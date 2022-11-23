How Indian athletes felt about the first-ever UCI MTB XCE race in Leh

The high-altitude city of Leh hosted India’s first-ever UCI mountain biking (MTB) cross-country eliminator (XCE) competition in September 2022.

Cross-country eliminator races tend to be loops of 500-600 metres with natural or human-made obstacles. Each race features four riders going head-to-head, with the top finishers progressing to the next round until the champions are crowned.

UCI MTB XCE Leh had 82 international and Indian participants across male and female categories. Overall there were riders from 16 countries.

It was the first-ever opportunity for Indian mountain bikers to race against the world’s best athletes in a UCI event in the country.

Here four Indian athletes who participated in the competition speak about their experience.

About the race and its format

Adonis Tangpu is a rider from Manipur who finished 12th overall in the men’s category and was the top finisher among Indians. He explains the format of the race, which was unfamiliar for Indian riders.

“Cross-country eliminator is a fast-paced race without any breather in between. It is done on a relatively small track of 500-600 metres in length with obstacles that we were not exposed to before in India. The XCE race in Leh was about 550 metres long with four obstacles and was conducted on concrete and tarmac,” said 20-year-old Adonis. He is also the current under-23 Indian MTB champion.

What Indian athletes thought of the event before coming to the XCE race

Trilok Kumar is a 29-year-old rider from Jaipur who researched the race format before competing. “I was already aware of the race format and knew that short, powerful sprints are required in this race, because the race lasts for only about a minute. We prepared particularly for the race format, but our preparation wasn’t good enough for us to compete with the world-class athletes who race specifically in this format,” says Trilok.

Manisha Choudhary from Jodhpur wasn’t sure what to expect of the XCE format. “I thought it would be like what we usually see in the national MTB championship cross-country Olympic race,” said Manisha, who finished 10th in the women’s category.

Competing with the international riders

Before the competition started, Adonis had set himself a target of a top-10 finished in the final standings. But he found the competition tough. “International riders were more aggressive on the track. They knew what to do and when to do it on such a small track. They are more advanced in their strategy of racing,” said Adonis.

Trilok trained well but found that the knowledge and equipment of the international riders was more advanced. “The track was opened for practise about a week before the race. But the obstacles were changed about three days before the race when the international officials arrived, because the previous obstacles had been too easy for the international riders. The international riders had the best dual-suspension and lightweight bikes. Our bikes stood no chance against them,” says Trilok. He finished at 37th position in the men’s category.

The experience of racing at a high altitude

The elevation at Leh provide difficult for a lot of athletes. Proper acclimatisation was vital for this competition. A few Indian and international riders struggled with the intensity of the race in high altitude; some required oxygen supplementation after competing.

“Leh is at an altitude of about 3,500 metres above sea level. The sun was quite sharp, and we were getting dehydrated quite quickly. The lack of oxygen and the efforts required in the race made the last 20-30 metre climb seem like 4-5 kilometres long,” says Trilok.

Sunita Shreshtha from Dehradun finished 7th in the women’s category. She also found the conditions tough. “I was continuously coughing after the race. Putting the power to the pedals was tough, and we were getting exhausted quickly,” says Sunita.

Manisha also suffered breathlessness and headaches after the race.

Thoughts on the location and the natural beauty

“The Ladakh terrain was quite barren yet beautiful. It was my first time racing in Leh. People were very supportive, and the local organizing body played an important role in making every rider comfortable. However, I think a long-distance racing format will suit this location better,” says Trilok.

Competing in this UCI MTB XCE competition was the first racing experience for Adonis, Sunita and Manisha in Leh, and they all loved the scenery.

The difficulty of the race obstacles

Although Trilok prepared for the obstacles in an XCE race prior to arriving in Leh, he wasn’t confident enough to execute them smoothly yet fast in the race. “We were just crossing the obstacles slowly and not beating time that the professional athletes put out. International riders were taking big jumps on the bridge obstacle while we were rolling our tires on it,” says Trilok.

Adonis is skilled in technical aspects of racing but also found the obstacles difficult with the level of competition. “We lack infrastructure in India where we can practise crossing such obstacles without losing any time. I could cross the obstacles fast, but the international riders gained time on the Indian riders,” says Adonis.

Overall experience in the competition

Trilok said, “It was an incredible experience for me seeing the international riders in their best form. We got to learn a lot by observing them; what they eat during the race, what they do, and how they behave. I realized what made them stand apart from us in professional racing.”

Manisha said, “I loved the energetic environment and learned that I need to train more on the technical sections to hone my skills.”