What is Red Bull Showdown?

Red Bull Showdown is a unique cricket match between teams captained by Techno Gamerz and Ankit ‘V3nom’ Panth.

While you might be used to seeing India’s top gaming athletes in indoor settings, this is a chance to watch them stretch their legs and play the nation’s favourite outdoor sport.

A draft will be conducted on 20th November 2023, during which time the captains will pick the players for their respective teams.

The cricket match will be held on 24th November in Mumbai. It will be livestreamed for audiences around the world, but no on-ground audience members will be present.

Be sure to expect a lot of fun and banter as the gamers take on a new avatar, stepping away from their keyboards to pick up the cricket bat and ball.

Below are the names of the gamers who will be part of the draft for Red Bull Showdown:

Techno Gamerz Ankit ‘V3nom’ Panth Jonathan Gaming RakaZone HydraFlick Xyaa Saurabh Gaming Focus Sharkshe Dobby LoLzZz Kronten Mizo Willy Gaming

Ocean Sharma will fulfil the duties of commentator while Jaideep ‘JD’ Sood will be the umpire.

Be sure to subscribe to the Red Bull Game On channel on YouTube to watch the livestream.