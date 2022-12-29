How Varsha Rohit stays fit for her sport

Varsha Rohit is a very well-known track and field athlete from Bengaluru.

She mostly competes in short distance running aka sprinting, with the 100-metre sprint being her specialization.

Varsha says fitness has been a constant in her professional career, helping her get the most out of her body and put her best efforts on the track.

Here she describes her approach to fitness, the weekly fitness routine she follows, and the targets she has set for herself in the coming months.

Varsha Rohit © Mohit Damani

How fitness impacts Varsha in athletics

As a sprinter, Varsha says fitness has a very direct impact on her performance.

“My personal fitness keeps me motivated to perform better and to keep me in my best form for my sport,” says Varsha.

When Varsha kicked fitness into high gear

She started with athletics at a very young age, and with that came a dedication to fitness as well.

“I started taking fitness seriously at the age of 11 after I dropped volleyball and took athletics as my main sport,” says Varsha.

Varsha Rohit © Mohit Damani

Varsha’s personal fitness objective

Her approach to fitness is geared very heavily towards the needs of her sport.

“I want to be fit enough that I am among the best in the sport, and fit to compete in international races,” says Varsha.

Fitness playing a major role in her career

Varsha suffered from an injury to her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in 2018 and had to undergo surgery. A major injury like the one Varsha experienced can be devastating for an athlete’s career. She believes her dedication to fitness has helped her bounce back successfully.

“After undergoing ACL surgery, I was thankful that my fitness helped me recover/rehab faster,” says Varsha.

Types of fitness that Varsha focuses

In the major aspects of fitness – muscle strength, muscle endurance, cardiovascular fitness, and flexibility – Varsha says she focuses on a balance of all. However, she does focus a lot on endurance since she feels it is of prime importance for her sport.

Varsha Rohit © Mohit Damani

Varsha’s fitness regime

She does strength and endurance training in a gym, while a lot of conditioning and anaerobic workouts happen with her track-and-field training itself.

“When it comes to fitness training in the gym, I do two sessions a day for six days in a week. Sunday is complete a rest day with no activity,” Varsha says.

What’s in her gym bag

Varsha carries quite a lot for her training sessions to make sure she is always prepared and well hydrated.

“In my gym bag, I carry a water bottle, electrolyte sachets, towel, spikes, cap, umbrella, mini first aid kit, yoga mat, hand sanitizer, dry fruits, and sunscreen,” says Varsha.

Varsha’s most favourite and least favourite workouts

“I love wind sprints because they are super fast. I hate Bulgarian split squats. That exercise is just pure evil,” says Varsha.

Varsha Rohit © Mohit Damani

Aspects of mental fitness

Like most professional athletes, Varsha believes mental fitness is extremely important because sport is all about body and mind. She has dedicated sessions with a sports psychologist to help with this.

“I work with my sports psychologist. They really help me focus and keep my head in the game,” says Varsha.

Varsha’s New Year fitness resolution

She is going into 2023 with a professional target in mind and hopes amping up her fitness levels can help her achieve that target.

“I want to clock my personal best in a 100-metre sprint. That is my New Year resolution,” says Varsha.