Why Sharkshe thinks physical fitness is extremely important for gamers

Shakshi ‘Sharkshe’ Shetty is an Indian gaming content creator who is very popular for her livestreams.

She streams Valorant mainly but has also tried her hand at games like Fortnite and GTA V: Roleplay. She is also known for her lifestyle vlogs and often posts fitness videos on her social media handles. Her stream with upcoming Indian cricketer Riyan Parag – playing the game It Takes Two – was well received by the Indian gaming community.

Sharkshe recently appeared on Red Bull Game On as a contestant on the Good Game Show, where streamers, content creators and pro gamers went head-to-head in a unique game show format that saw them test their knowledge and quick-thinking skills. While on shoot for the game show, we picked Sharkshe’s brain for a bit.

Here she explains how adopting a fitness routine early in her gaming career has helped her physically and mentally as a gamer, and why all gamers should take up fitness.

Fitness increases long-lasting energy for gameplay

Gamers are locked in the same position while playing the game for hours. In such a situation, they need a surprising amount of energy. Sharkshe believes that fitness plays a major role to stay fresh.

“Better fitness keeps you physically and mentally fresher compared to people who don't do any kind of workout. With more energy, you are able to play better in the game for a longer duration of time," says Sakshi.

Exercise and stretching reduce muscle, back and finger pain

Many gamers spend several hours a day practicing or playing games. Back pain is a common ailment for gamers. Apart from this, they also tend to experience eye soreness and headaches. The main reason for these problems is the steady staring at the screen and holding the same posture for extended period of time. Sharkshe has also gone through such situations, so she suggests everyone take similar steps to solving these problems as she did.

“Sitting in the same position for five-six hours has caused me severe back pain on multiple occasions. In such situations, I take a break and do some stretching or just walk around my house. Stretching exercises give me relief from back pains.

"Looking up or down on a computer console or mobile can cause tension on the neck, and the stress increases further when you do it all the time. The most important thing is to maintain the right posture. Due to the extended screen time, it is also important to close your eyes for few moments every once in a while. If you get a chance, you should walk away from the screen or do some functional exercise," says Sharkshe.

Balanced diet and nutrition play a vital role in fitness

A balanced diet and adequate exercise are important for health. It's no secret. Sharkshe takes special care of what she eats. And she thinks it has an impact in improving your level as a competitive gamer.

"As a gamer, it is a bit difficult to follow a strict diet plan. I have been scolded by my mother many times when I’ve not been able to follow my diet plan because of a game or a tournament. But I definitely make it a point to eat balanced and healthy food. My mother keeps giving me juices of chickpeas, fruits or vegetables. Apart from this, I also consume eggs and chicken for protein. I avoid pizza and pasta. Our job is mostly to sit and play, so staying away from junk food is good for health," says Sharkshe.

Start with functional exercises at home

Sharkshe understands that it is difficult for gamers to focus on fitness after long hours of streaming. But she also adds that including any form of fitness in your routine will surely help for your gaming career.

"Ever since I started gaming, I have tried to go to the gym thrice a week to do overall body workouts. I also do functional training at home. When I am not able to go to gym, I train at home by watching 15-20 minutes of workout videos and following along. Most of the time I plan for ab workouts and full body. A dedication to gaming means that you can’t do a whole lot of outdoor activities. So whenever possible, I try to join my friends for a walk outdoors,” Sharkshe says.

Better fitness leads to better sleep and less stress

“Exercise can improve the amount of time it takes to fall asleep, as well as overall quality of sleep. With greater, longer sleep, we see better repair of not only muscles, but also the eyes,” says Sharkshe.

"Whenever a person is stressed, the negative effects of the stress can be dealt with by a good workout and good sleep. For me, fitness is often a way to stay stress-free," she adds.

Mental fitness is also important

Apart from the physical benefits, exercising regularly is also great for your mental health. Sharkshe says she has been able to make better and faster decisions in-game since she started working out.

"I meditate often but it isn’t like conventional meditation. I like to listen to quiet, relaxing music, simply seated with my eyes closed; I do this for about 10-15 minutes. Whenever I feel impatient or tense, I turn to this personal form of meditation. In the beginning, it may seem like it is not having any effect, but over time you will feel the change within yourself," says Sharkshe.