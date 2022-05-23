What is Red Bull Game On?

Red Bull Game On is new YouTube channel dedicated to the Indian gaming community.

It is a project for people who are curious to learn more about the world of Indian gaming.

Be it pro gamers, casters, streamers, commentators, hosts, game developers, or anyone else associated with esports and gaming, Red Bull Game On brings together everyone’s favourite gaming personalities under one roof.

The project has been headlined by well-known host, caster and analyst Ocean Sharma, pro gamer and streamer Ankit ‘V3nom’ Panth, and popular content creator Ujjwal 'Techno Gamerz' Chaurasia.

The YouTube channel will have several livestreamed segments throughout the week, with content formats that form a blend between talk show and game show, exploring the lives and careers of the different guests, as well as competitive gaming livestreams that will allow amateur gamers to challenge the pros they look up to for a face-off.

Red Bull Game On creates the perfect opportunity for the Indian gaming community to learn more about their idols and then test their skills against them.

The two main segments are titled Esports Hour and Boss Fight.

Esports Hour

In this segment, famous personalities from the gaming world like professional players, streamers, casters, analysts, and more will be interviewed and play games during which they will share their views on recent topics in the world of esports and fun stories about their journey. Each episode of the Esports Hour will have one or more guest alongside a dedicated host who will hold the reins to the flow of the conversation.

Boss Fight

This segment is all about giving amateur players a chance to play with professional gamers. If you ever thought you have what it takes to play against a pro gamer and beat them in the title that they excel at, this segment was made for you.

Boss Fight will be conducted once every week with the pro gamer/team for that week and the gaming title being announced in advance. All you have to do is register your squad and play against your favourite team. If you manage to beat your idols, you might even earn the opportunity to hang out with them and pick their brain for tips and advice.