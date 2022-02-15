Watch Video4 min
Skis or sled? Watch Logan Pehota hit lines on both in Workhorse

Skis and snowmobiles are a staple of Canada's Coast Mountain culture – and Logan Pehota is a product of his environment.
Written by Alastair Spriggs
Backcountry skiing and snowmobiling go hand-in-hand in the Sea to Sky region of British Columbia in Canada. From Squamish to Pemberton, the landscape is laden with pillow-lined descents and legendary spine-walls that are easily accessed via sled.
For most, a motorised snowmobile is a means to an end – it’s a vehicle that enables more efficient backcountry travel and maximises time spent skiing. But for Logan Pehota, it’s always represented so much more.
I had my eyes set on snowmobiling ever since I started skiing
Logan Pehota
“I always wanted to bring my approach to skiing big lines to my sledding once I could finally afford to buy a new one,” says Pehota, who was born and raised in Pemberton, British Columbia.
Over the years, Pehota has been known for his ability to send massive cliffs on both skis and his sled. Now, his latest project brings his big mountain versatility to life.

9 min

Workhorse: Behind the scenes with Logan Pehota

Go behind the scenes with Logan Pehota, Eric Pehota and the crew who created the Workhorse project.

Logan Pehota
Watch Logan Pehota's innovative, multi-sport action edit Workhorse and the behind-the-scenes video in the players above, then scroll down to read his full interview about the project.

What inspired the multi-sport full part?

Logan Pehota: Growing up skiing full-time, I always had my eyes set on snowmobiling. When I could finally afford to buy a new one, I knew I’d be bringing my eyes for ski lines to my sledding.

Two sports, one edit. Did you face any additional challenges with this ambitious plan?

This project turned out to be so much harder than I anticipated. It’s one thing to film a ski or sled edit, but to try and do both in the same amount of time was challenging. It went from having to land one run, to landing two runs all the time. Not to mention the amount of times I had to swap from ski boots to sled boots…

Logan Pehota stands on a ridge during filming for Workhorse in the Coast Mountains, British Columbia, Canada.
Pehota ready to drop in
© Mason Mashon
Logan Pehota skis a line during filming for Workhorse in the Coast Mountains, British Columbia, Canada.
Spot the skier
© Mason Mashon

Where did the name ‘Workhorse’ come from?

We call our sleds ‘snow ponies’ and my sled got put to work real hard for this project, so ‘workhorse’ seemed very fitting.

Walk us through a few stand-out moments from the part.

Filming for this project was all such a blur. So many long days in the backcountry… It all kind of blended into one big day. However, I definitely won’t forget when I hit a massive sled drop and broke my nose on my handlebars [laughs]. We still went out shooting the next day, though.

Logan Pehota loads up his gear during filming for Workhorse in the Coast Mountains, British Columbia, Canada.
Locked and loaded
© Mason Mashon
Logan Pehota on his snowmobile during filming for Workhorse in the Coast Mountains, British Columbia, Canada.
On the sled and ready to go
© Anatole Tuzlak
Logan Pehota rides a snowmobile through deep powder during filming for Workhorse in the Coast Mountains, British Columbia, Canada.
Logan Pehota sledding deep in British Columbia
© Mason Mashon
Logan Pehota kicks up powder on his snowmobile during filming for Workhorse in the Coast Mountains, British Columbia, Canada.
Logan Pehota's snow pony being put to work
© Mason Mashon
Twilight at the end of a long day
© Mason Mashon
One of many boot changes
© Mason Mashon
Logan Pehota gets stuck in
© Anatole Tuzlak

Any shoutouts?

I just want to say thanks to the crew that helped make this project happen and kept me safe out in the mountains.

