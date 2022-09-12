How Felix Klausmann won the first-ever UCI MTB XCE race in Leh

Felix Klausmann from Germany had finished fourth in the 2021 UCI MTB Cross-Country Eliminator World Cup.

This year, he is in a similar position in the overall standings, and hopes to improve his position after securing victory in Leh, India.

It was the first-ever official UCI MTB event in India, which went on with tremendous success and was won by Felix.

We spoke with him to understand how the event compares with other stops in the international calendar, the obstacles he faced on the course, and his strategies that led to the victory.

Felix Klausmann © Ishaan Bhataiya

The regular format of an MTB XCE race

To begin with, Felix explained the format of the competition.

Cross-country eliminator (XCE) is a mountain bike race format that is conducted on a relatively small track, usually in the shape of a loop. The track is typically 500-600 metres in length. It can either be within the confines of a city/town or off-road through a forest; or it could be a mix of both. And the track also usually has a few obstacles – either natural or constructed – that pose a challenge for the riders.

As part of the competition format, all the registered riders are divided into sets of four; the four riders in each set compete against each other in rounds called heats. The top two of each heat progress to the next round while the last two finishers are eliminated.

The start line at UCI MTB XCE Leh © Ishaan Bhataiya

The competition in Leh

The event in Leh was the eighth competition round of the 2022 UCI MTB Cross-Country Eliminator World Cup.

There were a total of 82 international and Indian athletes participating in the event, competing in the male and female categories. Overall there were riders from 16 countries, including India.

The big bridge with Leh Palace in the background © Ishaan Bhataiya

Racing in the beautiful landscape of Leh

Felix said he had never ridden in a place like Leh before.

“The landscape was quite unusual to what I have seen before. I loved its terrain, which is very good for training for a month time. Such beautiful scenery made the overall racing experience in Leh city great,” says Felix.

The big bridge with the Himalayas in the background © Ishaan Bhataiya

The course and obstacles in Leh’s race

“The race track in Leh was entirely concrete and tarmac. It was designed quite well as per international standards. The track was about 550mtr long with about 100mtr sprint to the finish line,” says the 25-year-old Felix.

“There were four man-made obstacles on the track. The first obstacle was small downhill stairs, the second was a wall ride or curve, the third was a big bridge or a big jump, and the last was a wooden wave or a pump track. There were two laps in each heat and one lap in the qualification round. I am quite used to such obstacles and pass them without losing time or becoming too slow,” Felix adds.

A rider goes over the wooden wave © Ishaan Bhataiya

How the altitude of Leh affected racing

At an altitude of 3500 metres above sea level, riders had to come in early to acclimatize to the thin air conditions. Several riders were seen struggling to catch their breath after racing at full pace, some also requiring oxygen support temporarily. But Felix had a plan to make sure he didn’t have any problems with the altitude.

“I had never raced at such a high altitude before. Altitude was the main fear I had while coming to this race. You are not able to produce enough power that you can produce on plains. Thankfully I did not struggle much with the acclimatization. I did an easy ride on the first day of arriving to get used to the feeling,” says Felix.

Felix Klausmann on the wall ride © Ishaan Bhataiya

Felix’s strategy to win the race

“I raced tactically as I didn’t have much understanding of my body racing at such altitude. In the first lap, I didn’t try to go for the lead of the race so I could save energy, and then I would give it everything in the second lap to win. I am quite good at long sprints for the finish, and Leh’s finish line was long enough that played well into my strength,” says Felix.

He added that he is a strong rider with good experience since he has been competing for the full seasons of MTB XCE World Cups since 2019.

The final stretch to the finish line © Ishaan Bhataiya

Training for MTB XCE races

Cross-country eliminator races require a mix of skills and high power.

“I go to the gym twice a week and do a lot of interval training on the bike to build my power. I am also technically good as I have been riding since I was eight years old. I ride on technical terrains and do jumps in my training that simulate the races,” says Felix, the current German MTB XCE champion.

Felix Klausmann in his moment of victory © Ishaan Bhataiya