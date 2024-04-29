How Virali Modi got wings to soar to new heights

When Virali Modi had a severe illness at age 15, she had no idea the path it would take her down in future.

Having lived in USA for her early years, Virali was on a trip to India when she was afflicted with an illness that went undiagnosed initially. The resulting health complications meant that she went into a coma. When she awoke, she was paralysed from the chest down.

A person of fierce spirit who now found herself to be a wheelchair user, Virali was determined to continue to lead her life to the fullest. However, the hurdles she met for wheelchair accessibility after she relocated to India in 2008 left her aghast.

"The shock of encountering such a lack of accessibility in India was a wake-up call. I had to do something, not just for myself but for everyone who was silently suffering," says Virali.

Virali Modi © Virali Modi

The first success

One of her first challenges with accessibility occurred while taking a train journey from Mumbai to Delhi.

With no ramps for wheelchair accessibility in the train station or the train, Virali was at the mercy of porters to physically transport her to her berth, during which time she was subject to molestation – a harrowing experience she unfortunately had to endure multiple times during train journeys.

"I couldn't just stand by; the need for accessible public transportation was too great. That's why I started #MyTrainToo," she says.

Beginning as a social media campaign, it reached the desk of a railway official in Kerala, who committed to campaign with Virali. The result was that nine railway stations across India were made completely wheelchair accessible with portable ramps and provision of small wheelchairs that could fit in train compartments.

Virali Modi © Virali Modi

Breaking into the limelight

Parallel to her activism, Virali pursued a career in modeling – an industry not particularly known for inclusivity. But she had a resolve to see her efforts through.

"Every rejection in the modeling world was just another reason to push harder and make a space for people like me," reflects Virali.

She had a breakthrough when she participated in the Miss Wheelchair India pageant, and secured the position of second runner-up.

This achievement did more than just bring her into the limelight; it shattered many stereotypes associated with disability in fashion. She was invited to be part of a high-profile campaign with Salman Khan for the Being Human Foundation.

"The opportunity to work with Salman Khan for the Being Human campaign was not just about modeling; it was about representation and advocating for change," says Virali.

“Seeing someone with a disability on a billboard changes perceptions. It sparks conversations and slowly normalizes what was previously sidelined," she adds.

Since then, Virali has been part of other campaigns. And she is glad to be a face and spokesperson for inclusivity.

"It isn’t just about walking the ramp. It’s about rolling down it with dignity," says Virali.

Virali with Salman Khan during the Being Human campaign © Virali Modi

Amplifying her voice

Aside from becoming a recognizable face on modelling ramps, Virali’s voice has also been heard on global platforms.

She has given several impactful speeches at TEDx Talks and other similar events. She’s also been interviewed about her experiences and activism by multiple publications and digital platforms.

"Speaking at TEDx events has allowed me to reach people who might not otherwise think about accessibility or disability," Virali explains. Through her speeches, she challenges common misconceptions and highlights the everyday realities of living with a disability, thereby fostering a deeper understanding and empathy among her audiences.

"Disability should not be seen as a deficiency but a different way of experiencing the world," she says, about her central theme being normalcy of disability. She tries her best to advocate for a shift from pity to empowerment, where people with disabilities are recognized for their potential and capabilities, not just their limitations.

Virali giving a speech at an event © Virali Modi

Championing inclusive spaces

Virali has tried to impact every area of life that she has seen accessibility issues personally.

She took it upon herself to audit the actual state of accessibility in 50 restaurants of Mumbai that claimed to be disabled-friendly. She was stunned by the results.

"When you realize that only 5% of supposedly accessible restaurants actually are wheelchair accessible, it's clear that change isn't just necessary, it's urgent," Virali states.

Her campaign titled #RampMyRestaurant served as a catalyst for dialogue between business owners and the disability community. It wasn't merely an audit but a movement towards rethinking the design and function of public spaces.

"Accessibility should be a priority from the blueprint stage, not an afterthought," Virali says about the crux of her activism.

Virali modelling on the ramp © Virali Modi

Inspiration and aspirations

Virali's conviction has been deeply rooted in the profound support and teachings of her parents.

"My mother taught me the importance of self-belief and the power of manifestation, which have been my guiding principles," she reflects.

Her mother's unwavering support and spiritual guidance helped Virali through the darkest periods of her life, including overcoming deep-seated societal prejudices and personal bouts with depression.

On the other hand, her father’s unique motivational methods also played a significant role.

"He would challenge me by asking if I was certain I’d be able to get things done, knowing full well that it would only make me work harder to prove him wrong," Virali laughs.

Reflecting on the Wings For Life World Run

Virali recently pledged her support for the Wings For Life World Run , a global competition conducted by the Wings For Life Foundation where all proceeds go to fund research to find cures for spinal cord injuries.

The foundation, cause and event are supported by Red Bull globally, working together to execute the event worldwide and raise maximum funds for the initiative.

"Seeing an organization like Red Bull support the cause of spinal cord research gives me hope that one day, we might just find a cure," Virali expresses with optimism.

Virali's alignment with the event's goals reflects her broader advocacy objectives – to push for scientific and medical advancements that can improve the lives of those with spinal cord injuries.

"It's incredible to see how a global community can come together, driven by a shared vision of finding a cure," Virali notes.

"The Wings For Life World Run represents the kind of proactive, supportive action that aligns with my vision of a more inclusive world," she says.