Skis or sled? Watch Logan Pehota hit lines on both in Workhorse

Backcountry skiing and snowmobiling go hand-in-hand in the Sea to Sky region of British Columbia in Canada. From Squamish to Pemberton, the landscape is laden with pillow-lined descents and legendary spine-walls that are easily accessed via sled.
For most, a motorised snowmobile is a means to an end – it’s a vehicle that enables more efficient backcountry travel and maximises time spent skiing. But for Logan Pehota, it’s always represented so much more.
I had my eyes set on snowmobiling ever since I started skiing
Watch Logan Pehota's innovative, multi-sport action edit Workhorse and the behind-the-scenes video in the players above, then scroll down to read his full interview about the project.
What inspired the multi-sport full part?
Logan Pehota:Growing up skiing full-time, I always had my eyes set on snowmobiling. When I could finally afford to buy a new one, I knew I’d be bringing my eyes for ski lines to my sledding.
Two sports, one edit. Did you face any additional challenges with this ambitious plan?
This project turned out to be so much harder than I anticipated. It’s one thing to film a ski or sled edit, but to try and do both in the same amount of time was challenging. It went from having to land one run, to landing two runs all the time. Not to mention the amount of times I had to swap from ski boots to sled boots…
Where did the name ‘Workhorse’ come from?
We call our sleds ‘snow ponies’ and my sled got put to work real hard for this project, so ‘workhorse’ seemed very fitting.
Walk us through a few stand-out moments from the part.
Filming for this project was all such a blur. So many long days in the backcountry… It all kind of blended into one big day. However, I definitely won’t forget when I hit a massive sled drop and broke my nose on my handlebars [laughs]. We still went out shooting the next day, though.
Any shoutouts?
I just want to say thanks to the crew that helped make this project happen and kept me safe out in the mountains.