8 tips for trail running in the Western Ghats of India

The Western Ghats is a picturesque mountain range along the western coast of India.

The mountain range is older than the Himalayas and has an average elevation of 1,200 metres above sea level. With the relatively low elevation, much of the mountains in the Western Ghats are usually easily accessible and don’t have harsh weather conditions, making them ideal for trail runners on the western coast of the country.

The range is known as the Sahyadris in Maharashtra, where the highest peak is Kalsubai at 1,646 metres.

Trail running in the Wester Ghats of India © Sahil Shikalgar

Several trail running events are conducted in the mountains in Maharashtra, with the Deccan Ultra being one of the most popular, and conducted around the Kalsubai mountain.

Deccan Ultra 2021, conducted in February, was the third edition of the race and featured five categories for participants; 115km, 80km, 55km, 30km and 13km.

We caught up with some participants of Deccan Ultra 2021 to ask them for their tips on how to take up trail running in the Western Ghats.

Wear the right clothing and shoes

Wear the right clothing for the heat during the day and cold at night © Rohit Khetle

The Western Ghats can be very hot during the day, windy at the peaks, and cold during the nights. Wearing the right clothes is important, especially wearing reflective clothing if running at night. The trails can also have loose gravel and small rocks, so trail running shoes are best for the terrain.

“I use synthetic dry fit for upper body and dry fit for my lower body clothing. Anti-blister socks, skin gloves to prevent abrasion and gaiters are a must for long days in the Western Ghats. I change socks every two-three hours and shorts every five-six hours,” says Lt. Cdr. Yogesh Tiwari, a navy officer who was a finisher in the 115km category at Deccan Ultra 2021.

Carry the right equipment and accessories

Equipment like trekking poles can help in the Western Ghats © Sahil Shikalgar

It’s a good practice to carry a backpack that could be stuffed with gels, energy drinks, a headlamp, sunscreen lotion, insect repellant, and other important things. Runs in the Western Ghats can be unpredictable so extra batteries, portable chargers, and a paper with emergency contact numbers will also be useful.

Kholi Mao, two-time winner of the 115km category at Deccan Ultra, said, “I like to run light, but a few things that are essential are sunglasses, a running backpack, gels, a head torch with spare batteries, and maybe, spare socks and shorts as well if the run is very long. I don’t use trekking poles but it helps those who use it.”

Make arrangements for navigation

If using a GPS watch for navigation, download the route map © Sahil Shikalgar

The Western Ghats have a wide mix of trails, and getting lost can be fairly common. Mobile network can also be sparse in the mountain range so Vitthal Rathore – winner of the 80km category at Deccan Ultra 2021, who lost his way 10kms before the finishing line – suggests making arrangements before setting out on a run.

“I missed a turning point and I didn’t have my GPS watch. I would advise runners to carry a printed map of the route or install the GPX file in your device before heading out on the planned route,” says Vitthal.

Work on your fitness and conditioning

Fitness is very important if running in the Western Ghats © Sahil Shikalgar

Saurabh Jakhe stresses on the basics fitness aspects of running training, conditioning in the hills, and strength training in the gym if you want to take on these mountains.

“I go for hill sessions once a week to improve my strength on the hills. In the gym, I do core, lower back, legs and shoulder workouts that improve my running economy. I went to Kenya in January 2020 [to train]. My coach focused on running technique and I quickly improved my running. He taught me to run tall, do not bend at the waist, take deep controlled breathes, and how to land softly on my feet. I also focus on single-leg workouts,” says Saurabh.

Remember to stay hydrated

Keep drinking water every few minutes © Rohit Khetle

It gets pretty hot during the daytime in the Western Ghats, which means loss of fluids through high perspiration. Carrying a hydration bag and taking a sip of water every 15 minutes is important.

“I neglected water intake at various aid stations. I thought I could finish the race without water because of the shorter distance, so I carried no water with me,” says Rajkumar Yadav, winner of the 13km category. “I sweated a lot because of the intensity of the race and I should have taken electrolytes. It got quite hot after 9 am.”

Keep up your nutrition intake on a long run

Red Bull helps replenish nutrients lost while running © Rohit Khetle

You need to keep fuelling your muscles, and carbohydrates are the best way to do this on a long run in the Western Ghats. Depending on the speed and intensity of your run, try to consume 60-100 grams of high and low glycaemic index carbohydrates per hour in the form of gels, dates, nuts, chocolates, bananas, etc.

“I was aware of my body and energy needs. I spent a good time at the fuel stations,” says Dr. Shital Kohle, who participated in the 55km category.

“I aim to take a packet of gel every hour and a half banana or orange at every aid station. After about five hours of running, I start taking peanut butter, boiled potatoes, and dates. If the distance of the race is long, after about eight-nine hours, I take caffeine via drinks like Red Bull to increase mental alertness after fatigue starts to set in,” Dr Shital added.

Study the terrain and pace yourself

Study the terrain before running in the Western Ghats © Sahil Shikalgar

Trails in the Western Ghats are continuous uphill and downhill routes. Amol Pawar started trail running three years ago and managed to finish second in the 115km category of Deccan Ultra 2021. He credits this to understanding how to manage his run over the changing terrain.

“I am a newbie to ultra running and don’t have much racing experience. I follow my instinct and trust my strengths in races. I study the route map first, elevation gain at various places, distance from one point to another, and then, based on my training and understanding of my body, I pace myself to conserve my energy on the uphills and going fast on the downhills and flat sections,” says Amol.

Running technique for uphill and downhill

Learn uphill and downhill running techniques © Sahil Shikalgar

“Downhill running comes with a lot of practice. You have to be adept at downhill running or you could mess up your knees and ankles. The best practices are to keep your feet moving quickly, take short strides, and avoid too much braking from the heels,” says Jaygovind Yadav, who won the 55km category, and is a running coach based in Pune.