V8 Supercars vs. Formula 1: Five things

There’s no doubting the Formula 1 is the height of motorsport and motoring technology. And we love it dearly. But when it comes to genuine crowd-pleasing entertainment, the pre-eminent category has fallen further behind than team Murassia in any F1 race ever by comparison to other categories.

It’s more predictable than a vegan’s order at McDonald’s - which for the record, is either fries or hashbrowns dependent on time of day.

V8 Supercars however, is on the up and up, with Adelaide’s race one a fortnight ago proving the sport is more unpredictable than ever. And with both hitting Albert Park this weekend for the opening round of the 2016 F1 season, here are five reasons that the event should be a full championship round for V8 Supercars instead of four blink-and-you’ll-miss-it exhibition races.

More cars on the grid

There may be 22 cars scheduled to start the F1 season but if we’ve learned anything from seasons past it’s that rarely does the opening event of the most expensive motorsports category in the world go to plan. In fact, just 15 cars started last year’s race. In the V8s however, 26 cars are certain to start the race.

V8s are more competitive as a whole

And of those 26 cars, at least two thirds of the field will be in genuine contention to start on the first three rows of the grid. While Triple Eight and Prodrive have been the teams to beat in recent years, their domination knows nothing of the like of Ferrari, Mercedes or Red Bull’s over respective seasons. Thanks to V8 Supercars regulations and chassis and engine requirements, the category is more competitive than any in the world. At Clipsal just two weeks ago, we had three different race winners from three different teams and three manufacturers represented on the podium. There are dominant teams in every sport but the playing field in V8s is far more level, making for far better racing.

Action from Lap 1 to the chequered flag

Unlike F1 of years past where the race becomes but a procession after Lap 1, V8 Supercars are regularly entertaining from the first corner to the last on account of the previous points. There’s more passing, more carnage and more factors to winning a V8 race than just raw speed. The limited tyre bank and varied results on hard, soft, green and old tyres for every team makes for wild results. Then there’s the mandatory pit-stops and the fact that every car in the field gets points - meaning even if a driver’s been lapped, they’re still gonna race hard for position and not turn the race into a glorified testing session.

They’re the real crowd-puller for the event

Why do you think the V8s’ only get four 12-lap races in Melbourne? Because the F1 powers that be don’t wanna be shown up is why. In fact, they’ve tried unsuccessfully a number of times to have V8 Supercars cut from the schedule all together only for a backlash from fans and local broadcasters alike. Even with V8s having finally returned to Network TEN, where all and sundry expected a return to a championship event, F1 officials wouldn’t allow it. Don’t believe us? Watch the broadcast to see whose colours the majority of fans are wearing.

Twelve laps is hardly enough to showcase the category. And with no points available, there’s no incentive for risky moves. And certainly no tolerance from managers for drivers wasting team money and time and major repairs for a non-event.

They sound better

Yep, we said it. V8 engines are endangered in international motorsport and are long gone from F1, leaving fans with a high-pitched whistle more akin to a bike than car. But V8 Supercars still rumble and roar, giving fans the throaty growl that got them hooked on motorsports in the first place. The longer we’re subjected to that deafening roar, the better.