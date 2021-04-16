Usman Ghani: Finding Wings On Wheels

Losing your friend right in front of your eyes in a road accident might not let you ride a bike ever again, but for Usman Ghani, this most intense and difficult moment of his life also became the incident that took him from the road to the race tracks to eventually become Pakistan’s only racer with Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) Race License.

It was 2017, when, unfortunately, the then 24-year-old Ghani lost his closest friend in a bike accident right in front of him, through no fault of his own, just the road conditions causing his bike to crash. “That very moment is when I gave up road riding, and focused on just being at the track. I used to go to the tracks even before that but not all the time. After this incident, I was 100% dedicated to track racing,” said Ghani.

Taking track racing as a full-time career, Ghani soon gained the FIM license, which is necessary to race at any motorcycle event professionally.

I passed the tests and became the first Pakistani to get the FIM race license. I now have a coaching license as well. I coach for free and always help anyone that asks me questions because I feel if I can teach someone something, that can help them one day save their life. That’ll be one way for me to reduce another loss to a family. Usman Ghani

Growing up in Saudi Arabia, the now 27-year-old always had a passion for motorsports in general, with both his father and elder brother also being avid petrol heads. “Growing up I used to have pictures of exotic cars and bikes all over my house,” shared Ghani. “Once I got my driving license, I was always involved with motorsports one way or another, whether it was simply watching an event or helping arrange for one.”

The young racer’s family wasn’t very supportive of the sport given the risk involved. However, seeing him happy while realizing his passion and witnessing him represent the nation made them start supporting him.

“Once I moved to Dubai, I bought myself a Yamaha R1 because I enjoyed group rides and the social aspect of it,” said Ghani. “I also lived right across an FIA Grade A race circuit – Dubai Autodrome. So, I started attending track days, and it was addictive - to be able to ride at the very edge of your skill and know that you are doing it in a safe environment and learning as you go along. From there on, it went from being just a hobby to a passion and to a profession.”

No matter where Ghani races or is brought up, Pakistan to him is the real home. His objective is not only to have Pakistan’s representation in the racing circuit on a global scale but also see a racing circuit in Pakistan and coach local riders to race professionally. So far, he has already accomplished the former.

“When I started riding and saw the races, I saw all countries represented but Pakistan. I knew right then that I wanted to be the first to bring the Pakistani flag to this sport. I put my head down and did all I could to reach a point where I could bring the Pakistani flag to this platform.”

In just three years, he has won 10 Podium finishes overall, P3 in the last championship, and P3 in Rookie Championship in his first year.

He also became the FIRST-EVER PAKISTANI who was able to strike back-to-back podium finishes in the SuperStock Championship based in piloting the MotoTech Yamaha R6.

With all the success on the race track come injuries and obstacles. Ghani once had to jump off the bike when the brakes failed while going at the speed of 270km/h.

“I had to jump off the bike in a split-second decision to ensure my safety. It was possibly the most horrifying feeling and the most scared I have ever been on a bike. That crash resulted in a broken knee, torn ligaments, broken elbow and nose – which caused me to miss out a whole season of racing but thanks to all my safety gear, I was able to race again and avoided any life-threatening injuries.”

What always keeps Ghani coming back and gunning for the finish line is his very first podium, which took him three years to get to. “I came very near to my first podium finish but I crashed just three corners to go. I still remember crying my eyes out in the back of an ambulance, not because of the broken arm, but because I was so close to getting there.”

“Only 20 days later, I returned to the next race week, still recovering from the broken arm, but I gave it my best and ended up with my first ever podium,” he reminisced.

“In the last lap, I was crying out of pure happiness to a point where I couldn’t see at a couple of corners. When I returned to the pit, my entire team and everyone else in the paddock was clapping and I remember hugging my team members and bursting into tears – It’s an unexplainable feeling to chase a dream for years and then finally get it. It’s a moment I’ll cherish for the rest of my life.”

While his ultimate dream is to be able to race in the CIV Italian Championship, Spanish Championship and in Moto2 category, Ghani is currently gearing up for the next season starting mid-November and has set his target to win more races this time around.

In order to beat his toughest rivals, the 6X Champion Mahmmud Tannir from Lebanon and Chris Dempsey from the United Kingdom, the Pakistani racer has dedicated himself to working on two major areas: fitness and stamina.

“I have lost 8kg to be as light as possible. The ideal weight is somewhere between 62kg to 65kg and I am 64kg now. Then I cycle almost 100km in a single session at least twice a week to build endurance and stamina. In biking terms, I have worked on my braking the most - to be able to brake much later than others and carry more speed into the corners.”

While motorsport is not really the most popular sport in Pakistan, perhaps because of the whole ‘bikers are crazy and unsafe’ stigma, Ghani wants to change that and portray a better picture of bikers in general. He believes if he gets enough support, he wants to take bikers off the dangers of road riding and into a safer world of track riding where they will learn and excel.

It’s an unexplainable feeling to chase a dream for years and then finally get it. Usman Ghani

As for Ghani, while his initial dream was to be a pilot, he has found wings on the race track. Still racing, still chasing something.

“There’s a point at 7,000 RPMs where everything fades,” Matt Damon’s character Carroll Shelby says in the 2019 film Ford v Ferrari. “The machine becomes weightless. It disappears. All that’s left is a body moving through space and time. At 7,000 RPM, that’s where you meet it. It asks you a question. The only question that matters. Who are you?”