“The last time we played Red Bull Off The Roof, we had a fabulous gig”

Increasingly, groups are becoming an endangered species in the Indian independent music scene. Among the last bands standing – and thriving – are When Chai Met Toast, the Kerala-based quartet of singer Ashwin Gopakumar, guitarist Achyuth Jaigopal, keyboardist Palee Francis and drummer Pai Sailesh.

They aren’t just one of the biggest groups in Indian indie, they’re among the hottest acts overall. Over the past year, they’ve gone on two nationwide tours, released their debut album and played a couple of festivals.

As they return to the familiar stages of both the Bacardi NH7 Weekender and Red Bull Off The Roof, we interviewed them about what keeps them going strong, the turning point of their career, and more. Edited excerpts:

When Chai Met Toast perform at Red Bull Off The Roof 2017 © Ali Bharmal | Red Bull Content Pool

You’ve consistently toured over the last couple of years whenever possible. How has the experience of playing live changed post-2020?

Ashwin: Post-2020, in the back of our heads, we are uncertain of when the next COVID variant will show up, so we have had to take things as they come. For example, we had to postpone half of the When We Feel Young tour recently when the third wave hit. On the brighter side though, we find that more people want to go to gigs now, and all the tours we have done whenever possible have attracted considerable audiences. The live experience has remained more or less similar barring a few protocols while traveling.

What are your memories of your last Red Bull Off The Roof gig?

Palee: The last Red Bull Off The Roof gig we played was at Jayamahal Palace in Bengaluru at an Under 25 event in February 2019. We had a fabulous gig, but missed Pai as he had injured his hand a few days before the show.

What are you most looking forward to at your Weekender performance?

Achyuth: Our fans! We haven’t played Pune in the longest of times, and this performance comes after the release of our first full-length album, so we’ll be debuting some of the songs to audiences there. We’re also excited about adding a visual element to our set, which you’ll get to experience on the day!

When Chai Met Toast at Red Bull Off The Roof 2017 © Ali Bharmal | Red Bull Content Pool

Six years after forming the band, you are among the most successful independent music acts in India. What was the turning point in your career?

Ashwin: The first Weekender we played all the way back in 2016 was a turning point for sure. At that point, we had only released a couple of songs, and to see audiences take to our sound gave us immense belief. From there, the release of [trilingual single] ‘Khoj (Passing By)’ was a second milestone that we consider to be a turning point.

You’re among a handful of groups while the scene has had a surge in singer-songwriters. Why do you think fewer bands are being formed?

Achyuth: We feel the fact that one can record music oneself today with ease is one of the factors. The rise of social media platforms is probably another reason. The pandemic is a third. It is easier to share content on social media as an individual, with fewer opinions, and the other related commitments of being in a band. Moreover, music has become less of a social experience. These are trends we see in the industry today, with its own boons and banes. All four of us have been part of bands very early in our musical careers, so the dynamic is something that has come naturally to us.

You recently put out an album of “micro love songs”, Love Is In the Air. What was that songwriting process like? And what are you working on now?

Palee: The micro love songs album was a very interesting collaboration with Kerala Tourism where we had to come up with something for a listener to take back in 15 seconds of music. The songwriting process wasn't much different, just that we had to keep in mind the duration being so short.

Achyuth: We haven't decided yet on what goes into the next EP. There are many songs we have written over the last year or so.

Ashwin: There’s so much going behind the scenes for the next record plus a few Nature Tapes versions of already released songs, but for now getting back out there and playing live is what we are looking forward to.