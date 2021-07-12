The UCI have released the calendar for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz UCI MTB World Cup season. There will only be six rounds for both cross-country and downhill in 2021.

For the first time in a while there are no visits to new locations, while regular World Cup favourites Mont-Sainte-Anne and Vallnord miss out as venues. Notably Leogang hosts a dual downhill and cross-country round for the first time. The World Championships take place in Val di Sole, Italy. The Olympics loom large for the cross-country racers with their medal races taking place in Tokyo in the latter part of July.

Maribor in Slovenia was due to host the opening round of the Downhill World Cup, but this has now been postponed from its original date of April 24-25 and moved to August 14-15. With the cancellation of Fort William from this year's calendar, an extra round has been added for the downhillers only at Snowshoe. This round will occur during the week prior to the final of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup that features both downhill and cross-country racing.

2021 UCI World Cup and World Championship calendar

May 8-9: Albstadt, Germany (XCO/XCC)

May 15-16: Nové Město, Czech Republic (XCO/XCC)

May 22-23: Fort William, UK (DH) - CANCELLED

June 12-13: Leogang, Austria (DH/XCO/XCC)

July 3-4: Les Gets, France (DH/XCO/XCC)

August 14-15: Maribor, Slovenia (DH)

August 24–29: UCI Mountain Bike World Championships – Val di Sole, Italy

September 4-5: Lenzerheide, Switzerland (DH/XCO/XCC)

September 14-15 Snowshoe (1) USA (DH)

September 18-19: Snowshoe (2) USA (DH/XCO/XCC)

The staging of these World Cup events will depend on the situation in the regions concerned and the calendar may be subject to change.

Hopefully we'll see crowds return to the World Cup in 2021 © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Dates and rounds for the 2022 World Cup and World Championships

The UCI has also provisionally announced the schedule for 2022. The headline news to take away from the calendar is that there will be 11 stops across three continents in Europe, North America and South America. There will be eight rounds of downhill competition and a bumper nine rounds of cross-country racing.

For the cross-country elite, there's a whole new location in Petropolis, Brazil. The city, which is north of the capital Rio de Janeiro, is of course home to one of the world's leading cross-country riders: Henrique Avancini . Avancini was born in Petropolis and still bases his off-season training there.

The Petropolis course regularly hosts Brazil's Copa Internacional series © Fabio Piva/Pivaphoto.com

Also of note is that Lourdes sees a return to the World Cup calendar as a downhill-only round. The French town last hosted a World Cup race in 2017. The location for a dual round featuring both downhill and cross-country that is due to take place between July 8-10 has yet to be confirmed. The World Championships for both disciplines take place in France in Les Gets.

2022 UCI World Cup and World Championship calendar

March 26-27: Lourdes, France (DH)

April 8-10: Petropolis, Brazil (XCO/XCC)

May 6-8: Albstadt, Germany (XCO/XCC)

May 13-15: Nové Město, Czech Republic (XCO/XCC)

May 21-22: Fort William, UK (DH)

June 10-12: Leogang, Austria (DH/XCO/XCC)

July 8-10: TBC (DH/XCO/XCC)

July 15-17: Vallnord, Andorra (DH/XCO/XCC)

July 29-31: Snowshoe, USA (DH/XCO/XCC)

August 5-7: Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada (DH/XCO/XCC)

August 24–28: UCI Mountain Bike World Championships – Les Gets, France

September 2-4: Val di Sole, Italy (DH/XCO/XCC)

How to watch the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup

Every round of the Mercedes-Benz UCI MTB World Cup will be available to watch on Red Bull TV until the end of the 2022 season. There is live coverage of downhill (DH) and cross-country (XCO) finals from every round.

At DH-only rounds, finals will be on a Sunday of a weekend. For dual-rounds, DH finals will be on Saturday with XCO finals on a Sunday.

Commentary of the races on Red Bull TV will be available in several languages depending on where the the round is taking place. English will always be the default language used but there's been commentary of races in the past in Spanish, German and French.

Red Bull TV is available to watch online via your browser, through the Red Bull TV app (on most devices) or on a smart TV.