Discover some of the top upcoming MTB riders from Northeast India

In recent years, Northeast India has emerged as a hub for some of the most promising mountain biking in the country.

With its hilly terrain and rugged landscapes from Arunachal Pradesh to Mizoram and Sikkim to Manipur, the region offers a perfect playground for mountain bikers to hone their skills and push their limits. And thus, the region has produced some incredible talent in terms of MTB riders.

Here is a closer look at some of the top mountain bikers from Northeast India.

Ismamul Howk from Guwahati, Assam

Ismamul is a 27-year-old rider who used to practice BMX earlier because he loved the tricks. He says he always had good pedalling strength, which helped when he took up competitive MTB. His inspiration, Garry Umdor, strongly encouraged him to get into the MTB scene, and so Ismamul took up MTB racing.

When asked what he thinks of the sport in the Northeast region, Ismamul says, "The MTB community in India is pretty strong, but at the same time, the growth is quite slow at the competitive level [compared to international counterparts]. For it to rise to greater heights, we need to have more events, and also the state cycling associations and the national federation need to support the athletes."

In his eight years of racing, Ismamul has won almost all the local and regional races. He has also finished on the podium at the National Downhill Mountain Biking Championship.

Reuben Nicol Kharchandy from Shillong, Meghalaya

Reuben Nicol Kharchandy © Monduro

Reuben got into mountain biking when his brother started riding bikes and introduced him to the sport. It got him so intrigued that he went on YouTube and watched videos on mountain biking. That was four years ago and Reuben is 17 years old now.

"Seeing people having so much fun and freedom on their bikes made me fall in love with the sport," says Reuben.

He mostly rides downhill and enduro formats of mountain biking.

"What I love about mountain biking is that it is not like any other sport. It is about the thrill of exploring new places with friends, riding the trails, hitting jumps, and practicing tricks. Mountain biking gives me peace, and it's a gratifying sport overall. The mountain biking community is outstanding and supportive", says Reuben.

Thokchom Tennyson Singh from Imphal, Manipur

Thokchom Tennyson Singh © Vivek Kumar

Tennyson started cycling when he was in the 10th standard. His brother convinced their mother to buy Tennyson his first hardtail MTB so he could ride to his academic coaching classes.

"As time passed, I met many cyclists and started to know more about MTB and downhill. One day, I met a guy through a friend of mine. He had already won the MTB Junior National Championship. Through him, I started gaining more knowledge about how to get into this sport. I started practicing by myself. I started racing in 2018. I love this sport. Downhill mountain biking is my passion. I see myself improving every day, and it gives me pleasure. I need to practice hard to win more races," says 23-year-old Tennyson.

Taitus Ch Marak from Shillong, Meghalaya

Taitus has been racing the downhill and the enduro formats of mountain biking since 2018.

His 2022 results were super impressive; he finished second in the Meghalaya Games, won the Shirui LiLy Downhill Challenge, and finished sixth in the prestigious Monduro in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh.

"The best thing about mountain biking is the places I get to visit when there is an event across the country or outside India. I love that we get to meet people through our sport; not just as competitors but also to connect through cycling and learn about different cultures, it’s simply great," says 24-year-old Taitus.

"The potential of MTB as a sport is growing rapidly in India. I wish to represent our country in the upcoming Asian Championships, which will be held in India in 2023," adds Taitus.

Meban Aiboklang Suiam from Shillong, Meghalaya

Meban Aiboklang Suiam © Monduro

Meban started downhill mountain biking at the age of 11. He is now 22 years old.

"The joy and happiness mountain biking gives me is indescribable. It never fails to put a smile on my face when I’m going through a tough day. For me, MTB isn't just a sport or a game. It's a passion that has given so much meaning to my life. And that’s why I train so hard to prepare myself for events or competitions," says Meban.

Gaoller Singh Moirangthem from Kakching, Manipur

Gaoller Singh Moirangthem (far right) © Monduro

Cycling has been a passion for Gaoller since childhood.

"Mountain biking is a great way to exercise and get outside to enjoy the beauty of nature. I love mountain biking because it helps me build strong muscles, is a great stress reliever, and helps me sleep well. Spending time in nature has greatly affected my mental health and happiness. I never lose hope, and I'm always excited to do challenging races or obstacles on my mountain bike," says 27-year-old Gaoller.

In 2022, Gaoller finished fourth in the Sangai Festival Open Downhill Race and fifth in the Monduro race in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh.

Anissa Lamare from Shillong, Meghalaya

Anissa Lamare © Anissa. Image by Praveen Jayakaran

Anissa has over fifteen years of cycling experience and over seven years of racing experience. She is now 26 years old.

"I got into cycling at a very young age. It started as a hobby, but with time and exposure to the sports industry, it eventually turned into racing. I wouldn't have thought my first race almost a decade ago would get me to where I am today in the racing world, but it has been quite a journey since the first race," says Anissa.

Aaronson Oniel Kharpuri from Shillong, Meghalaya

Aaronson Oniel Kharpuri © Ridor Niangti

Aaronson has been riding bikes for seven years and racing for two years. Currently 19 years of age, he has promise of a huge career ahead of him.

"I got into cycling at a very young age. My dad taught me how to ride a bicycle. With no training wheels on my bike, my dad ran behind me, holding me up by the saddle. When I was a kid, I was always on my bicycle. I'd come home from school every day and ride my bike around the neighbourhood. After a few years, I met a friend from Nagaland who introduced me to downhill mountain biking, and since then, I have started riding downhill," says Aaronson.

"I've been passionate about this sport my whole life, and I know how my interests have grown drastically since I was introduced to it. It's a sport that requires hard work beyond measure, and serious commitment once we start getting deep into the sport. It's been an amazing journey for me so far. The adrenaline rush of flying over jumps and obstacles brings out the best in me," adds Aaronson.

Ahonda Menjo from Roing, Arunachal Pradesh

Ahonda Menjo © Thorex Doley

Ahonda got into cross-country MTB riding in 2016 and started racing in 2017.

“What I love about mountain biking is the combination of physical activity, adventure, and being in nature with the adrenaline rush it gives. Mountain biking has been growing in popularity in India over the past few years, and the future of the sport looks bright. I want to see myself participating in international events such Asian Games, UCI World Cups, etc,” says 26-year-old Ahonda.