Red Bull Symphonic, the live music format that brings together artists from contemporary genres with a full symphony orchestra, has created some exciting and unexpected combinations over the years. The innovative concert series transforms established music into fascinating pieces, offering a once-in-a-lifetime experience for all involved: the artist, the classical music director, and the audience.

From US rap and hip-hop to Austrian drum 'n' bass and South African Amapiano, this unique event enthralls audiences in venues the world over. Let’s take a deeper look at what Red Bull Symphonic actually is.

Tayc gave a heartfelt show in Paris © Baptiste Fauchille / Red Bull Content Pool

01 Where classical meets contemporary music

Trueno performs in Buenos Aires © Federico Sevilla / Red Bull Content Pool

The concept is as innovative as it is simple: merging modern music with the classical world to create something new and exciting. By rearranging the artist’s repertoire into classical pieces, Red Bull Symphonic creates a unique musical collision and sound. On top of that, having a modern-style artist perform together with a full symphonic orchestra doesn’t just create an insane wow-factor - it also brings people together from different musical backgrounds, musicians and audience alike, in the magic that is live music.

Charlotte Day Wilson's shoe-gaze vibes mesmerised Toronto © Anthony Tuccitto / Red Bull Content Pool

02 What is a symphonic orchestra?

Experiencing the sound of a full symphonic orchestra is very powerful: the physical vibrations of the instruments, experienced in all-surrounding sound. But what actually is the difference between an orchestra and a symphonic orchestra? Well, a symphonic orchestra is the largest type of orchestra and is composed of strings, brass, woodwinds and percussion. It’s often defined as an orchestra that has both the number of players and types of instruments required to play a symphony. Seated in their instrumental families, strings being one section and woodwinds another, it allows the conductor to balance the orchestra’s sound better and create a more cohesive overall sound. It's a must-hear experience for any musical fan.

Norway's rapper Kamelen gave an electrifying performance in Bergen © Herman Berger / Red Bull Content Pool Amsterdam was treated to a performance by DYSTINCT © Lucas Kormelink / Red Bull Content Pool

03 How are modern songs turned into classical music?

Contemporary music is converted into orchestral pieces © Tina Kadoic / Red Bull Content Pool

Before the symphonic orchestra can start rehearsing the fresh Red Bull Symphonic repertoire, the artist’s songs have to be rearranged into classical pieces. This is done by one or several music arrangers from the classical world. A music arranger reimagines an existing composition, adapting the instruments, voices, rhythms and tempo to create a new sound for a piece of music. Or, as in this case, a library of music.

Red Bull Symphonic brings the Johannesburg stage to life © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool

Find out more about the process in The Making of Red Bull Symphonic with Metro Boomin below. Go behind the scenes and learn how record producer Metro Boomin reimagined his biggest hits with a full orchestra and special guests at Red Bull Symphonic in Los Angeles.

12 min The Making of Red Bull Symphonic with Metro Boomin Metro Boomin reimagines his biggest hits with a full orchestra and special guests at Red Bull Symphonic in LA.

04 Red Bull Symphonic events around the globe in 2026

From Egypt to Australia, from Greece to Jordan, Red Bull Symphonic has left audiences in awe all over the world. Take the iconic show with record producer Metro Boomin, who reimagined his biggest hits together with conductor Anthony Parnther and a full orchestra in Los Angeles, or rapper Rick Ross’s collaboration with Orchestra Noir - the first Red Bull Symphonic on US soil.

Zeh McGaba brought electro vibes to Johannesburg © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool

The cool thing about this event is that it takes a music genre close to the local audience’s hearts and turns it on its head – like Austrian drum ’n’ bass duo Camo & Krooked who teamed up with composer Christian Kolonovits for a journey into the unknown. Who knew that combination would create such a magical clash?

The Original Red Bull Red Bull Energy Drink Learn more

Dino Jelusic blended rock and classical in Zagreb © Tomislav Moze / Red Bull Content Pool

05

Can't see a Red Bull Symphonic in your country? Don't worry more dates will be announced throughout the year - keep up with the latest here .

Lebohang Masango captivated the audience at the 2026 Johannesburg event © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool

06 Watch past performances

Red Bull Music have put together a YouTube playlist of dozens of Red Bull Symphonic collaborations. Watch and listen to stunning performances from artists across a range of diverse genres from 2020 to 2026. More will be added throughout the year, so keep checking for new videos.