they get a free opportunity. For them Hearthstone is not about taking health points off the enemy hero, no that would be far, far too simple. For them Hearthstone is about crushing an opponent’s will to carry on playing, for any who dare to strike a blow at the Control Warrior shall be struck down by a Fiery War Axe without mercy. For these proud individuals, victory is achieved only when their opponent decides they don’t want to play anymore and quits the game.

The Quester

Player trait: They’re trying to complete a quest

Usually found: Casual mode

“Why does this Mage only have spells in their deck? Why is this Hunter only running one mana-cost cards?” Because they’re a quester! Whilst many of us enjoy winning matches of Hearthstone, others are happy to sacrifice a bit of success in the short-term because they’re playing a much longer game: the economy game. With more gold comes greater power and whilst they might give you a free win now you had better watch out, because they’ll be back with every over-powered Legendary they can get their hands on. They laugh at you poor fools buying packs because they don’t need to spend real money on the game in order to build up the ultimate Hearthstone collection. Well, we suppose it wouldn’t hurt if we bought just one pack. Maybe one more. And another. Last one, promise. No Legendary? Okay, one more then…

