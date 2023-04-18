How to train for the Wings For Life World Run in India

Wings For Life World Run is the world's biggest running event that connects runners and wheelchair users globally with a fun, unique format and compelling charitable objective.

People around the world participate simultaneously – each at their own pace, with their own goals – with the common objective of participation being to find a cure for spinal cord injury – 100 per cent of entry fees and other funds raised as part of the event go to spinal cord research conducted by the Wings For Life Foundation.

The race has no fixed finish line, and that’s what makes it fun, challenging and unique.

Usually, long distance runners train and strategize for a fixed distance or speed, depending on the race they are participating. But that isn’t the case with the Wings For Life World Run.

Participants at Wings For Life World Run 2022 © Focus Sports

The way it is designed, whether you are running on an actual designated course or through the app, the race ends once the Catcher Car – which starts 30 minutes after the runners and keeps increasing speed – catches up to you. So the smarter you train, the faster you run, the longer you will stay in the race.

“This is like any run between half and full marathon, but you have to maintain pace and you also should be agile enough to speed up once the Catcher Car starts closing in,” says Karthik Nadar, one of the coaches at the Tilak Nagar Running Club (TNRC) in Chembur, Mumbai, a group which collectively participated in the Wings For Life World Run 2022. More than 50 runners from the club participated in the 2022 run held at the KJ Somaiya College.

With Wings for Life World Run 2023 scheduled for 7th May, Karthik and Jesudas Pillai, co-founder of TNRC, outline a plan and training tips for anyone who is going to participate this year.

Weekly schedule

While the nature of the run makes it difficult to target a distance, the coaches extrapolate weekly mileage according to standard races. When training for a marathon (42.2 km) Jesudas recommends a weekly mileage of 60-70 km. For a half-marathon, it hovers around the 30-40km-mark.

The coaches recommend athletes to target three to four days of running in a week. But they also stress on strength training and speed intervals as a very big part of training for long-distance running.

“For this particular event, we train speed intervals,” says Jesudas, who is an ACSM-certified coach (American College of Sports Medicine) and has completed multiple marathons. “Short intervals like 800mx4, 400mx4, 100mx4 [are very helpful]. We will do this thrice weekly, usually on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

“On Tuesday, after the intervals we do agility training, which includes drills and fartlek. Thursdays we do either 5-10 km timed run or strength training. It will either be an intense lower or upper body workout, mostly comprising of high intensity bodyweight workout. Squats, lunges, calf raises etc. And variations in that. Saturdays we do full-body workout and stretching.”

For TNRC, Wednesdays and Sundays, and sometimes Fridays, are reserved for a long run.

“Since we do a full-body workout and stretching on Saturday, on Sunday you can push for the long run. That is a minimum of 15 km,” says Jesudas.

Jesudas Pillai of Tilak Nagar Running Club © Focus Sports

Hit your stride

Once a week, usually on a Friday, they also work on hard-wiring correct running form.

“For this run, we target anywhere between 10 and 15 km,” says Karthik. “It is mainly to understand what feels comfortable for you. After you finish the run, you should be able to do what we call strides. In that, you run 100-150m but at 85-90 per cent effort,” says Karthik, a marathoner who has a blog on running as well.

“But the focus should be on running form. You should feel like you are Eliud Kipchoge there, running as smooth but not as fast. This gives you a proper running form for race day. For example, if I’m running my easy run at the pace of 6kmph, my stride will be at 4:30kmph. It is building muscle memory for race day. You should ideally be able to do 6-10 reps of this.

“During the Wings for Life World Run, if you feel the Catcher Car closing in, you may want a burst of speed. This is where strides will also help. Because you have been practising that after an easy run, wherein your body is already tired, it will help you maintain form when you are tired but want to pick up pace.”

Core of it

While running activates all the lower body muscles, a strong core is equally important to keep athletes on track.

“While doing strength training, we also focus on the core. Core workout is very important,” says Karthik.

“Because you want to run strong, you don’t want to tilt your body to either side. Run tall. One way to run tall is to have a good strong core. What happens is eventually when you get tired, your body tends to tilt. You tend to lose balance so you will either tilt towards right or left. That can load some other muscle and may cause injury.”

Negative splits

One of the more helpful strategies for this race, is running in a negative split, where you run the second half of the race faster than the first.

“Why we do that is the Catcher Car behind us is increasing speed,” says Jesudas. “So if a runner is doing 10km, the first 3 km will be the warm up run, thereafter maybe taking six minutes for a km, that gradually decreases to 5:30 minutes for a km, five minutes for a km. Longer we run at speed, the longer the car will take to catch us.”

Jesudas says practicing your longer runs in the week at a negative split can train you for this.

Timing it right

Though the athletes participating in the Wings for Life World Run don’t train for a specific distance, ideally runners start training for longer runs, like marathons or half-marathons, at least two months in advance.

The 2023 run, which will start simultaneously across the globe, will be flagged off at 4:30pm Indian Standard Time on 7th May. Jesudas says that runners need to gear up not just for the distance but the heat and humidity at that time of the day too.

“We will be training in evening also [in preparation of the time of the run],” he says. “We usually practice around the same time that the race is scheduled. Last year it had started around 3pm. As per the climate and humidity, we have to adjust.”

These are all sound strategies. But Karthik believes the unique format makes it a “fun race” and the participants should run with it.

